Vikings vs. Bills: Final injury report analysis, Josh Allen officially questionable

The final injury reports are in for both the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills and we have gotten some clarity on both sides.

The Vikings saw their injury report cut in half while the Bills cleared up by quite a bit more.

The biggest question mark in Josh Allen still remains going into the weekend.

We analyzed both finalized injury reports heading into Sunday afternoon.

List

Vikings-Out

Oct 30, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. (3) celebrates a play against the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

CB Cameron Dantzler

DE Dalvin Tomlinson

The Vikings feared that they would be without Dantzler this weekend and they were right. He will miss the game with Akayleb Evans in his place.

Tomlinson’s calf injury is one that needs to be monitored week in and week out. Khyiris Tonga will get more playing time as he looks to build on his performance from last week.

List

Vikings-Off the report

Miami Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham (40) makes a tackle on Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during the first half of an NFL game. Needham left the game after the play with a leg injury. Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Oct. 16, 2022. Dolphins Vs Vikingsjr1472

C Garrett Bradbury

WR Adam Thielen

There was little doubt that these two would play on Sunday, as they each returned to Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

List

Bills-Out

Bills Jordan Poyer and Dane Jackson break up a pass intended for Packers receiver Romeo Doubs.

S Jordan Poyer

EDGE Gregory Rousseau

These are two big losses for the Bills, especially Poyer. The Bills are already missing Micah Hyde for the season with a neck injury and the middle of the defense can be exploited by the Vikings.

List

Bills-Doubtful

Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24) waves to fans after an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

CB Kaiir Elam

The Bills are already without their starting safeties and star cornerback Tre’Davious White still isn’t healthy enough to return. Not having Elam would create some problems for defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

List

Bills-Questionable

The New York Jets Host The Buffalo Bills In An Afc East Game Played At Metlife Stadium In East Rutherford Nj On November 6 2022

Syndication The Record

QB Josh Allen

LB Tremaine Edmonds

Edmonds would be a big loss, but not a bigger one than Allen. The Bills are calling the injury “hour by hour” and I don’t expect Allen to play on Sunday. If he does play, you will see the lines spike toward the Bills early on Sunday morning.

List

Bills-Off the report

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs catches a 26 yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen.

RT Spencer Brown

WR Stefon Diggs

CB Dane Jackson

RB Taiwan Jones

CB Cam Lewis

LB Matt Milano

LB Von Miller

C Mitch Morse

OL David Quessenberry

G Rodger Saffold

List