Ryan Coogler Talks Using Dolby Cinema For 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

By BIN Staff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8jAY_0j7ktDTy00

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has already captured audiences around the world.

Thanks to Dolby Cinema, specifically Dolby Vision, the Kingdom of Wakanda is more vibrant and lifelike than ever; colors from characters’ costumes beautifully pop onscreen, and you're placed right at the center of the action.

For the sequel, audiences are introduced to the undersea kingdom of Talokan. With the new setting, Director Ryan Coogler relied on Dolby Atmos — which enables you to hear sounds all around you— to bring the underwater universe to life and "to give our audiences the experience of being immersed in Talokan really strategically."

"We know so little about what’s down there in the ocean," he told Dolby. "We wanted to respect how dark and frightening it would be. And also this idea of that, that there could be life down there that would be almost alien to us."

Coogler added, “The sound when you go down there, and how the Talokans sound when they speak when they're underwater, I mean all of those things that the Atmos mix really helped with. It's one of those things that give you goosebumps the first time you hear it.”

To watch his full interview, click the video above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sa4oL_0j7ktDTy00
Photo: Dolby Cinema

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is playing in theatres now.

