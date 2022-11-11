Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Two plus-size models have hit out at a nightclub, claiming they were both refused entry because of their sizeShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
12 Spots to Gobble Up Thanksgiving in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Two Saudi royals are holding up the sale of their Beverly Hills mansion by fighting over stained carpets and home repairs
The pair divorced in 2016, but their once lavish Beverly Park property still remains unfit for sale.
architecturaldigest.com
Ryan Seacrest Finally Sells Contemporary Beverly Hills Estate for $51 Million
Television personality Ryan Seacrest has finally offloaded the Beverly Hills estate that he first listed for $85 million two years ago, the Los Angeles Times reports. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star tried dropping the price to $74.5 million last year with no takers. The property finally fetched $51 million–a deep discount from its initial listing price, but still a generous step up from the $36.5 million that Seacrest paid when he bought the property from Ellen DeGeneres in 2012. (AD toured the home in 2011 when it was under the ownership of DeGeneres.)
Miley Cyrus Buys Mediterranean-Style Malibu Mansion for $7.9 Million
Miley Cyrus just bought a vast new blank canvas on which to express her funky maximalist interior design style. The musician and actor paid $7.9 million for a six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom Malibu mansion, according to Dirt. The 6,568-square-foot Mediterranean-style structure was built in 1999 but has been recently updated and features crisp and modern white interiors and a warm-toned mix of hardwood and stone tile floors. Set on a scenic lot that measures just under one-and-a-half acres at the end of a long driveway, the Nashville-born singer’s new home boasts panoramic ocean, whitewater, canyon, and mountain vistas.
See Carol Burnett’s longtime, 13th-floor Los Angeles condo for sale for $4.2 million
Legendary actress and comedian Carol Burnett is selling her dazzling longtime Los Angeles pied-à-terre in the Wilshire Westwood building for $4.2 million. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,800-square-foot home was completely remodeled in 2011, but the condo’s brilliant views of the Santa Monica Mountains from every room remain. “This is...
mansionglobal.com
A Malibu Home Where Steve McQueen Escaped the Spotlight Lists for $16.995 Million
A Malibu, Calif., home once owned by the late actor Steve McQueen is coming on the market for $16.995 million. The seller is songwriter Ammar Malik and his wife, Chyna Bardarson, records show. Mr. Malik has co-written several major hits, including Maroon 5’s “Moves like Jagger” and “Stereo Hearts” by the band Gym Class Heroes. He and Ms. Bardarson paid $8.35 million for the property in September 2020, records show.
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in His Estate — 119 Distant Relatives Share His Riches
The $11 million Joseph Stancak left behind when he died marks the highest unclaimed estate in the nation A Chicago man who died in 2016 secretly left behind $11 million, marking the largest unclaimed estate in the country. Joseph Stancak's 119 relatives have received the millions, the Office of Illinois State Treasurer said in a news release earlier this month. A majority of his family members live in Poland and Slovakia, the state treasurer said, noting that his parents were also born in Poland. However, seven relatives were...
wegotthiscovered.com
Melinda Gates is dating a former Fox News correspondent, because money can’t buy taste
Where do you go after you were married to the one of the richest men in the world? Apparently to Fox News. Melinda French Gates, ex-wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is dating a former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre. Melinda Gates and her ex-husband were married for 27...
Harper's Bazaar
Ben Affleck Has Turned Jennifer Lopez into a Dunkin’ Donuts Girl
Jennifer Lopez drinking Dunkin' Donuts for Ben Affleck may really be a master class in compromising for a happy marriage. Yesterday, Mr. and Mrs. Affleck—who married in a Vegas ceremony followed by a lavish Georgia wedding earlier this year—were seen stopping by a Dunkin' in Los Angeles's Brentwood neighborhood, where they bought coffee drinks and snacks for themselves and their kids.
Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos
Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Actor Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso Move Their Family Back To The East Coast
Matt Damon and wife Luciana BarrosoEvan Agostini / Invision / AP. Academy Award winner Matt Damon and his Argentinian-born wife Luciana Barroso have one of the most interesting beginnings to a relationship of any Hollywood couple I have heard of. She shared their first interaction with one another with Vogue Australia in May 2018.
