tigertv.tv
Sealed the division: LSU Football clinches the SEC West following Alabama's win over Ole Miss
The SEC championship is still a few weeks away, but the SEC West has already been decided. The Tiger's win earlier in the day against Arkansas eliminated Alabama but a win for the Rebels would have kept Ole Miss alive. LSU got the help it needed from Alabama, who won...
tigertv.tv
HIGHLIGHTS | LSU WBB vs Western Carolina | 11.13.22
The Lady Tigers beat the Western Carolina Catamounts 107-34 in a blowout win. WCU was unable to find a groove all game due to the tight defense the Tigers played. LSU WBB Head Coach Kim Mulkey prioritized defense as one of the teams' growing points heading into this game. The...
tigertv.tv
LSU Basketball shares their thoughts after their win over Arkansas St. Friday night
LSU MBB Head Coach Matt McMahon and players Adam Miller and Justice Hill answered the medias questions following a 61-52 win over the Arkansas St. Red Wolves Friday evening. After the close win McMahon was adamant that there is never a bad win and that winning should never not be accepted.
tigertv.tv
"We have a lot of weapons" LSU WBB Head Coach Kim Mulkey on dominating season start
LSU WBB Head Coach Kim Mulkey and the two players, Alisa Williams and Last-Tear Poa, sat with press after a 107-34 win against Western Carolina University. The Lady Tigers got off to an explosive start and stayed hot the whole game. Flau'jae Johnson led the team with points at 18 with Angel Reese right behind her with 17 points and 15 rebounds.
tigertv.tv
Never back down: LSU Men's Basketball gets their second win of the season against Arkansas State
The LSU Men's Basketball team defeated Arkansas State 61-52 for their second win of the season. The Tigers fell behind for the first time all season, 10-9, at the 13 minute mark of the first half, but Arkansas State’s lead was just over a minute as the Purple and Gold led at the half, 31-26.
