We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Whether it’s Halloween, Valentine’s Day, or Christmas, holiday decorating is one of my favorite activities. There’s an excitement that comes with pulling boxes of ornaments, ribbon, and decor down from the attic that can’t be matched any other time of the year. While I’ve surely bought Christmas decorations over the years, none of it has been the kind that sticks with you through the ever-changing phases of life. Other than the ornaments and mementos that I’ve managed to keep for myself from the family holiday decor in my parents’ homes, that is. Rather than continue “borrowing” from the family boxes, I kicked off my own collection of treasured Christmas decorations with a vintage-style ceramic tree. And get this: I paid nearly double for the Nostalgic Christmas Tree at Urban Outfitters, and I love it so much that I bought TWO and still think it was worth it. However, I’m going to point you to the Nostalgic Christmas Tree on Amazon to save you some cash so you can use the extra money on epic holiday gifts instead.

6 DAYS AGO