Read full article on original website
Related
These Editor-Tested Pottery Barn Sofas and Rugs Are on Major Sale Right Now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We’re approaching the busy holiday season, so you’re likely scrambling to get your house ready for impending guests and dashing to finish (or get started on) your gift shopping. We get it — now is not the time for a complete living room revamp. But… it also kind of is. That’s because top home goods retailers are already rolling out their Black Friday deals, so you can find amazing markdowns on things like countertop appliances, bedding, and vacuums. And these aren’t some small, hole-in-the-wall stores, but rather mainstream brands like Pottery Barn, which is offering significant discounts on many of the editor-tested rugs and sofas featured in our Personal Shopper series. Even if you’re completely dissatisfied with the current look of your living room, simply implementing a new sectional or a beautiful handwoven rug will give the space an obvious transformation — and visitors will surely notice. So waste no time, and check out these fabulous finds while they’re on sale.
KitchenAid Just Revealed Its Famous Stand Mixer in a New Holiday Color (and It Has a Clay Ceramic Bowl!)
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
Our Place’s Sitewide Black Friday Sale Includes the Mini Always Pan, Plus All Their Newest Must-Have Kitchen Launches
It’s no secret: The Apartment Therapy team loves Our Place. And when I say loves, I mean loves. Between our experiences with their Traditionware Set, our discovery of the Cast Iron Always Pan, our reliance on their Ovenware, and our devotion to many, many other non-negotiable pieces, we undeniably attest that the brand has truly mastered both style and functionality when it comes to kitchenware. And, as different members of our team try out new pieces, I think they’d all agree with me when I say that our infatuation for the innovative essentials brand just continues to grow.
KitchenAid Has Rolled Out Black Friday Deals on Stand Mixers and Small Appliances
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to holiday baking and meal prep, there are a few editor-favorite brands that make those often-dreaded tasks efficient and fun. Whether it’s seasonal Le Creuset pieces that are bound to become family heirlooms or the endlessly helpful baking essentials we rely on from GIR, there’s no way we could make it through the cooking and baking marathons ahead without our favorite kitchen gear. And, while there are tons of awesome cookware brands out there, there’s a single name you’ll find that many editors agree is non-negotiable on their countertops: KitchenAid.
The Best Early Black Friday Vacuum Deals from Dyson, Shark, Bissell and More Popular Brands
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
I’ve Tried Several Stylish Options for Hiding My Cat’s Litter Box and This Was by Far the Winner
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. With all due respect to my beloved cat, Fat Lou takes a mean poo. Like I remind him, and the great Phoebe Buffay croons in her hit single, it’s not his fault. He eats like he’s still in the shelter, racing to get in every mouthful he can before the older cats smack him away. We’re working on it in therapy. In the mean time, I’ve been putting litter box enclosures to the test against the stench since we moved into our first NYC apartment together. Not only did each one have to contain the consequences of Fat Lou’s potty breaks before the scooper and I could arrive on the scene, they also had to either look good or fade into the background of my decor. It’s probably why you’re even reading this, but let me tell you…it’s slim pickings out there on both fronts. The good news? I have a favorite.
This Thanksgiving Centerpiece Is So Stylish, You’d Never Guess It’s From Costco — And Less Than $30!
Once a professional chef (in the lifetime before kids), Stephanie Ganz has written for Bon Appetit, Eater, BUST, and Virginia Living and is a regular contributor to Richmond Magazine. She lives in Richmond, Virginia with her husband, two girls, and one excellent cat. Follow her online: @salganz (Instagram) and @onioncloute (Twitter).
Apartment Therapy
The Brand Behind One of Our Favorite Sofas Is Having an Epic Black Friday Sale
From the garden to the kitchen to the bedroom, Amy can't stop herself from constantly switching up the style in her living space. When she's not working as a writer and editor, you can (try to) find her traveling the world, hibernating with a great book, and swimming with sea turtles.
This Family’s 20-Room Mansion Was Once a Funeral Home, and They Turned the Embalming Room into a Cigar Lounge
Most homebuyers want to buy something unique, but how many would look at a funeral parlor and think “that’s my dream home?” One Canadian family did, and now they’re chronicling the process of turning a funeral home into their forever home as part of a Discovery+ series.
This Budget-Friendly IKEA BESTA Hack Proves that Two Credenzas Are Better than One
For me, the best IKEA hacks perfectly blend affordability and aspiration. You can find IKEA pieces in almost every home, no matter how luxurious, and that’s because the Scandinavian design principles IKEA applies to its products are almost universally appealing. When combined with a bit of personal style and a clever reuse or repurpose, IKEA hacks are a home run — be it a BILLY bookcase retrofitted with cane doors, an IVAR cabinet given a complete transformation, or even a kid’s play kitchen made modern. One of my recent favorite IKEA hacks? Artist Ben Cuevas‘ BESTÅ media cabinets, which are holding court in the work area of his Silver Lake, Los Angeles, apartment.
