Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Liberia President Weah to watch son Tim and US at World Cup
MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — George Weah never got to play at the World Cup despite being one of soccer’s greats. He’s making sure he doesn’t miss his son’s opportunity. Weah is now the president of Liberia and is planning to be at the World Cup in Qatar to hopefully watch son Tim play for the United States. George Weah is expected to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday for a nine-day stay. That gives him the chance to be there when the U.S. takes on Wales in its opening game at the tournament on Monday.
Idaho8.com
NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France
MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league’s wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional games soon, the NFL’s analysis of fan growth and commercial potential puts Spain and France on the league’s radar to host future games. League officials say nothing is imminent, but in the next six to 12 months they’ll be accessing stadiums.
Idaho8.com
WORLD CUP WATCH: European clubs have 73% of players selected
GENEVA, Switzerland (AP) — Clubs from soccer’s richest continent Europe are providing 73% of players called up for the World Cup. That’s despite Europe providing just 40% of the World Cup teams. It has 13 teams in the 32-nation lineup in Qatar. Research by European soccer consultants LTT Sports says Bayern Munich is the best represented club with 17 players selected. Barcelona and Manchester City each has 16. Just 27% of more than 830 players selected for World Cup duty play with clubs in the other continents. Qatari club Al Sadd has 15 players at the tournament that starts Sunday.
Idaho8.com
AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying he felt “betrayed” by the club in an interview set to be broadcast in Britain this week, where he also said he has no respect for Erik ten Hag. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Glazer will have the final say on any decision to sell the forward and it will be up to Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes to present potential clubs willing to buy him. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because was they were not authorized to discuss the issue publicly.
Idaho8.com
McIlroy says Norman needs to ‘exit stage left’ from LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy says golf cannot begin to come together as long as Greg Norman is running Saudi-funded LIV Golf. McIlroy says no one is going to talk unless there’s an adult in the room and that Norman needs to go. McIlroy is in Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship that ends the European tour season. McIlroy says it will be difficult to get anywhere until lawsuits in the U.S. and the U.K. are sorted out. He also takes issue with Norman saying Tiger Woods should be thankful for LIV forcing the tour to provide more money to plays.
Which footballer has been to most major tournaments without playing?
“Martin Keown went to the World Cup in 1998 and 2002 but didn’t play a minute. Have any players gone to three (or more) major championships and not played?” tweets Peter Tang. Martin Keown did at least play at a couple of European Championships, in 1992 (you’d forgotten...
Idaho8.com
University student Guillamón among Spain defenders in Qatar
MADRID (AP) — Any downtime at the World Cup may mean study time for young Spain defender Hugo Guillamón. The 22-year-old Guillamón is heading to Qatar for his first World Cup while still attending university and studying biomedical engineering. The Valencia player said that luckily there won’t be any need to pack any books as “now everything is done through the internet.” He said his parents always encouraged him to keep studying despite making it as a professional soccer player. Guillamón is one of Spain’s up-and-coming players and will wear the No. 15 jersey that used to belong to his idol, Sergio Ramos.
Idaho8.com
Gemma Dryburgh learns how one good break can go long way
Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland is an example of how one break can lead to places she never imagined. She wasn’t sure whether to go to Las Vegas as the first alternate at the LPGA Match Play. She got in and reached the quarterfinals. That might have gotten her into the field in Japan late in the year. She won that for her first LPGA title. And now she’s in the LPGA finale with a $7 million purse. On the PGA Tour, Vic Ganzi is retiring after nearly 30 years on the board. He’s a key architect of the players’ retirement plan.
Idaho8.com
Russian parliament displays art by Griner case figure Bout
MOSCOW (AP) — A show of prison artwork by a Russian arms trader serving 25 years in the United States and the focus of speculation about a prisoner swap that could free WBNA star Brittney Griner has opened at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament. The exhibition at the Federation Council that opened Tuesday underlines Russia’s strong interest in the release of Viktor Bout. Russian officials say he is an “entrepreneur” who was unjustly arrested and sentenced to 25 years but who is characterized abroad as the ruthless “Merchant of Death.” Russia has agitated for his release since he was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and later convicted of terrorism for allegedly trying to sell up to $20 million in weapons.
Comments / 0