ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Chiawana rolls past Sunnyside to advance in 4A state playoffs

PASCO, Wash.- Saturday afternoon, Chiawana faced an early 7-0 deficit to Sunnyside, and then rattled off 42 straight points to take a commanding lead over the Grizzlies en route to a 49-20 win. Senior Ian Mohl led the way for Chiawana rushing. He scored the Riverhawks' first two touchdowns on...
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?

If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
BENTON CITY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Columbia River Classic Fun Run

RICHLAND, Wash.- The 47th annual Columbia River Classic Fun Run takes place Saturday morning in Richland. The run starts off at the USS Triton Submarine Memorial off 11th Ave and George Washington Way. This year, nearly 130 people registered for the Fun Run. The 2 mile run was free for...
RICHLAND, WA
yaktrinews.com

First Alert Weather: Cold and sunny conditions continue this week! -Briana

Bundle up! Another week of colder than normal temperatures and mostly dry conditions. Patchy fog this morning, temperatures in the teens and 20s. Eastern Washington and Oregon will see the sunshine return this afternoon. High temperatures will run 5-10 degrees colder than normal every afternoon this week. Upper 30s to low 40s will be the highs through Thursday. The temperature trend will dip towards the end of the week, even colder for the weekend ahead. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 6:50am Sunset: 4:30pm Yakima Sunrise: 6:56am Sunset: 4:34pm.
YAKIMA, WA
hotelnewsresource.com

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Ellensburg Opens in Washington Sate

The Hotel Group this week celebrated the grand opening of TownePlace Suites by Marriott Ellensburg with owner and developer Hogback Development. The 76-guest-room hotel is an all-suites, light extended-stay hotel located off I-90, located close to Central Washington University, and is within Seattle 110 miles to the west and Spokane 175 miles to the east.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy

He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

IN BASKET: Yakima Federal’s Macias joins housing nonprofit’s board

Derwriter/CRA officer for Yakima Federal Savings & Loan Association, has joined the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing board of directors. Macias has been with Yakima Federal for eight years, starting as a loan closer before promotions to his present position. Born and raised in Toppenish, he is a first generation Mexican American who can relate to the individuals and families ORFH helps, the organization stated in a news release. He has an associate of arts degre in applied science from Yakima Valley College and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Governors University.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Fiddle’s juice bar opens on Nob Hill Boulevard

Offering cold press juices, smoothies and healthy food items, Fiddle’s Juice Bar has opened at 806 W. Nob Hill Blvd., Suite 1, in Yakima. Sharing a name, but not a menu, with the Fiddle’s location in Wapato, the Yakima juice bar has a variety of food and drinks for those seeking a tasty way to improve their health, owner Magdalena Andrade said.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Person Found Shot Dead In Lower Yakima Valley

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a homicide reported Sunday in the lower Yakima valley. Details are sketchy but Deputies say they found a person shot dead after responding to the area near Highway 97 and Progressive road. The person has not been identified and no arrests have been made. No other details were released and it's unknown if Yakama Tribal Police were involved in the investigation.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Reser’s Fine Foods

Rosetta Assisted Living has built two memory care assisted living buildings at 5921 Road 60 in Pasco. The new buildings are across the street from Mariposa Park and just down the road from Barbara McClintock STEM Elementary School. The Pasco facility features 17 rooms, two sitting areas with televisions, as...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Hermiston considers IGA with Pendleton

HERMISTON – The Hermiston City Council meets tonight (Monday) at 7 p.m. The meeting is in the council chambers of Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second St. Council members will consider signing an intergovernmental agreement to provide internet support services to the city of Pendleton. Hermiston has developed an internet technology department and other government agencies in the area have already signed up for those services. They include the city of Umatilla, Morrow County, and Umatilla County Fire District No. 1. The Pendleton City Council has the IGA on its agenda for its regular meeting Tuesday.
HERMISTON, OR
KIMA TV

Yakima County sheriffs investigating homicide in Toppenish

TOPPENISH—Deputies say they're investigating a recent homicide in Toppenish. Yesterday afternoon, sheriff officials say they responded to an area near Highway 97 and Progressive Rd. There is still crime scene tape entangled in trees around a property that seems to be abandoned. Although deputies confirmed there was a homicide,...
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima man charged in West Valley shooting of man dating his ex-girlfriend

Yakima County prosecutors charged a Yakima man with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting of a man who was dating his ex-girlfriend. Ryan Cole Slavens is also charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, a gross misdemeanor, in connection with the Nov. 4 incident. Prosecutors are also seeking a...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

15-year-old has been missing for a week in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Isaiah Hernandez, 15, of Yakima was last seen on Monday, November, 7 walking toward the school bus. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) confirms that they are actively investigating Hernandez's case. Isaiah Hernandez is 5'7" tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy