Vikings vs. Bills: Final injury report analysis, Josh Allen officially questionable
The final injury reports are in for both the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills and we have gotten some clarity on both sides.
The Vikings saw their injury report cut in half while the Bills cleared up by quite a bit more.
The biggest question mark in Josh Allen still remains going into the weekend.
We analyzed both finalized injury reports heading into Sunday afternoon.
Vikings-Out
- CB Cameron Dantzler
- DE Dalvin Tomlinson
The Vikings feared that they would be without Dantzler this weekend and they were right. He will miss the game with Akayleb Evans in his place.
Tomlinson’s calf injury is one that needs to be monitored week in and week out. Khyiris Tonga will get more playing time as he looks to build on his performance from last week.
Vikings-Off the report
- C Garrett Bradbury
- WR Adam Thielen
There was little doubt that these two would play on Sunday, as they each returned to Sunday’s game against the Commanders.
Bills-Out
- S Jordan Poyer
- EDGE Gregory Rousseau
These are two big losses for the Bills, especially Poyer. The Bills are already missing Micah Hyde for the season with a neck injury and the middle of the defense can be exploited by the Vikings.
List
Bills-Doubtful
- CB Kaiir Elam
The Bills are already without their starting safeties and star cornerback Tre’Davious White still isn’t healthy enough to return. Not having Elam would create some problems for defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
Bills-Questionable
The New York Jets Host The Buffalo Bills In An Afc East Game Played At Metlife Stadium In East Rutherford Nj On November 6 2022
Syndication The Record
- QB Josh Allen
- LB Tremaine Edmonds
Edmonds would be a big loss, but not a bigger one than Allen. The Bills are calling the injury “hour by hour” and I don’t expect Allen to play on Sunday. If he does play, you will see the lines spike toward the Bills early on Sunday morning.
Bills-Off the report
- RT Spencer Brown
- WR Stefon Diggs
- CB Dane Jackson
- RB Taiwan Jones
- CB Cam Lewis
- LB Matt Milano
- LB Von Miller
- C Mitch Morse
- OL David Quessenberry
- G Rodger Saffold