These Ingenious Silicone Lids Turn Any Dish Into an Airtight Food Storage Container
Sarah writes about all things shopping for Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, and Cubby helping you find the best deals and the best products for you and your home. A Brooklyn-born Jersey Girl, she loves a good playlist, a good bagel, and her family (but not necessarily in that order). Follow.
3 Things to Do If You Get Off on the Wrong Foot with Your New Neighbors
Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, covering all things real estate and home improvement. When she's not watching house flipping shows or dreaming about buying a vacation home, she writes fiction. Barbara's debut novel is due out later this year. published Now. In a perfect world,...
This Renter Skipped the One Piece of Furniture You’d Never Think to Live Without
Furnishing a studio apartment requires creativity. When you have one room to squeeze your living, dining, sleeping, and cooking quarters into — not to mention exercise, hobbies, and work — things don’t always play out like you might imagine. What you see most often with a studio is a “bedroom” separated from the rest of the space by some kind of room divider (shoutout to the trusty KALLAX unit!). That said, some floor plans don’t even allow for this kind of configuration. Take Ainsley Fleetwood’s Chicago studio, for example, which has an odd layout.
Apartment Therapy
This Inexpensive Le Creuset Find Is the Ultimate Everyday Luxury — and the Perfect Gift for Coffee Lovers
Alicia Kort is the Senior Commerce Editor at Apartment Therapy. She enjoys writing about cool finds and all things organizational. She's based in Brooklyn and is from the suburbs of Chicago. published Now. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission....
I Wish I’d Taken a Closer Look at the Trees in My Yard Before Buying My Home — Here’s Why
When my husband and I made an offer on our first home three years ago, we thought we’d looked closely at every single detail. We considered the age and state of the home and its roof, the pros and cons of moving onto a corner lot, and whether or not the house met all of our immediate needs. We even made a list of updates it may require and what those updates could cost. But it turns out we missed one big thing: We never looked up at the trees. Somehow after reading countless articles about what to look for when buying your first home, none of them had mentioned the health of the trees in the surrounding area or yard.
10 Cleaning Hacks That’ll Prepare You For Hosting Guests This Holiday Season (and Make Cleanup a Breeze!)
Daniela is a freelance writer who covers lifestyle and culture. In her free time, she's either cuddling with her goldendoodle Chai, buying plants, or having a picnic. Daniela is a Chicana from Los Angeles living in San Diego. Follow. published Yesterday. As the holidays quickly approach, many people are now...
Before and After: An Early 2000s Kitchen Keeps Its Cabinets in This $2,000 Scandi-Industrial Revamp
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Apartment Therapy
Aldi’s Candle Advent Calendar Is Filled with All the Holiday Scents for Under $40
While other advent calendars will make your home look and feel like the holidays, Aldi’s version will have your home smelling like the holidays too. Aldi is selling an advent calendar containing scented candles that capture the all the Christmas aromas you can think of. The set comes in a decorative box wrapped with a red bow, with the package design depicting a cozy winter scene. Once it’s opened, the calendar reveals mini drawers with 25 days’ worth of votive candles.
The Popular Vintage-Inspired Holiday Decoration I Can’t Wait to Display at Christmas — and I’m Planning to Buy More!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Whether it’s Halloween, Valentine’s Day, or Christmas, holiday decorating is one of my favorite activities. There’s an excitement that comes with pulling boxes of ornaments, ribbon, and decor down from the attic that can’t be matched any other time of the year. While I’ve surely bought Christmas decorations over the years, none of it has been the kind that sticks with you through the ever-changing phases of life. Other than the ornaments and mementos that I’ve managed to keep for myself from the family holiday decor in my parents’ homes, that is. Rather than continue “borrowing” from the family boxes, I kicked off my own collection of treasured Christmas decorations with a vintage-style ceramic tree. And get this: I paid nearly double for the Nostalgic Christmas Tree at Urban Outfitters, and I love it so much that I bought TWO and still think it was worth it. However, I’m going to point you to the Nostalgic Christmas Tree on Amazon to save you some cash so you can use the extra money on epic holiday gifts instead.
How My Local “Buy Nothing” Group Has Helped Me More Than Just Declutter Ahead of the Holidays
I would say that I don’t have any problem decluttering. I know exactly what my four kids, husband, and myself haven’t used much or what’s been gathering dust around our place. My problem comes after that, when the item is sitting, for days (okay, weeks) in a “donate” bag, bucket, pile, or corner, waiting for its new home.
Apartment Therapy
60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0