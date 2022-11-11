ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

architecturaldigest.com

Ryan Seacrest Finally Sells Contemporary Beverly Hills Estate for $51 Million

Television personality Ryan Seacrest has finally offloaded the Beverly Hills estate that he first listed for $85 million two years ago, the Los Angeles Times reports. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star tried dropping the price to $74.5 million last year with no takers. The property finally fetched $51 million–a deep discount from its initial listing price, but still a generous step up from the $36.5 million that Seacrest paid when he bought the property from Ellen DeGeneres in 2012. (AD toured the home in 2011 when it was under the ownership of DeGeneres.)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Architectural Digest

Miley Cyrus Buys Mediterranean-Style Malibu Mansion for $7.9 Million

Miley Cyrus just bought a vast new blank canvas on which to express her funky maximalist interior design style. The musician and actor paid $7.9 million for a six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom Malibu mansion, according to Dirt. The 6,568-square-foot Mediterranean-style structure was built in 1999 but has been recently updated and features crisp and modern white interiors and a warm-toned mix of hardwood and stone tile floors. Set on a scenic lot that measures just under one-and-a-half acres at the end of a long driveway, the Nashville-born singer’s new home boasts panoramic ocean, whitewater, canyon, and mountain vistas.
MALIBU, CA
mansionglobal.com

A Malibu Home Where Steve McQueen Escaped the Spotlight Lists for $16.995 Million

A Malibu, Calif., home once owned by the late actor Steve McQueen is coming on the market for $16.995 million. The seller is songwriter Ammar Malik and his wife, Chyna Bardarson, records show. Mr. Malik has co-written several major hits, including Maroon 5’s “Moves like Jagger” and “Stereo Hearts” by the band Gym Class Heroes. He and Ms. Bardarson paid $8.35 million for the property in September 2020, records show.
MALIBU, CA
People

Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in His Estate — 119 Distant Relatives Share His Riches

The $11 million Joseph Stancak left behind when he died marks the highest unclaimed estate in the nation A Chicago man who died in 2016 secretly left behind $11 million, marking the largest unclaimed estate in the country. Joseph Stancak's 119 relatives have received the millions, the Office of Illinois State Treasurer said in a news release earlier this month. A majority of his family members live in Poland and Slovakia, the state treasurer said, noting that his parents were also born in Poland. However, seven relatives were...
CHICAGO, IL
Harper's Bazaar

Ben Affleck Has Turned Jennifer Lopez into a Dunkin’ Donuts Girl

Jennifer Lopez drinking Dunkin' Donuts for Ben Affleck may really be a master class in compromising for a happy marriage. Yesterday, Mr. and Mrs. Affleck—who married in a Vegas ceremony followed by a lavish Georgia wedding earlier this year—were seen stopping by a Dunkin' in Los Angeles's Brentwood neighborhood, where they bought coffee drinks and snacks for themselves and their kids.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Robb Report

A Private Island Francis Ford Coppola Called Home Has Hit the Market for $2.2 Million

It’s not every day a private island makes its way onto the market. One that housed a Hollywood great is an even rarer find. Coral Caye, Francis Ford Coppola’s dreamy resort in southern Belize, has hit the market. The self-sustaining private island is set up with a main house, two rustic cottages and a dock. And the best part? It’s positioned behind the Belize Barrier Reef, so its surrounding turquoise-blue waters serve as an incredibly scenic home base for swimming, snorkeling, kayaking or paddleboarding. With all these welcomed distractions, it’s hard to imagine anyone would want to give the isle. But one legendary filmmaker’s loss could be your gain—for a cool $2.2 million.
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Michael Jackson's Estate Requests Return Of $1M In Property 'Stolen' From Late Singer's Home Upon His Death In 2009

Michael Jackson’s estate filed legal documents this week requesting the return of $1 million in personal property allegedly stolen from the singer’s home upon his death in 2009, RadarOnline.com has learned.The late pop star’s estate claimed the property was stolen and is now being “unlawfully possessed” by 55-year-old Jeffre Phillips, the ex-fiancé of Michael’s sister, La Toya Jackson.According to the newly filed court documents, which have since been obtained by TMZ, the estate alleged Phillips used the “chaos” surrounding Michael’s death in June 2009 to steal dozens of valuable items from the singer’s home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles.The allegedly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

This $32 Million Waterfront Mansion in Florida Is Like Living in a Lavish Venetian Palazzo

What’s Florida’s version of an Italian estate? The answer is this epic $32 million pad on the southeastern coast of the Sunshine State. Spanning an imposing 18,302 square feet, the sprawling manse looks more like a Venetian palazzo than it does your typical seaside digs. In fact, it’s the largest home for sale in the coastal town of Jupiter, notes The Corcoran Group. It’s also located on the area’s biggest waterfront parcel, which measures nearly four acres. So, if you buy it, you’ll have two things to brag about.
JUPITER, FL
Reality Tea

Joseph Baena Channeled His Father Arnold Schwarzenegger For Dancing With The Stars Performance

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is firing on all cylinders. And I’m here for it! The show, which now airs on Disney+, has put together an eclectic cast. During Disney+ Night on DWTS, fitness model Joseph Baena looked to a famous family member for inspiration. Page Six reported that Joseph embodied his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in his Hercules-themed dance.
NEW YORK STATE
Architectural Digest

Inside Cher’s Eclectic Real Estate Portfolio

Cher’s decades-long career has been defined by her ability to repeatedly shed her skin and reinvent herself, a characteristic that is also evident in the singer’s expansive and eclectic real estate portfolio. No two properties are exactly the same, and this is intentionally so. “I don’t know where people go to get that rule, ‘Thou shalt be one thing and one thing only for thy entire life,’” she told Architectural Digest in 1989.
CALIFORNIA STATE

