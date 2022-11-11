Read full article on original website
Related
Game Wardens Need Your Help with Who Abused and Killed East Texas Wildlife
There are a select few people who just really make us want to hate the human race. The things that these select few people do always make us scratch our heads. We wonder why on Earth they would want to do something like this. Two incidents have occurred in East Texas that are making us wonder what is wrong with people. These incidents come from Nacogdoches and Henderson counties involving the abuse and killing of wildlife.
Lufkin Family in Top 5 in Global Contest to Get Adoption Funding
It is estimated that more than 2 billion t-shirts are sold every year worldwide. I believe Deep East Texas does its fair share of contributing to that total. If there's a school event, team, or fundraiser, chances are there's a t-shirt for that. A big family reunion is coming up, hey, let's get some t-shirts made to commemorate it. We buy t-shirts to show we were at a festival, participated in a fun run, saw a concert, or helped raise funds for someone in need.
The Downtown Christmas Parade In Lufkin, Texas Is Coming
The holidays are almost here, and there is a huge Lufkin tradition that you might want to be a part of. The City of Lufkin Christmas Parade is on Monday, December 5, 2022 and starts at 5:30 pm. The theme this year is Christmas on Ice, which ties in perfectly...
2 East Texas men arrested, charged with robbery outside store
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas men were arrested and accused in a robbery outside of a store on Monday afternoon, said law enforcement. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, and Daron Latray Neal, 24, both of Rusk for allegedly robbing a man. They were taken to jail and […]
Blue Santa Is Preparing To Return To Lufkin, Texas
Most of us might only think of Santa as an elf king who is dressed from head to toe in red and white, but the Lufkin Police Department will change all that with its Blue Santa program. Every year the Blue Santa gets ready for his return to Lufkin with...
East Texas couple turn themselves in after shooting incident leaves 2 children injured
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas couple turned themselves in on Monday for felony child endangerment in connection to an “accidental firearm discharge” that injured two young children. Officials said James and Sandy Stewart surrendered themselves to the sheriff’s office and were booked into the jail based on indictments related to the May […]
kjas.com
Large home in Newton destroyed by fire
A weekend fire in Newton destroyed a large home and also resulted in firefighters being called back to the scene multiple times as the blaze rekindled. According to Newton Fire Department Captain Melanie Smith, the fire was reported at about three o'clock Saturday afternoon at the Jimmy & Shirley Williams residence, located at 1110 Davison Street.
MarTeres Tea Room Celebrates One Year Anniversary In Lufkin, Texas
It has been a year since local favorite MarTeres reopened under new owner, Shan Mathis. In that year she has stayed true to her word to keep serving the same great food we came to expect from the local favorite. To celebrate, they are offering an 11% discount on meals...
scttx.com
This Week in Shelby County Football: Area Playoffs
Three of five of Shelby County’s varsity football teams took wins this past week. Tenaha and Shelbyville were eliminated this week. Center, Joaquin, and Timpson have advanced on to the Area Round of the Texas UIL Football Playoffs. The Center Roughriders varsity football team won their bi-district round playoff...
SHERIFF: Joaquin man arrested in connection to homicide
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham announced the arrest of Ethan Myers, 26 of Joaquin, in relation to an ongoing homicide investigation. Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, officials said they found the body of Sarah Hopson, 36 of Joaquin, while they were making a welfare check on County Road […]
New Family Shoe Store Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas
There has been a lot of shoe news out of Nacogdoches lately. A specialty shoe store for sneakerheads called Universoles just opened, and now a nationwide family shoe store chain has its sights set on the oldest town in Texas. The new place is called Shoe Sensation and has locations...
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
Man arrested in Nacogdoches County for possession of meth, Xanax pills
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tenaha man was arrested in Nacogdoches County on Tuesday, and officials said he is now facing felony and misdemeanor charges for possession of meth, illicit prescription drugs and resisting arrest. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies performed a traffic stop in the 4800 block of North University Drive, and […]
Lufkin ISD Bands Present Honor America Night on November 5
One of the most endearing East Texas Veterans Day traditions is the annual Honor America Night presented by the bands of the Lufkin Independent School District. This year's presentation will be held on Saturday, November 5 beginning at 7 p.m. The night is dedicated to the veterans as well as...
Holiday Ice Skating is Coming to Lufkin…Yes, This is Real Ice!
If you live in the Pineywoods, and you want to go ice skating on real frozen water, here are some of your options:. During the holiday season, head over to larger cities such as The Woodlands, College Station, or Marshall and take part in their annual ice skating venues. Travel...
Nacogdoches County man arrested for allegedly stalking female tenant
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A resident of Nacogdoches County has been charged for allegedly peeping through the window of a rental and performing a sexual act. Lorenzo Hernandez Juarez, 51, was booked into the county jail on Wednesday on a third-degree felony for stalking, which is punishable by between two and 10 years of imprisonment and up to $10,000 fine.
K-Fox 95.5
Lufkin, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0