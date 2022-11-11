The titles like this have got to stop, the bill proposer even said that the bill itself would give the opportunity to expand involuntary servitude and to vote no.
When a damn criminal breaks the law and is found guilty they loose their privileges as a citizen. And if we have to support them, put their sorry butts to work. Earn their keep.
This is ridiculous. Hard labor is NOT slavery or indentured servitude. This is another misleading story that contradicts itself by first saying it is slavery then quoting the 13th ammendment. "The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, ratified by Congress on Dec. 6, 1865, states: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”
