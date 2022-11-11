Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 results: Israel Adesanya stopped by Alex Pereira (again), Dana White teases immediate rematch
MMA fans often complain about the rising cost of UFC pay-per-view (PPV) cards, but we certainly got our money’s worth from UFC 281 last Sat. night (Nov. 12) in New York, which featured five straight finishes and two title changes. That includes the 185-pound strap, which now rests around the waist of newly-crowned middleweight champion Alex Pereira after “Poatan” obliterated “The Last Stylebender” late in the final frame.
MMAmania.com
Cocksure Khamzat demands ‘easy money’ fight against Alex Pereira, UFC champ responds
Despite coming into UFC 281 with just a handful of MMA fights, former kickboxing two-division champion Alex Pereira was able to capture the middleweight crown with a stunning, fifth-round technical knockout victory over Israel Adesanya in the Nov. 12 headliner at Madison Square Garden in New York. Undefeated something-weight sensation...
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: Israel Adesanya is now the hunter ahead of potential Alex Pereira rematch
UFC 281 went down this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City in what truly was an action-packed event that left plenty of fighters feeling the post-fight blues. Among them was Carla Esparza, who coughed up her women’s Strawweight title to Zhang Weili, who submitted her in round two (see it again here). And Michael Chandler, who was choked out by Dustin Poirier in a thrilling Lightweight scrap (recap).
MMAmania.com
Dana White gushes over Alex Pereira’s UFC 281 motivational corner work - ‘It was straight out of a movie’
There’s nothing like some fiery corner work going into the last round of a mixed martial arts (MMA) championship fight. In a bout where he was down on the judges scorecards, Alex Pereira — who stormed back to finish Israel Adesanya late at UFC 281 last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden (watch highlights) — was informed by his passionate coaches, including former Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, that he had to go out and knockout “The Last Stylebender” to win 185-pound gold.
MMAmania.com
Mayweather vs. Deji: Full fight play-by-play updates, live streaming results
It’s that time of the season again, when one of the greatest professional boxers in the history of the sport continues to enjoy his retirement by racking up exhibition wins against anyone with 12-ounce gloves and a way to sell pay-per-view (PPV) units. That’s right, Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. returns to unsanctioned exhibition action tonight (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) live from inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, taking on British YouTuber, Deji (real name Oladeji Olatunji).
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya identifies key reason for Alex Pereira loss at UFC 281: ‘I was compromised’
A contemplative Israel Adesanya appeared at the UFC 281 post-fight press conference following his shocking fifth round TKO loss to Alex Pereira (watch the highlights here). Normally these press conferences are limited to those who won their fights, but “The Last Stylebender” made it a point to show up and speak to the media.
MMAmania.com
NYSAC suspends 19 fighters indefinitely following violent UFC 281 PPV card
New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) was not messing around in the wake of the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, handing down a whopping 19 indefinite suspensions in the wake of the violent mixed martial arts (MMA) action that took place in the “Big Apple.”
MMAmania.com
Jon Jones reacts after Israel Adesanya and Dominick Reyes fall at UFC 281
Jon Jones may not be fighting in UFC until sometime in 2023, but he’s still keeping a close eye on the sport, and those within it who have talked trash at him over the years. As UFC 281 raged inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., last night...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Mayweather clowns Deji, Fury confronts Paul ringside in Dubai
We knew Floyd Mayweather was going to toy with popular YouTuber Deji Olatunji in their pointless Dubai boxing exhibition. But Mayweather took the hijinx to the next level, fooling around throughout the entire fight before coming in for the kill in the 7th round. The moment he took the fight seriously for more than 5 seconds was the moment the fight was waved off.
MMAmania.com
Mayweather vs. Deji live stream details, start time for Dubai PPV fight
Floyd Mayweather Jr. will look to continue his highly profitable post-retirement exhibition tour opposite English Youtuber, Deji, later tonight (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) live on FITE.TV pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Mayweather has really figured out quite the racket. Since stomping out Conor McGregor...
