Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Chiawana rolls past Sunnyside to advance in 4A state playoffs
PASCO, Wash.- Saturday afternoon, Chiawana faced an early 7-0 deficit to Sunnyside, and then rattled off 42 straight points to take a commanding lead over the Grizzlies en route to a 49-20 win. Senior Ian Mohl led the way for Chiawana rushing. He scored the Riverhawks' first two touchdowns on...
37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?
If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
FOX 11 and 41
Columbia River Classic Fun Run
RICHLAND, Wash.- The 47th annual Columbia River Classic Fun Run takes place Saturday morning in Richland. The run starts off at the USS Triton Submarine Memorial off 11th Ave and George Washington Way. This year, nearly 130 people registered for the Fun Run. The 2 mile run was free for...
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Cold and sunny conditions continue this week! -Briana
Bundle up! Another week of colder than normal temperatures and mostly dry conditions. Patchy fog this morning, temperatures in the teens and 20s. Eastern Washington and Oregon will see the sunshine return this afternoon. High temperatures will run 5-10 degrees colder than normal every afternoon this week. Upper 30s to low 40s will be the highs through Thursday. The temperature trend will dip towards the end of the week, even colder for the weekend ahead. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 6:50am Sunset: 4:30pm Yakima Sunrise: 6:56am Sunset: 4:34pm.
hotelnewsresource.com
TownePlace Suites by Marriott Ellensburg Opens in Washington Sate
The Hotel Group this week celebrated the grand opening of TownePlace Suites by Marriott Ellensburg with owner and developer Hogback Development. The 76-guest-room hotel is an all-suites, light extended-stay hotel located off I-90, located close to Central Washington University, and is within Seattle 110 miles to the west and Spokane 175 miles to the east.
Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy
He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
Yakima Herald Republic
IN BASKET: Yakima Federal’s Macias joins housing nonprofit’s board
Derwriter/CRA officer for Yakima Federal Savings & Loan Association, has joined the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing board of directors. Macias has been with Yakima Federal for eight years, starting as a loan closer before promotions to his present position. Born and raised in Toppenish, he is a first generation Mexican American who can relate to the individuals and families ORFH helps, the organization stated in a news release. He has an associate of arts degre in applied science from Yakima Valley College and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Governors University.
Yakima Herald Republic
Fiddle’s juice bar opens on Nob Hill Boulevard
Offering cold press juices, smoothies and healthy food items, Fiddle’s Juice Bar has opened at 806 W. Nob Hill Blvd., Suite 1, in Yakima. Sharing a name, but not a menu, with the Fiddle’s location in Wapato, the Yakima juice bar has a variety of food and drinks for those seeking a tasty way to improve their health, owner Magdalena Andrade said.
Father’s canoe outing with 3 sons at wildlife refuge north of Tri-Cities turns tragic
One boy had made it to shore after the canoe capsized.
Kennewick Welcomes Frida’s Mexican Grill to the Food Truck Plaza at Columbia Gardens
Another food truck has been added to Tri-Cities' Food Truck Plaza. Frida's Mexican Grill is open for business at 325 East Columbia Drive in Kennewick. According to their Facebook page, the food truck is open from 10 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday and from 7 am to 7 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Person Found Shot Dead In Lower Yakima Valley
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a homicide reported Sunday in the lower Yakima valley. Details are sketchy but Deputies say they found a person shot dead after responding to the area near Highway 97 and Progressive road. The person has not been identified and no arrests have been made. No other details were released and it's unknown if Yakama Tribal Police were involved in the investigation.
4th-grade teacher topples 3-term incumbent for a Tri-Cities school board seat
“It was a lot of hard work and I knew this was going to be an uphill challenge.”
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Reser’s Fine Foods
Rosetta Assisted Living has built two memory care assisted living buildings at 5921 Road 60 in Pasco. The new buildings are across the street from Mariposa Park and just down the road from Barbara McClintock STEM Elementary School. The Pasco facility features 17 rooms, two sitting areas with televisions, as...
nbcrightnow.com
Semi Bird, Richland School Board member, announces he's running for WA governor
In a YouTube video, Semi Bird says, "UNITED WE STAND-TOGETHER WE CAN. It's a NEW DAY in Washington! The people of this state are ready for accountable leadership that brings positive change for all. We are stronger and more effective when we work together as Washingtonians to find solutions with action."
elkhornmediagroup.com
Hermiston considers IGA with Pendleton
HERMISTON – The Hermiston City Council meets tonight (Monday) at 7 p.m. The meeting is in the council chambers of Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second St. Council members will consider signing an intergovernmental agreement to provide internet support services to the city of Pendleton. Hermiston has developed an internet technology department and other government agencies in the area have already signed up for those services. They include the city of Umatilla, Morrow County, and Umatilla County Fire District No. 1. The Pendleton City Council has the IGA on its agenda for its regular meeting Tuesday.
3 Tri-Cities teens under 16 could be tried as adults in separate murder cases
The teens, ages 13, 14 and 15, are being held in custody on murder charges in Benton County.
KIMA TV
Yakima County sheriffs investigating homicide in Toppenish
TOPPENISH—Deputies say they're investigating a recent homicide in Toppenish. Yesterday afternoon, sheriff officials say they responded to an area near Highway 97 and Progressive Rd. There is still crime scene tape entangled in trees around a property that seems to be abandoned. Although deputies confirmed there was a homicide,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima man charged in West Valley shooting of man dating his ex-girlfriend
Yakima County prosecutors charged a Yakima man with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting of a man who was dating his ex-girlfriend. Ryan Cole Slavens is also charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, a gross misdemeanor, in connection with the Nov. 4 incident. Prosecutors are also seeking a...
nbcrightnow.com
15-year-old has been missing for a week in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Isaiah Hernandez, 15, of Yakima was last seen on Monday, November, 7 walking toward the school bus. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) confirms that they are actively investigating Hernandez's case. Isaiah Hernandez is 5'7" tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He...
Comments / 0