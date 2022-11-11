Read full article on original website
Rizzo, Yankees agree to $40M, 2-year contract
NEW YORK (AP) — First baseman Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing to a $40 million, two-year contract. Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal includes a $17 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo had opted out of his previous contract with New York, giving up a $16 million salary for 2023. Since joining the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline, Rizzo had provided needed left-handed power for New York.
Veteran skippers Francona, Showalter voted Managers of Year
Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians and Buck Showalter of the New York Mets have been voted Managers of the Year, improving the already sparkling resumes of both veteran baseball leaders. Showalter narrowly won the National League award in a wide-open race, becoming the third person to take the prize four times and the first to do it with four different franchises. He won in the American League with the New York Yankees in 1994, Texas Rangers in 2004 and Baltimore Orioles in 2014. The other four-time winners are Hall of Famers Bobby Cox and Tony La Russa. Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde finished second to Francona in the American League, while Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers was runner-up in the NL.
Joc Pederson returns to Giants eager to get back to playoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Still miffed about missing the playoffs, Joc Pederson is determined to stick by the San Francisco Giants and help them return to their winning ways of 2021. The outspoken outfielder accepted a $19.65 million, one-year qualifying offer from the Giants for the 2023 season. San Francisco finished 81-81 for third place in the NL West after a franchise-best 107 wins and a division title in 2021 before losing the best-of-five NL Division Series in five games to the rival Dodgers.