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 results: Matches to make for ‘Adesanya vs. Pereira’ main card winners
UFC 281 went down last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., featuring a Middleweight title fight that saw Alex Pereira take out Israel Adesanya via a come-from-behind technical knockout win in round five (see it again here). In the co-main event, Zhang Weili reclaimed the women’s Strawweight championship by choking out Carla Esparza in the second round (highlights), while Dustin Poirier submitted Michael Chandler in a thrilling Lightweight bout.
MMAmania.com
Misfits Boxing: ‘Hardy vs. Rahman’ fight card, DAZN lineup for Nov. 19 in Austin, TX (Updated)
UPDATE: Vitor Belfort has been pulled from the event — full details here. Heavyweight boxer Hasim Rahman Jr., perhaps best known to MMA fans for his short-lived Jake Paul feud, will return to the “sweet science” when he battles former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy at the DAZN X Series 003 event, co-promoted by YouTuber KSI’s Misfits Boxing on Sat., Nov. 19, 2022 at Moody Center in Austin Texas.
MMAmania.com
Dominick Reyes releases statement after worrisome knockout loss at UFC 281: ‘I’ll be back’
UFC 281, which took place this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, was supposed to be a big comeback night for Dominick Reyes, who hadn’t fought since taking a brutal beating at the hands of Jiri Prochazka in a May 2021 title fight. Instead, a quick flash knockout loss to Ryan Spann left fans questioning whether Reyes can still compete in UFC’s savage Light Heavyweight division.
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya says bring back Steve Mazzagatti - “I would have been fine” | UFC 281
A Steve Mazzagatti mention was not on our 2022 bingo card, yet here we are. At UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden, Israel Adesanya was stopped for the first time in his MMA career when his biggest rival, Alex Pereira, unloaded on him in the fifth and final round. (Watch highlights!)
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! UFC 281 PPV buys more than 1 million? Israel Adesanya’s ego is hopeful
UFC 281 sure felt like a huge deal ahead of time, and it lived up to the hype. Two title fights, an all-action war, lots of finishes from start-to-finish — the night delivered! Both titles changed hands, as Alex Pereira and Zhang Weili were crowned after violent finishes. Of...
MMAmania.com
Carla Esparza has ‘no regrets’ despite getting trounced by Zhang Weili at UFC 281 — ‘I did my best’
Carla Esparza did her best at UFC 281 but came up short. “Cookie Monster” was submitted by Zhang Weili in the “Adesanya vs. Pereira” pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event last Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, coughing up her 115-pound title in the process. Her “Magnum” loss marked the second time the former TUF champ failed to defend her strawweight title.
MMAmania.com
Mayweather vs. Deji results: Tommy Fury decisions Rolly Lambert in snoozefest beneath shower of boos and Jake Paul trash talk
Tommy Fury and Rolly Lambert squared off in a 175-pound boxing match today (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in the co-main event of the “Mayweather vs. Deji” pay-per-view event. Fury circled and stuck jabs to begin the fight. The fighters were...
MMAmania.com
Jorge Masvidal vs Gilbert Burns won’t be happening — ‘He just said no again’
Former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns spent the better part of 2022 trying to finagle a 170-pound showdown against fellow contender Jorge Masvidal and even tried to sweeten the deal by offering a grappling-free showdown. At the time, it sounded like “Gamebred” was on board. But as...
MMAmania.com
Alexander Gustafsson out of UFC 282 fight against Ovince Saint Preux, Philipe Lins steps in
Alexander Gustafsson’s return to the Octagon has been delayed. According to MMA Junkie, “The Mauler” has been forced out of his fight against Ovince Saint Preux, which was set to go down at UFC 282 on Dec. 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The reason for his withdrawal is unclear.
MMAmania.com
Belal Muhammad equates Khabib to ‘Michael Jordan in his prime’ — ‘He’s still the best to do it right now’
Khabib Nurmagomedov is undeniably one of the greatest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters of all time ... but is he the very best?. Lightweight’s Dagestani smashing machine retired in Oct. 2020 after amassing an unprecedented 29-fight win streak with zero defeats in his career. Since then, Nurmagomedov has unsurprisingly flourished as a talented coach to several of his fellow countrymen ... and even some outsiders like Chicago, Illinois’ Belal Muhammad.
Comments / 0