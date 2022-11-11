Read full article on original website
yachatsnews.com
Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers
Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
kpic
Oregon Health Authority offers telehealth visits to improve access to COVID-19 therapy
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has announced it now offers free telehealth visits statewide for those who are at an increase risk for severe COVID-19 illness. OHA partnered with Color Health to launch the new program Monday, said in a press release. Through this program, any person in Oregon, regardless...
kpic
Magic mushrooms banned in 25 Oregon counties, over 100 cities
With election results called for most of Oregon's races, it's become clear where the therapeutic use of psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, will be available. Measure 109, legalizing the use of psilocybin in controlled and therapeutic settings, was passed by Oregon voters in 2020. The measure allowed municipalities to opt out of legalizing by sending it to their voters again.
kpic
Douglas County Sheriff's Office to hold Search and Rescue orientation event Thursday
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday, November 17th, at 6 PM, the Douglas County Sheriff's office will hold a Search and Rescue orientation event. The event will be at the Oregon State University Extension office near the Douglas County Civil Court. Douglas County Search and Rescue currently has around one...
kpic
Parents of twins with RSV say 'it's been a long week'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sofia and Brody Hollingshead are having one of the worst weeks as parents. "It’s been a long week," they said. Their 3-month-old twins, Hans and Piper, have been in the hospital for seven days with RSV. "Seven days of torture for these little ones," Sofia...
kpic
BLM starting controlled burns in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced that it is starting prescribed burns, commonly known as "controlled burns" on BLM-administered lands in parts of Douglas County this week. The burns will continue, as conditions permit, through spring of 2023. The agency says the prescribed...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Fight against Measure 114 not over, Oregon Hunters Association says
The Oregon Hunters Association says it is not done fighting against Measure 114, the Oregon gun law that had a 33,000 “Yes” vote lead Monday night following last week’s election. The following is the full statement by OHA, which was released early Monday morning:. While there are...
Oregon governor declares emergency due to respiratory infections in children
Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Monday that would free up state and hospital resources to tackle increasing viral infections among infants and children. Brown’s 16-week order gives her agencies a broad sweep of authority to direct resources and circumvent existing regulations, if deemed necessary to alleviate the emergency. It also allows the Oregon Health Authority to deploy health care volunteers and create emergency health care centers, if necessary.
These Oregon counties voted against punishing legislators for unexcused absences
In Tuesday’s election, the majority of Oregonians said they want lawmakers to show up to work and do their jobs – and if they don’t, there should be consequences.
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
Oregon voters approve permit-to-purchase for guns and ban high-capacity magazines
The measure requires an ownership fee, a safety course, fingerprinting, and a background check in order to obtain a gun permit.
kpic
Gov. Brown issues executive order as cases of RSV spike in children
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Monday to help combat a surge in respiratory viruses and hospitalizations among children in Oregon. Portland hospitals have reported a shortage of ICU beds for children because of a spike in Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly known as RSV, this fall.
kmvt
11 of 15 Eastern Oregon Counties Have Already Voted for a “Greater” Idaho
OREGON (KMVT/KSVT) —The Greater Idaho movement continued its winning streak in eastern Oregon for the fifth election cycle in a row by winning elections in Morrow County, where the town of Boardman is located, and Wheeler County. The movement aims to convince state legislatures to move the Oregon/Idaho border to make conservative counties of Oregon into counties of Idaho, which is a red state.As of this morning, the state website shows Greater Idaho measures passing in Morrow County with 60% of the vote, and in Wheeler County with 58% of the vote. May election results in all three counties that voted on the issue improved by four percentage points after election night due to the slow counting in Oregon elections and the tendency of proponents to vote on election day, according to greateridaho.org, the movement’s website.
kpic
November 14th marks the beginning of Crash Responder Safety Week
November 14th through November 18th is Crash Responder Safety Week, an initiative put forth by the International Association of Firefighters to promote awareness of emergency responders responding to traffic incidents. According to the IAFF, an emergency responder dies once a week while trying to assist with roadway accidents. Eugene Springfield...
thelundreport.org
Health Official Wants Oregonians To Mask Up, Brace For Viruses
A top Oregon public health official wants people to mask up and wash their hands, saying it could be a rough winter. Dr. Tom Jeanne, deputy state health officer said at an online press conference Nov. 10 that Oregonians face not only increases of COVID-19 during the coming months, but also the flu and RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
KLEWTV
Mayor in Oregon proposes $27M 'down payment' for homeless camping sites
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A mayor in Oregon has proposed a $27 million “down payment” from the city budget to help build six new designated camping sites. Last week, the Portland City Council approved policies to create six designated camping sites and phase in a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping.
Two additional Oregon counties vote to become part of 'Greater Idaho'
Two more eastern Oregon counties have reportedly voted in favor of the radical Greater Idaho movement, which aims to shift the border between the two states.
kptv.com
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
Oregon election results 2022: 2 more counties join Greater Idaho movement
Two more eastern Oregon counties appeared to join the growing, long-shot campaign to extend Idaho’s western border to add their region to the state, initial midterm election returns indicated. Oregon’s Morrow and Wheeler counties each voted Tuesday to support the so-called “Greater Idaho” movement, which proposes exiting Oregon to...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Chavez-DeRemer claims victory in Oregon 5th; McLeod-Skinner says ‘too soon’
Republican Lori-Chavez DeRemer is claiming victory in the race for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, making the announcement shortly after the state’s largest newspaper declared her the winner over Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner. But that race is yet to be called the Associated Press and major news outlets that track elections — and it comes with tens of thousands of ballots still to be counted.
