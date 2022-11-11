‘It’s like cooking for your family’: Cascade Culinary Institute trains ‘Coasties’ for shipboard chef duties

Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Second annual Central Oregon Maker Faire showcases hobbies, creativity and inventions
Saturday was the second day of the second annual Central Oregon Maker Faire at the First Interstate Bank Expo Center in Redmond, which continues through Sunday. There were 30 exhibitors showcasing their passions, hoping to inspire others. For example, people got to see a sauerkraut making station, fiber-spinning, and The Environmental Center making smoothies on a bike.
KTVZ
After 20 years, Pronghorn Club and Resort rebrands as Juniper Preserve, a ‘destination wellness’ resort
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pronghorn Resort, a leading resort and residential community northeast of Bend since 2002, recently announced it is rebranding as Juniper Preserve, with a renewed focus on well-being and elevated ownership and guest experiences. Here's the rest of last month's announcement:. Poised to be the region’s premier...
KTVZ
10 Barrel celebrates its 11th Annual Pray For Snow event
Just a glance outdoors may tell you it's not really needed, but at 10 Barrel's Eastside Brewery in Bend, the Pray For Snow event returns for its 11th year. There's live music, film premieres and give-aways, along with food and drinks on Saturday. It's a chance to celebrate the upcoming winter season and pray for more snow in Central Oregon.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Old Fashion Christmas takes over Deschutes County Expo Center
The Deschutes County Expo Center welcomed a taste of the Holidays this weekend. It was the 8th year for the Old Fashion Christmas event on Saturday and Sunday, which included more than 100 artists and crafters, food, a coloring contest, and of course, Santa Claus. “A lot of the extra...
Bend veteran activist Dick Tobiason takes on many tasks to ensure those who served get deserved honor
As they have on special days for years, volunteers were out early in downtown Bend on Veterans Day, putting up dozens of U.S. flags, each honoring a Central Oregon veteran, one of many projects led by a fellow veteran who wants the spotlight to shine on others, not himself. The post Bend veteran activist Dick Tobiason takes on many tasks to ensure those who served get deserved honor appeared first on KTVZ.
bendsource.com
Crispy, Caramelized, Cheesy Edges Set This Pizza Apart
Pizza: an American tradition. Well, it is now, but once upon a time it was mostly eaten by homesick Italian immigrants who had left their impoverished homeland to start a new life in the United States. More than four million Italians came through Ellis Island between 1880 and the early 1920s.
Avelo Airlines launches twice-a-week nonstop flights between Redmond and Palm Springs
Avelo Airlines on Friday began offering twice-a-week seasonal nonstop service to Palm Springs, California from Central Oregon’s Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM). The post Avelo Airlines launches twice-a-week nonstop flights between Redmond and Palm Springs appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond Old-Fashion Christmas spreads holiday cheer this weekend
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's almost beginning to look a lot like Christmas, with snow making its way to Central Oregon. The Redmond Old-Fashion Christmas is back for its eighth year at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds this weekend. There will be a gifts, arts, antiques and plenty of food, along with a Candy Land maze The post Redmond Old-Fashion Christmas spreads holiday cheer this weekend appeared first on KTVZ.
100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef
The nation’s largest family ranching cooperative, based in Redmond, announced Thursday it has launched a major initiative called Grazewell to test and adopt ambitious regenerative ranching practices on all of its 6.5 million acres across 11 western states by 2025. The post 100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Furry Friends: Meet Joey, a handsome, vocal cat waiting at BrightSide Animal Center
This week, Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center introduces us to Joey, a 5-year-old diabetic cat who is looking for attention -- and new owner who's patient with his dietary needs. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Flags placed in Bend for veterans killed in Safeway shooting
The two victims in the August Safeway shooting in Bend were honored Friday for Veterans Day. Flags for Glenn Bennett and Donald Surrett Jr., who both served in the Army, were placed on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge. One of the people rolling out the flags was Riley Latta. The...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Most of Central Oregon rejecting magic mushrooms, but one place saying yes
The various Central Oregon votes on psilocybin mushrooms were a bit confusing. The state said “yes” two years ago when Measure 109 was passed by a 22-point margin in 2020. But it was soundly rejected by Crook and Jefferson county voters. But on this year’s ballot, a yes...
KTVZ
C.O. drug agents, DCSO deputies arrest Sisters man, alleged fentanyl, meth trafficker in Hwy. 20 traffic stop
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Drug detectives and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a Sisters man Friday morning suspected of fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking and arrested him on drugged driving and possession charges, seizing fake pharmaceutical tablets and a package of meth. The arrest of the 46-year-old Sisters resident...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend, Summit and La Pine high school football quarterfinal scores
Three Central Oregon schools were in action Friday night with a shot at the state semifinals. Summit was hosting Central, Bend was facing South Albany and La Pine was on the road at Cascade Christian. Below is a look at the scores from the the first round of football action...
Bend man arrested, accused of firing shot into ground after getting in argument
A 27-year-old Bend man was arrested late Sunday afternoon, accused of firing a shot into the ground after getting into an argument with another man, police said. The post Bend man arrested, accused of firing shot into ground after getting in argument appeared first on KTVZ.
Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash closes Hwy. 26 in Madras for several hours
A fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Madras Saturday evening closed U.S. Highway 26 at Northwest Poplar Street and the intersection with U.S. Highway 97 for several hours, authorities said. The post Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash closes Hwy. 26 in Madras for several hours appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Chance for snow headed into the weekend
Happy Friday, and to all of our great veterans - THANK YOU for your service!. We're seeing a 40 percent chance of snow Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southeast under 10 MPH -- however, a system off the Pacific is headed toward Central Oregon, and it's carrying snow and rain with it.
La Pine active shooter report brings many police; suspect arrested for firing shots in air after pool-game dispute
A report of an active shooter near a La Pine bowling alley brought numerous police from several agencies rushing to the scene Friday evening, but it turned out to be a La Pine man who’d been in a pool-game dispute who went outside, got a gun from his vehicle and fired shots in the air, officials said. The post La Pine active shooter report brings many police; suspect arrested for firing shots in air after pool-game dispute appeared first on KTVZ.
