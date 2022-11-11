ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, TX

Game Wardens Need Your Help with Who Abused and Killed East Texas Wildlife

There are a select few people who just really make us want to hate the human race. The things that these select few people do always make us scratch our heads. We wonder why on Earth they would want to do something like this. Two incidents have occurred in East Texas that are making us wonder what is wrong with people. These incidents come from Nacogdoches and Henderson counties involving the abuse and killing of wildlife.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Lufkin Family in Top 5 in Global Contest to Get Adoption Funding

It is estimated that more than 2 billion t-shirts are sold every year worldwide. I believe Deep East Texas does its fair share of contributing to that total. If there's a school event, team, or fundraiser, chances are there's a t-shirt for that. A big family reunion is coming up, hey, let's get some t-shirts made to commemorate it. We buy t-shirts to show we were at a festival, participated in a fun run, saw a concert, or helped raise funds for someone in need.
LUFKIN, TX
Blue Santa Is Preparing To Return To Lufkin, Texas

Most of us might only think of Santa as an elf king who is dressed from head to toe in red and white, but the Lufkin Police Department will change all that with its Blue Santa program. Every year the Blue Santa gets ready for his return to Lufkin with...
LUFKIN, TX
East Texas couple turn themselves in after shooting incident leaves 2 children injured

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas couple turned themselves in on Monday for felony child endangerment in connection to an “accidental firearm discharge” that injured two young children. Officials said James and Sandy Stewart surrendered themselves to the sheriff’s office and were booked into the jail based on indictments related to the May […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
Large home in Newton destroyed by fire

A weekend fire in Newton destroyed a large home and also resulted in firefighters being called back to the scene multiple times as the blaze rekindled. According to Newton Fire Department Captain Melanie Smith, the fire was reported at about three o'clock Saturday afternoon at the Jimmy & Shirley Williams residence, located at 1110 Davison Street.
NEWTON, TX
This Week in Shelby County Football: Area Playoffs

Three of five of Shelby County’s varsity football teams took wins this past week. Tenaha and Shelbyville were eliminated this week. Center, Joaquin, and Timpson have advanced on to the Area Round of the Texas UIL Football Playoffs. The Center Roughriders varsity football team won their bi-district round playoff...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
New Family Shoe Store Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas

There has been a lot of shoe news out of Nacogdoches lately. A specialty shoe store for sneakerheads called Universoles just opened, and now a nationwide family shoe store chain has its sights set on the oldest town in Texas. The new place is called Shoe Sensation and has locations...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
Lufkin ISD Bands Present Honor America Night on November 5

One of the most endearing East Texas Veterans Day traditions is the annual Honor America Night presented by the bands of the Lufkin Independent School District. This year's presentation will be held on Saturday, November 5 beginning at 7 p.m. The night is dedicated to the veterans as well as...
LUFKIN, TX
Nacogdoches County man arrested for allegedly stalking female tenant

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A resident of Nacogdoches County has been charged for allegedly peeping through the window of a rental and performing a sexual act. Lorenzo Hernandez Juarez, 51, was booked into the county jail on Wednesday on a third-degree felony for stalking, which is punishable by between two and 10 years of imprisonment and up to $10,000 fine.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
