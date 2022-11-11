Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya identifies key reason for Alex Pereira loss at UFC 281: ‘I was compromised’
A contemplative Israel Adesanya appeared at the UFC 281 post-fight press conference following his shocking fifth round TKO loss to Alex Pereira (watch the highlights here). Normally these press conferences are limited to those who won their fights, but “The Last Stylebender” made it a point to show up and speak to the media.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Alex Pereira stuns Israel Adesanya with comeback KO to win title | UFC 281
Alex Pereira once again pulled the rug from underneath Israel Adesanya last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when the Brazilian contender stopped “Last Stylebender” via fifth-round TKO (punches) to walk away with the undisputed middleweight title.
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira survives near knockout, takedown to roar back and finish Israel Adesanya late | UFC 281
Reigning Middleweight roost-ruler, Israel Adesanya, is out for revenge in UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., looking to erase the memory of a pair of kickboxing losses — one of which was a violent knockout — to Alex Pereira. It’s pretty evident that Adesanya possesses the most dynamic striking on UFC’s roster, a counter-punching sniper who seems to have all the crazy angles. Pereira didn’t really earn this title shot with anything he’s done inside the Octagon — he’s had just three fights (and scored two finishes) in little more than one year with the organization. But, his power, precision and rich history with “The Last Stylebender” made this absolutely the 185-pound title fight to make before some wrestler came along and took it off the table.
MMAmania.com
NYSAC suspends 19 fighters indefinitely following violent UFC 281 PPV card
New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) was not messing around in the wake of the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, handing down a whopping 19 indefinite suspensions in the wake of the violent mixed martial arts (MMA) action that took place in the “Big Apple.”
MMAmania.com
Former UFC title contender Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson dead at 38
Popular Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Bellator MMA fighter, Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, passed away at just 38 years of age. The news was confirmed by various people close to the fighter, with his cause of death being disclosed right here. Just last month, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, revealed that Johnson was having more serious health problems, asking the mixed martial arts (MMA) community to pray for “Rumble.”
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 results: Israel Adesanya stopped by Alex Pereira (again), Dana White teases immediate rematch
MMA fans often complain about the rising cost of UFC pay-per-view (PPV) cards, but we certainly got our money’s worth from UFC 281 last Sat. night (Nov. 12) in New York, which featured five straight finishes and two title changes. That includes the 185-pound strap, which now rests around the waist of newly-crowned middleweight champion Alex Pereira after “Poatan” obliterated “The Last Stylebender” late in the final frame.
MMAmania.com
Jon Jones reacts after Israel Adesanya and Dominick Reyes fall at UFC 281
Jon Jones may not be fighting in UFC until sometime in 2023, but he’s still keeping a close eye on the sport, and those within it who have talked trash at him over the years. As UFC 281 raged inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., last night...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Mayweather clowns Deji, Fury confronts Paul ringside in Dubai
We knew Floyd Mayweather was going to toy with popular YouTuber Deji Olatunji in their pointless Dubai boxing exhibition. But Mayweather took the hijinx to the next level, fooling around throughout the entire fight before coming in for the kill in the 7th round. The moment he took the fight seriously for more than 5 seconds was the moment the fight was waved off.
MMAmania.com
UFC odds: Israel Adesanya opens as betting favorite to win Alex Pereira rematch
Israel Adesanya is going to beat Alex Pereira ... eventually!. The former UFC middleweight champion was stopped by the newly-crowned Brazilian in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which pushed “Poatan” to 3-0 over Adesanya after previously registering two wins against his longtime rival on the kickboxing circuit.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 bonuses: Poirier vs. Chandler capture FOTN honors
Alex Pereira stole the show last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when “Poatan” stopped UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya with a comeback TKO midway through the fifth round. In addition the middleweight...
