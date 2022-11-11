ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in Iowa

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With campaigning in the November midterm elections almost over, some politicians seem more confident in winning than others. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis clearly feels that another term is already secured as polls report a 10%+ lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
Trump news - live: Trump to make ‘historic’ 2024 announcement as he ignores Jan 6 deposition deadline

Donald Trump has labelled Tuesday as the “most important day in the history” of the US as the former president is expected to announce his much-anticipated 2024 presidential run.“Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social yesterday.He is expected to make the announcement at 9pm EST today from his private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, looking to move ahead from disappointing midterm defeats amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning.It comes as the twice-impeached president did not appear...
How to watch Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement on Tuesday

Donald Trump is expected to make a 2024 presidential campaign announcement on Tuesday. After repeatedly hinting that he would make a third bid for the presidency as he campaigned for Republican candidates — many of whom performed underwhelmingly on the midterms — Mr Trump confirmed on Thursday that he would be holding a “special announcement” at Mar-a-Lago.Jason Miller, a longtime adviser to Trump, said during an interview on Friday that more than 250 cameras have requested access to the event. The cable network C-SPAN, which televises high-profile proceedings of the federal government, has created an online streaming link for...
Trump mocks DeSantis over resurfaced video of Maga flag on baby daughter’s crib: ‘Thanks, Ron!’

Donald Trump has mocked rival Ron DeSantis over a resurfaced campaign video featuring excessive praise of the one-time president. On Sunday, the Democrat-aligned Twitter account Patriot Takes shared an old DeSantis campaign ad from 2018 in which the then-candidate for Florida governor and his family swear fealty to Mr Trump in an over-exaggerated fashion.Mr Trump himself responded to the clip going viral this week - as the pair ramp up their bitter battle over the GOP - by writing on Truth Social: “Thanks, Ron!” In the video, Mr DeSantis’s wife is heard explaining all the ways that the governor...
Who is Trump’s running mate? Key questions after Trump’s 2024 announcement

After months of teasing a third campaign for the presidency, Donald Trump is now officially seeking an Oval Office comeback. Mr Trump’s entry into the 2024 Republican presidential primary just one week after a disastrous result in the 2022 midterm elections is no surprise to anyone who has paid attention to his public appearances over the last two years.The twice-impeached ex-president never stopped holding his signature campaign rallies, and has never stopped raising funds for his Save America political action committee (but won’t have access to those funds as a presidential candidate). But after most of Mr Trump chosen...
Trump: Whatever Happens in Midterms I Deserve All the Credit, Zero Blame

During an interview with the ratings-challenged cable news network NewsNation airing Tuesday evening, former President Donald Trump declared that he deserves all of the credit and none of blame for whatever happens on midterm Election Night. “Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit. If they lose, I should not be blamed at all,” Trump said without so much as a hint that he was making an ironic joke. “But it will probably be just the opposite.” He predicted that “when” Republicans win he will “probably be given very little credit” despite his involvement in many of the major races, and “if they do badly, they will blame everything on me.” In the same interview, Trump took credit for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ victory in 2016, saying of his potential rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, “I thought that he could have been more gracious. But that’s up to him.”
Watch moment Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign

Donald Trump has officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign during a speech at Mar-a-Lago. The former president told a cheering crowd “America’s comeback starts right now” despite an unexpectedly poor midterm performance from the Republican Party. The announcement comes amid a public conflict with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to be Mr Trump's rival for the GOP candidacy. Do You Hear The People Sing from musical Les Miserables was played before Mr Trump took to the stageSign up to our breaking news email alerts here Read More Trump complains raid was among ‘most egregious assaults on democracy’
When is Trump announcing his 2024 presidential bid on Tuesday?

Following the Republicans’ lacklustre midterms results, attention has begun to turn to Donald Trump’s much-anticipated 2024 campaign announcement.After repeatedly hinting that he would make a third bid for the presidency as he campaigned for Republican candidates — many of whom performed underwhelmingly during the midterms — Mr Trump confirmed on Thursday that he would be holding a “special announcement.”The strategy has been largely criticised by Republicans, with mounting reports that leaders in the party have unsuccessfully begged Mr Trump to hold off on the announcement.Still, Mr Trump plans to go through with his plans during a primetime announcement on...
Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump’s Support

It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
