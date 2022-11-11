Read full article on original website
Idaho Voted BLUE For President? How Did We Miss This?
If you live in Idaho, or have friends/family that do, you're sure to see something resembling this comment on social media:. Idaho is a red state! Always has been, always will be!. Well, yeah. About that. In 2022, Idaho re-elected Governor Brad Little, a republican. Again, no rigged voting allegations...
Ammon Bundy Reacts To Losing Idaho Governor’s Race
In the end, the Bundy Tsnumai failed to appear as Idaho Governor Brad Little was elected with over sixty percent of the vote in November's general election. Mr. Bundy left the Idaho Republican Party to run as a political independent. His path was challenging as Mr. Little has been a fixture in Idaho Republican politics for several decades.
Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day
You’d think that a candidate might want to take a short break after 18 months of campaigning and scoring a landslide victory on election night. Not Debbie Critchfield, the resounding winner of the race for state superintendent of public instruction. The day after the election, she was on an airplane to the State School Board […] The post Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Why Idaho’s 17th governor was the first to serve nonconsecutive terms
IDAHO FALLS – Idaho’s Republican sweep of statewide and federal offices in Tuesday’s general election adds to the state’s long history of conservative politics. Governor Brad Little ended up with 60% of the vote, for a total of 318,479 votes. The results for Lt. Governor, Attorney General and State Superintendent showed a similar breakdown with Republican candidates coming out on top.
Errors reverse one Democrat’s win for legislative seat, Idaho county elections office says
The Jerome County Elections Office issued a press release Thursday stating the number of votes counted in Jerome County were incorrectly reported on the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, resulting in one Democratic candidate’s loss and a Republican candidate’s victory for a seat in the Idaho Legislature.
Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?
If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
Comment period opens on Missouri Secretary of State’s book ban proposal
JEFFERSON CITY — Beginning Tuesday, Missouri libraries and members of the public can formally weigh in on an attempt by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to block public funding for libraries if they offer books that might appeal to the sexual interests of minors. Ashcroft, a Republican who is...
Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho Announces Recipient for Second Chance Program
For the last two years, Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho has changed someone’s smile forever through their “Second Chance Program”. The second chance program is an opportunity for one lucky recipient who may have rotting or broken teeth to receive a brand new permanent set of teeth, a procedure that typically costs $50,000 dollars, for free.
Solar farms in 3 states cited for environmental violations
Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater The post Solar farms in 3 states cited for environmental violations appeared first on Local News 8.
The Horrific Mystery Behind Unsolved Case Of 5 Murders In Idaho
One of the most mysterious and horrible unsolved cases in Idaho involved the murder of 5 people in three years. Between 1979 and 1982 in northern Idaho, 5 people were killed, one as young s 12 years old. The Stage Door Killer In Lewis Clark Valley. The 5 victims were...
11 of 15 Eastern Oregon Counties Have Already Voted for a “Greater” Idaho
OREGON (KMVT/KSVT) —The Greater Idaho movement continued its winning streak in eastern Oregon for the fifth election cycle in a row by winning elections in Morrow County, where the town of Boardman is located, and Wheeler County. The movement aims to convince state legislatures to move the Oregon/Idaho border to make conservative counties of Oregon into counties of Idaho, which is a red state.As of this morning, the state website shows Greater Idaho measures passing in Morrow County with 60% of the vote, and in Wheeler County with 58% of the vote. May election results in all three counties that voted on the issue improved by four percentage points after election night due to the slow counting in Oregon elections and the tendency of proponents to vote on election day, according to greateridaho.org, the movement’s website.
Idaho State Board of Education devastated by U of I student murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education held a special Board meeting in response to the murder of four University of Idaho students. Board President Kurt Liebich began with the following statement on the students’ deaths. “The news out of Moscow is absolutely devastating. On behalf of the Idaho State Board of Education and the Board of Regents...
Calls to new 988 mental health hotline have soared in Louisiana since switch in July
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana has seen a jump in calls to the mental health hotline following the launch of the national 988 number in July, according to data from call centers. The increase follows a national trend of higher call volumes after a two-year transition process rebooted the former suicide prevention hotline as a 911 for mental health issues.
Illinois parole board has quorum, expects elevated clemency requests
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Prisoner Review Board now has a quorum and it’s expected the number of clemency requests will be heavy. The PRB reviews parole requests and what to do with people who violate conditions of release. Earlier this year, state senators rejected several of...
Utah ended fiscal year 2022 swimming in cash but troubled waters may be ahead
(The Center Square) - Utah ended fiscal year 2022 with an extra $130.2 million in its general fund and $1.24 billion in its income tax fund, state lawmakers said Tuesday. But legislative leaders cautioned that the extra funds are an "anomaly." "Strong fiscal policy and Utah’s entrepreneurial spirit have created...
Oregon governor declares emergency due to respiratory infections in children
Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Monday that would free up state and hospital resources to tackle increasing viral infections among infants and children. Brown’s 16-week order gives her agencies a broad sweep of authority to direct resources and circumvent existing regulations, if deemed necessary to alleviate the emergency. It also allows the Oregon Health Authority to deploy healthcare volunteers and create emergency healthcare centers, if necessary.
Pennsylvania to spend $100 million on mental health treatment, worker recruitment
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania lawmakers plan to spend $100 million on behavioral health, and a commission advised that the money go toward workforce development, service expansion, and criminal justice. So says a report from the Behavioral Health Commission, established in 2022 by Act 54 to figure out how...
Missouri attorney general’s office fined $12,000 for Sunshine Law violations under Hawley
JEFFERSON CITY — A Cole County judge hammered the Missouri attorney general’s office on Monday for purposeful and knowing violations of the Sunshine Law under former Attorney General Josh Hawley, issuing maximum fines to the state agency. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem concluded the attorney general’s office...
Nebraska hospitals facing increasing cost pressures
Before the coronavirus pandemic, Faith Regional Medical Center spent about $2.5 million to $3 million annually on contract labor for traveling nurses and other personnel working short-term stints. This year, that cost is likely to hit $11.5 million, said Janna Cline, chief financial officer for the Norfolk hospital. That's on...
Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track
Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond. The joint letter states the transportation departments in all three states “look...