Homeless Los Angeles man builds wooden house on Hollywood Boulevard sidewalk: 'Gives me empowerment'
A homeless man in Los Angeles has constructed a small wooden home in the middle of a busy sidewalk propped up by wheels.
A Private Island Francis Ford Coppola Called Home Has Hit the Market for $2.2 Million
It’s not every day a private island makes its way onto the market. One that housed a Hollywood great is an even rarer find. Coral Caye, Francis Ford Coppola’s dreamy resort in southern Belize, has hit the market. The self-sustaining private island is set up with a main house, two rustic cottages and a dock. And the best part? It’s positioned behind the Belize Barrier Reef, so its surrounding turquoise-blue waters serve as an incredibly scenic home base for swimming, snorkeling, kayaking or paddleboarding. With all these welcomed distractions, it’s hard to imagine anyone would want to give the isle. But one legendary filmmaker’s loss could be your gain—for a cool $2.2 million.
Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet
Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
The Future is bright: Rapper just bought a multimillion-dollar mansion in Miami Beach
The Atlanta native (born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn) just laid out $16.3 million for a beauty of a home on Allison Island in Miami Beach. Per public records, Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman represented the sellers in the transaction, while Jordan Karp represented the 38-year-old music star, the Miami Herald can confirm.
The Founders of Kona Coffee Are Selling Their Hillside Hawaii Mansion for $14.8 Million
Building a house on Hawaii’s rugged cliffs might prove challenging for some. But for one couple, the steep terrain of Oahu served as the perfect setting for a new oceanfront mansion. Raymond and Jacqueline Suiter, the founders of Hawaii-based Kona Coffee Purveyors, bought a lot on the island in...
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos make memories in Japan with her son
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos recently spent time in Japan as a small modern family. The Emmy Award-winning journalist shared a reel from their recent visit to Kyoto with her son. “Making memories in Kyoto with my son.” View this...
Michael Jackson's Estate Requests Return Of $1M In Property 'Stolen' From Late Singer's Home Upon His Death In 2009
Michael Jackson’s estate filed legal documents this week requesting the return of $1 million in personal property allegedly stolen from the singer’s home upon his death in 2009, RadarOnline.com has learned.The late pop star’s estate claimed the property was stolen and is now being “unlawfully possessed” by 55-year-old Jeffre Phillips, the ex-fiancé of Michael’s sister, La Toya Jackson.According to the newly filed court documents, which have since been obtained by TMZ, the estate alleged Phillips used the “chaos” surrounding Michael’s death in June 2009 to steal dozens of valuable items from the singer’s home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles.The allegedly...
This $32 Million Waterfront Mansion in Florida Is Like Living in a Lavish Venetian Palazzo
What’s Florida’s version of an Italian estate? The answer is this epic $32 million pad on the southeastern coast of the Sunshine State. Spanning an imposing 18,302 square feet, the sprawling manse looks more like a Venetian palazzo than it does your typical seaside digs. In fact, it’s the largest home for sale in the coastal town of Jupiter, notes The Corcoran Group. It’s also located on the area’s biggest waterfront parcel, which measures nearly four acres. So, if you buy it, you’ll have two things to brag about.
Joseph Baena Channeled His Father Arnold Schwarzenegger For Dancing With The Stars Performance
Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is firing on all cylinders. And I’m here for it! The show, which now airs on Disney+, has put together an eclectic cast. During Disney+ Night on DWTS, fitness model Joseph Baena looked to a famous family member for inspiration. Page Six reported that Joseph embodied his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in his Hercules-themed dance.
Inside Cher’s Eclectic Real Estate Portfolio
Cher’s decades-long career has been defined by her ability to repeatedly shed her skin and reinvent herself, a characteristic that is also evident in the singer’s expansive and eclectic real estate portfolio. No two properties are exactly the same, and this is intentionally so. “I don’t know where people go to get that rule, ‘Thou shalt be one thing and one thing only for thy entire life,’” she told Architectural Digest in 1989.
