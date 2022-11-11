Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in Iowa
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With campaigning in the November midterm elections almost over, some politicians seem more confident in winning than others. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis clearly feels that another term is already secured as polls report a 10%+ lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
Trump announces he is running again from Mar-a-Lago ... but what comes next?
UPDATE: Donald Trump made it official Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago: He told a gathered crowd that he is running for president in 2024. ORIGINAL STORY: What former President Donald Trump...
Trump news - live: Trump to make ‘historic’ 2024 announcement as he ignores Jan 6 deposition deadline
Donald Trump has labelled Tuesday as the “most important day in the history” of the US as the former president is expected to announce his much-anticipated 2024 presidential run.“Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social yesterday.He is expected to make the announcement at 9pm EST today from his private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, looking to move ahead from disappointing midterm defeats amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning.It comes as the twice-impeached president did not appear...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Trump midterm results-night party at Mar-a-Lago fell flat as candidates he endorsed fell short of victory
Donald Trump was planning on taking credit for a GOP "red wave" at a Mar-a-Lago party. But several of his endorsees fell short and the party fell flat, reports say. Some Republicans are blaming Trump for the disappointing performance. Former President Donald Trump's plans to claim credit for Republican Party...
How to watch Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement on Tuesday
Donald Trump is expected to make a 2024 presidential campaign announcement on Tuesday. After repeatedly hinting that he would make a third bid for the presidency as he campaigned for Republican candidates — many of whom performed underwhelmingly on the midterms — Mr Trump confirmed on Thursday that he would be holding a “special announcement” at Mar-a-Lago.Jason Miller, a longtime adviser to Trump, said during an interview on Friday that more than 250 cameras have requested access to the event. The cable network C-SPAN, which televises high-profile proceedings of the federal government, has created an online streaming link for...
Smirking Biden says it would be fun to watch Trump and DeSantis ‘take on each other’
Joe Biden says he would enjoy witnessing a battle between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential election. When asked who of the pair would be a tougher opponent, the president simply replied: “It would be fun watching them take on each other.”. Trump has warned Florida’s...
Trump to lay out lengthy second-term agenda, including call to finish border wall
Former President Donald Trump’s expected campaign announcement Tuesday will pitch voters on his plan for a second term in office that would revive frustrated pillars of his 2016 bid and first-term agenda. A source close to Trump said that while not an exhaustive list, the former president would discuss...
Governor Youngkin Reacts To Racist Trump Post
Governor Youngkin Reacts To Racist Trump Post
Trump mocks DeSantis over resurfaced video of Maga flag on baby daughter’s crib: ‘Thanks, Ron!’
Donald Trump has mocked rival Ron DeSantis over a resurfaced campaign video featuring excessive praise of the one-time president. On Sunday, the Democrat-aligned Twitter account Patriot Takes shared an old DeSantis campaign ad from 2018 in which the then-candidate for Florida governor and his family swear fealty to Mr Trump in an over-exaggerated fashion.Mr Trump himself responded to the clip going viral this week - as the pair ramp up their bitter battle over the GOP - by writing on Truth Social: “Thanks, Ron!” In the video, Mr DeSantis’s wife is heard explaining all the ways that the governor...
Trump Makes Racist Attack About Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's Last Name
When the going gets tough, the Trump gets racist. At least that seems to be the way Donald Trump wants to deal with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who was elected to office in 2021 despite going against Republican conventional wisdom at the time and distancing himself from the former president.
Former Obama advisor David Plouffe declares 'Obama coalition' of Hispanics in Florida is 'gone'
After early results saw huge gains for Republican candidates in Florida, former President Obama adviser, David Plouffe, admitted the "Obama coalition" has been wiped out in the state. Plouffe appeared as a guest on MSNBC’s live coverage of the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday, where he commented on Republicans dominating the...
Who is Trump’s running mate? Key questions after Trump’s 2024 announcement
After months of teasing a third campaign for the presidency, Donald Trump is now officially seeking an Oval Office comeback. Mr Trump’s entry into the 2024 Republican presidential primary just one week after a disastrous result in the 2022 midterm elections is no surprise to anyone who has paid attention to his public appearances over the last two years.The twice-impeached ex-president never stopped holding his signature campaign rallies, and has never stopped raising funds for his Save America political action committee (but won’t have access to those funds as a presidential candidate). But after most of Mr Trump chosen...
Trump: Whatever Happens in Midterms I Deserve All the Credit, Zero Blame
During an interview with the ratings-challenged cable news network NewsNation airing Tuesday evening, former President Donald Trump declared that he deserves all of the credit and none of blame for whatever happens on midterm Election Night. “Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit. If they lose, I should not be blamed at all,” Trump said without so much as a hint that he was making an ironic joke. “But it will probably be just the opposite.” He predicted that “when” Republicans win he will “probably be given very little credit” despite his involvement in many of the major races, and “if they do badly, they will blame everything on me.” In the same interview, Trump took credit for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ victory in 2016, saying of his potential rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, “I thought that he could have been more gracious. But that’s up to him.”
WATCH: Fox News guest begs Donald Trump not to run again in 2024
Conservative commentator Michele Tafoya did not mince words when dunking on former President Donald Trump's speculated 2024 debut in the aftermath of the expected red wave manifesting as a lackluster pink ripple Tuesday night. Tafoya, a former sports reporter who has since dabbled in conservative punditry, contended that the lackluster...
Watch moment Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign
Donald Trump has officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign during a speech at Mar-a-Lago. The former president told a cheering crowd “America’s comeback starts right now” despite an unexpectedly poor midterm performance from the Republican Party. The announcement comes amid a public conflict with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to be Mr Trump's rival for the GOP candidacy. Do You Hear The People Sing from musical Les Miserables was played before Mr Trump took to the stageSign up to our breaking news email alerts here Read More Trump complains raid was among ‘most egregious assaults on democracy’
When is Trump announcing his 2024 presidential bid on Tuesday?
Following the Republicans’ lacklustre midterms results, attention has begun to turn to Donald Trump’s much-anticipated 2024 campaign announcement.After repeatedly hinting that he would make a third bid for the presidency as he campaigned for Republican candidates — many of whom performed underwhelmingly during the midterms — Mr Trump confirmed on Thursday that he would be holding a “special announcement.”The strategy has been largely criticised by Republicans, with mounting reports that leaders in the party have unsuccessfully begged Mr Trump to hold off on the announcement.Still, Mr Trump plans to go through with his plans during a primetime announcement on...
Youngkin brushes off Trump jab: ‘That’s not the way I roll’
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Friday shrugged off a recent barb from former President Trump, who lashed out at him as speculation builds that Youngkin might run for the White House in 2024. “Listen, you all know me. I do not call people names,” the governor told reporters. “I...
Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump’s Support
It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
Delegate Tim Anderson (R-Va.) has strong words following Trump's announcement
Strong reaction is coming from a local republican state delegate about Former President Donald Trump's announcement about a run for the White House in the 2024 presidential election.
Comments / 15