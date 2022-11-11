Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians and Buck Showalter of the New York Mets have been voted Managers of the Year, improving the already sparkling resumes of both veteran baseball leaders. Showalter narrowly won the National League award in a wide-open race, becoming the third person to take the prize four times and the first to do it with four different franchises. He won in the American League with the New York Yankees in 1994, Texas Rangers in 2004 and Baltimore Orioles in 2014. The other four-time winners are Hall of Famers Bobby Cox and Tony La Russa. Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde finished second to Francona in the American League, while Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers was runner-up in the NL.