MMAmania.com
Dana White gushes over Alex Pereira’s UFC 281 motivational corner work - ‘It was straight out of a movie’
There’s nothing like some fiery corner work going into the last round of a mixed martial arts (MMA) championship fight. In a bout where he was down on the judges scorecards, Alex Pereira — who stormed back to finish Israel Adesanya late at UFC 281 last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden (watch highlights) — was informed by his passionate coaches, including former Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, that he had to go out and knockout “The Last Stylebender” to win 185-pound gold.
MMAmania.com
Cocksure Khamzat demands ‘easy money’ fight against Alex Pereira, UFC champ responds
Despite coming into UFC 281 with just a handful of MMA fights, former kickboxing two-division champion Alex Pereira was able to capture the middleweight crown with a stunning, fifth-round technical knockout victory over Israel Adesanya in the Nov. 12 headliner at Madison Square Garden in New York. Undefeated something-weight sensation...
MMAmania.com
Slapped! Watch Nate Diaz slap Dillon Danis outside Madison Square Garden | UFC 281
Deja vu all over again? Dillon Danis just got Stockton slapped in “The Big Apple.”. After an absolute banger of a pay-per-view (PPV) last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, and current free agent, Nate Diaz, slapped Danis outside Madison Square Garden.
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: Israel Adesanya is now the hunter ahead of potential Alex Pereira rematch
UFC 281 went down this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City in what truly was an action-packed event that left plenty of fighters feeling the post-fight blues. Among them was Carla Esparza, who coughed up her women’s Strawweight title to Zhang Weili, who submitted her in round two (see it again here). And Michael Chandler, who was choked out by Dustin Poirier in a thrilling Lightweight scrap (recap).
MMAmania.com
Mayweather vs. Deji: Full fight play-by-play updates, live streaming results
It’s that time of the season again, when one of the greatest professional boxers in the history of the sport continues to enjoy his retirement by racking up exhibition wins against anyone with 12-ounce gloves and a way to sell pay-per-view (PPV) units. That’s right, Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. returns to unsanctioned exhibition action tonight (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) live from inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, taking on British YouTuber, Deji (real name Oladeji Olatunji).
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 results: Matches to make for ‘Adesanya vs. Pereira’ main card winners
UFC 281 went down last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., featuring a Middleweight title fight that saw Alex Pereira take out Israel Adesanya via a come-from-behind technical knockout win in round five (see it again here). In the co-main event, Zhang Weili reclaimed the women’s Strawweight championship by choking out Carla Esparza in the second round (highlights), while Dustin Poirier submitted Michael Chandler in a thrilling Lightweight bout.
MMAmania.com
Mayweather vs. Deji live stream details, start time for Dubai PPV fight
Floyd Mayweather Jr. will look to continue his highly profitable post-retirement exhibition tour opposite English Youtuber, Deji, later tonight (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) live on FITE.TV pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Mayweather has really figured out quite the racket. Since stomping out Conor McGregor...
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya says bring back Steve Mazzagatti - “I would have been fine” | UFC 281
A Steve Mazzagatti mention was not on our 2022 bingo card, yet here we are. At UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden, Israel Adesanya was stopped for the first time in his MMA career when his biggest rival, Alex Pereira, unloaded on him in the fifth and final round. (Watch highlights!)
MMAmania.com
After three straight losses, Brad Riddell stepping away from UFC until competitive fire returns
It’s been a rough 11 months for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight contender, Brad Riddell, having lost three straight fights inside the Octagon dating back to December 2021, losing to Rafael Fiziev via knockout (see it again here). Seven months later, “Quake” returned to action and was submitted by...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! UFC 281 PPV buys more than 1 million? Israel Adesanya’s ego is hopeful
UFC 281 sure felt like a huge deal ahead of time, and it lived up to the hype. Two title fights, an all-action war, lots of finishes from start-to-finish — the night delivered! Both titles changed hands, as Alex Pereira and Zhang Weili were crowned after violent finishes. Of...
Comments / 0