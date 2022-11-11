ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single 'Hate My Heart' at 2022 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
NASHVILLE, TN
wonderwall.com

ICYMI: Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney and more country music stars mourn Alabama co-founder Jeff Cook dead at 73 after Parkinson's battle

Guitarist Jeff Cook, a co-founder of the country mega group Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, after a decade-long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 73. Alabama, whose hits include "Song of the South" and "Dixieland Delight," announced the death, adding that Jeff "enjoyed one of the most successful careers in country music history" — more than 50 years, in fact. Following Jeff's passing, many top stars in the country music world publicly mourned and paid tribute to the man who played piano, guitar, fiddle, bass guitar, banjo and mandolin.
ALABAMA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Carly Pearce Stuns With Performance Of "Dear Miss Loretta" At CMA Awards

DAMN. Carly Pearce gave what is easily already one of the best performances of the night at the CMA Awards, singing her tribute to the late, great Loretta Lynn “Dear Miss Loretta.” Joined by the great Ricky Skaggs and Sonya Isaacs on stage in Nashville, she also wore a dress very reminiscent of Mrs. Loretta’s 1972 look she wore when she became the first women to win the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year. Carly actually debuted this song at […] The post Carly Pearce Stuns With Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At CMA Awards first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Morgan Wallen's Son Watched Him Perform on the CMA Awards

Morgan Wallen performed his his song "You Proof" at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and the singer had a very special fan watching from home: His son, Indie. Photos shared by Indie's mom, KT Smith, showed the 2-year-old joyfully watching his dad in the spotlight on the big screen.
101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

Amarillo, TX
101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.

