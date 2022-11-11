Read full article on original website
World leaders hold emergency meeting as 'Russian-made' missile kills two in Poland
World leaders gathering at the G20 summit in Bali are attempting to diffuse a potential escalation in the months-long Ukraine war after a "Russian-made" missile struck NATO-member Poland killing two people.
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
Poland says a Russian-made missile fell in the country's east, killing two people
Biden says allies working in ‘total unanimity’ after Russian-made missile falls on Poland, killing 2
US President Joe Biden emerged from an emergency meeting with top allies during his final day at the G20 in Indonesia promising to “figure out exactly what happened” after a Russian-made missile fell inside the borders of a NATO ally. “We agreed to support Poland’s investigations into the...
Gambling group estimates US will bet $1.8B on World Cup
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Americans will bet $1.8 billion on the World Cup this year, according to the casino industry’s national trade group. The American Gaming Association estimates that 20.5 million American adults plan to bet on the biggest soccer tournament in the world, legally or otherwise. The survey is the organization’s first for World Cup betting. This World Cup is the first to be held while legal sports betting is widespread in America. The U.S. was the top choice to win at 24%, followed by Brazil at 19%, Argentina at 17% and Germany at 10%.
CIA director visits Kyiv amid Russian missile strikes across Ukraine
CIA Director Bill Burns traveled to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his intelligence counterparts on Tuesday, according to a US official. Burns, the official said, was safely in the US Embassy during Russian missile strikes across the country, including blasts that rocked the nation’s capital.
EXPLAINER: The AP guides to Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup
Qatar will be the home of the FIFA World Cup beginning Nov. 20, marking the first time the Mideast has hosted the world-watched tournament. This year's World Cup also marks the first time it will be played in November and December, in part due to the sweltering summer heat of this small, energy-rich desert sheikhdom on the Arabian Peninsula. All these changes — as well as the cultural sensitivities of...
WORLD CUP WATCH: European clubs have 73% of players selected
GENEVA, Switzerland (AP) — Clubs from soccer’s richest continent Europe are providing 73% of players called up for the World Cup. That’s despite Europe providing just 40% of the World Cup teams. It has 13 teams in the 32-nation lineup in Qatar. Research by European soccer consultants LTT Sports says Bayern Munich is the best represented club with 17 players selected. Barcelona and Manchester City each has 16. Just 27% of more than 830 players selected for World Cup duty play with clubs in the other continents. Qatari club Al Sadd has 15 players at the tournament that starts Sunday.
Shops in Iran, including Grand Bazaar, close over protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian shops in Tehran’s historic Grand Bazaar and elsewhere across the country closed their doors Tuesday amid protests gripping the nation, as two prominent soccer stars also announced they would not be attending the upcoming World Cup over the demonstrations. The shop...
Canada’s Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news. Celebrities and users shared a picture on Instagram showing a woman holding an Iranian flag with the caption “Iran sentences 15,000 protesters...
Fact-checking Trump’s 2024 announcement speech
Former President Donald Trump began his 2024 presidential campaign just as he ended his presidency in 2021: with a whole lot of inaccuracy. Like many of Trump’s speeches as president, his announcement speech in Florida on Tuesday was filled with false and misleading claims about a variety of topics — from his record in office to his Democratic opponents to the economy, the environment and foreign policy.
A game of two halves: how ‘sportswashing’ benefits Qatar and the west | David Wearing
Human rights abuses in Qatar are not inescapable, but it has long been in the interests of the west to sustain them, says David Wearing, a lecturer in international relations
How the ‘world’s most famous football’ became a ‘gift from God’ for former referee Ali Bin Nasser
The two goals are perhaps as famous as each other — the first fabled for its audacity and guile, the second for its brilliant, breathtaking skill. Just four minutes separate Diego Maradona’s two memorable contributions at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca 36 years ago, and together they typify Argentina’s flawed genius and beloved footballing icon.
