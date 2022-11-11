ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UFC 281 results: Israel Adesanya stopped by Alex Pereira (again), Dana White teases immediate rematch

MMA fans often complain about the rising cost of UFC pay-per-view (PPV) cards, but we certainly got our money’s worth from UFC 281 last Sat. night (Nov. 12) in New York, which featured five straight finishes and two title changes. That includes the 185-pound strap, which now rests around the waist of newly-crowned middleweight champion Alex Pereira after “Poatan” obliterated “The Last Stylebender” late in the final frame.
Cocksure Khamzat demands ‘easy money’ fight against Alex Pereira, UFC champ responds

Despite coming into UFC 281 with just a handful of MMA fights, former kickboxing two-division champion Alex Pereira was able to capture the middleweight crown with a stunning, fifth-round technical knockout victory over Israel Adesanya in the Nov. 12 headliner at Madison Square Garden in New York. Undefeated something-weight sensation...
Monday Morning Hangover: Israel Adesanya is now the hunter ahead of potential Alex Pereira rematch

UFC 281 went down this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City in what truly was an action-packed event that left plenty of fighters feeling the post-fight blues. Among them was Carla Esparza, who coughed up her women’s Strawweight title to Zhang Weili, who submitted her in round two (see it again here). And Michael Chandler, who was choked out by Dustin Poirier in a thrilling Lightweight scrap (recap).
Dana White gushes over Alex Pereira’s UFC 281 motivational corner work - ‘It was straight out of a movie’

There’s nothing like some fiery corner work going into the last round of a mixed martial arts (MMA) championship fight. In a bout where he was down on the judges scorecards, Alex Pereira — who stormed back to finish Israel Adesanya late at UFC 281 last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden (watch highlights) — was informed by his passionate coaches, including former Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, that he had to go out and knockout “The Last Stylebender” to win 185-pound gold.
Mayweather vs. Deji: Full fight play-by-play updates, live streaming results

It’s that time of the season again, when one of the greatest professional boxers in the history of the sport continues to enjoy his retirement by racking up exhibition wins against anyone with 12-ounce gloves and a way to sell pay-per-view (PPV) units. That’s right, Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. returns to unsanctioned exhibition action tonight (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) live from inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, taking on British YouTuber, Deji (real name Oladeji Olatunji).
NYSAC suspends 19 fighters indefinitely following violent UFC 281 PPV card

New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) was not messing around in the wake of the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, handing down a whopping 19 indefinite suspensions in the wake of the violent mixed martial arts (MMA) action that took place in the “Big Apple.”
Highlights! Mayweather clowns Deji, Fury confronts Paul ringside in Dubai

We knew Floyd Mayweather was going to toy with popular YouTuber Deji Olatunji in their pointless Dubai boxing exhibition. But Mayweather took the hijinx to the next level, fooling around throughout the entire fight before coming in for the kill in the 7th round. The moment he took the fight seriously for more than 5 seconds was the moment the fight was waved off.
Mayweather vs. Deji live stream details, start time for Dubai PPV fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will look to continue his highly profitable post-retirement exhibition tour opposite English Youtuber, Deji, later tonight (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) live on FITE.TV pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Mayweather has really figured out quite the racket. Since stomping out Conor McGregor...
UFC 281 results: Matches to make for ‘Adesanya vs. Pereira’ main card winners

UFC 281 went down last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., featuring a Middleweight title fight that saw Alex Pereira take out Israel Adesanya via a come-from-behind technical knockout win in round five (see it again here). In the co-main event, Zhang Weili reclaimed the women’s Strawweight championship by choking out Carla Esparza in the second round (highlights), while Dustin Poirier submitted Michael Chandler in a thrilling Lightweight bout.
Misfits Boxing: ‘Hardy vs. Rahman’ fight card, DAZN lineup for Nov. 19 in Austin, TX (Updated)

UPDATE: Vitor Belfort has been pulled from the event — full details here. Heavyweight boxer Hasim Rahman Jr., perhaps best known to MMA fans for his short-lived Jake Paul feud, will return to the “sweet science” when he battles former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy at the DAZN X Series 003 event, co-promoted by YouTuber KSI’s Misfits Boxing on Sat., Nov. 19, 2022 at Moody Center in Austin Texas.
Dominick Reyes releases statement after worrisome knockout loss at UFC 281: ‘I’ll be back’

UFC 281, which took place this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, was supposed to be a big comeback night for Dominick Reyes, who hadn’t fought since taking a brutal beating at the hands of Jiri Prochazka in a May 2021 title fight. Instead, a quick flash knockout loss to Ryan Spann left fans questioning whether Reyes can still compete in UFC’s savage Light Heavyweight division.
Carla Esparza has ‘no regrets’ despite getting trounced by Zhang Weili at UFC 281 — ‘I did my best’

Carla Esparza did her best at UFC 281 but came up short. “Cookie Monster” was submitted by Zhang Weili in the “Adesanya vs. Pereira” pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event last Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, coughing up her 115-pound title in the process. Her “Magnum” loss marked the second time the former TUF champ failed to defend her strawweight title.
Belal Muhammad equates Khabib to ‘Michael Jordan in his prime’ — ‘He’s still the best to do it right now’

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undeniably one of the greatest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters of all time ... but is he the very best?. Lightweight’s Dagestani smashing machine retired in Oct. 2020 after amassing an unprecedented 29-fight win streak with zero defeats in his career. Since then, Nurmagomedov has unsurprisingly flourished as a talented coach to several of his fellow countrymen ... and even some outsiders like Chicago, Illinois’ Belal Muhammad.
