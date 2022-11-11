Read full article on original website
Miss Gainesville competition to be held January 14, 2023, at Lincoln Middle School
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Miss Gainesville Organization officials announced today the 15th annual Miss Gainesville Competition will be held on January 14, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. The Miss Gainesville Organization is proud to welcome candidates from around the State of Florida to the competition, which will take place in the Lincoln Middle School theater in Gainesville, Florida.
Alachua County Animal Resources Emergency Intake Shutdown
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Animal Resources (ACAR) has experienced a large surge in recent weeks of animals coming into the shelter. While the goal at ACAR is to adopt animals quickly to save lives, exceeding our capacity is unhealthy for the animals and staff. Currently, we are...
Nov. 15 Alachua County Commission Swearing In Ceremony
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct a Swearing In Ceremony on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. County Commissioners Marihelen Wheeler, Ken Cornell, and Mary Alford will be sworn in....
Rum 138’s 10th Anniversary Music & Art Festival to be held Nov. 18-20
FORT WHITE, Fla. – Rum 138 will celebrate its 10th Anniversary with a Music & Arts Festival, “Cats Under the Stars,” a 3-Day camping event, Friday to Sunday, November 18, 19, and 20 at its location at 2070 SW County Road 138, Fort White, Florida. This event promises a fun-filled weekend of live music, art, yoga, camping, and kayak trips on the Santa Fe River, located in north central Florida. Weekend and day passes are available. The event also features a pre-party on Thursday, November 17. The event will include a picking tent, live silent disco, and food and craft vendors. Daily canoe and kayak trips are available by reservation at rum138.com.
Road and Traffic Impacts for November 11-18, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for November 11-18, 2022. SE Fourth Street: Southeast Fourth Street, at Southeast Eighth Place, will be closed Nov. 14-18 for roadwork. This closure will require traffic detours. Continuing Notices. SW Ninth Terrace: Southwest Ninth Terrace will...
“I’m really glad that we have this team back together again”: Returning County Commissioners present their goals for the next few years:
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The three recently-elected County Commissioners – Mary Alford, Ken Cornell, and Marihelen Wheeler – were sworn in this morning at a Special County Commission Meeting. After taking their oaths, the members of the County Commission were given an opportunity to make remarks. Alford, who...
Students and parents can explore high school career academies on November 17
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Students who will be entering high school next year, along with their families, are invited to learn more about the district’s wide variety of career academies by attending this year’s Career Academy Showcase. The annual event, which usually draws well over 700 people,...
New city roads to include bike lanes, safety measures for cyclists and motorists
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In a move intended to increase safety and comfort for area bicyclists, the Gainesville City Commission recently approved roadway design changes that add bike lanes or adjacent bike paths to all new city streets. In addition, on existing city roadways wide enough to accommodate them, new bike lanes will be added when the roads are resurfaced. The changes apply to new and existing streets with posted speeds of 25 mph or greater that handle at least 3,000 cars each day.
Gainesville man arrested for armed robbery of Publix
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hunter Kaleb Burton, 23, was arrested late last night after allegedly demanding money from a Publix cashier while displaying a gun. A Gainesville Police Department Officer responded to the Publix at 3930 SW Archer Road at 9:56 p.m. last night following a report of a robbery. Employees at the store told the officer that the man had been in the store for over an hour before approaching a cashier and demanding two cash register trays from him. The man reportedly lifted his shirt to show the cashier his holstered firearm in his waistband.
Thursday’s City Commission meeting will feature vote on Fair Chance Hiring ordinance that will prohibit employers from performing criminal background screenings before extending a job offer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – During the afternoon portion of the November 17 Gainesville City Commission meeting, the commission will vote on the first reading of a “Fair Chance Hiring” ordinance. The commission, sitting as the General Policy Committee (GPC), first heard a presentation on the proposed ordinance on...
Woman arrested for hitting others with shovel
GAINESVILLE, Fla – Tyeisha Shenay Gould, 37, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly hitting two women with a shovel during a fight at an apartment complex. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of a fight at an apartment complex (the location was redacted from the arrest report) between a number of women. A victim told the deputy that a fight broke out between her, a woman related to her, and two neighboring women after damage to the second woman’s car. The victim said Gould arrived with a shovel and that Gould hit her with the shovel multiple times while she was trying to break up the fight. The second victim also said she was hit with the shovel while she was on the ground fighting. Both victims described the shovel as a black spade tip with a long handle. Both victims reportedly had multiple cuts on their arms and faces. The victims also reported that Gould had hit the second woman’s vehicle windshield with her hand, breaking the windshield; the deputy confirmed that there was a large crack on the windshield of the woman’s vehicle.
Man arrested for making death threat that caused Josh Richards to cancel UF appearance in June
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ryan Christopher Marin, 19, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after allegedly posting an image on Instagram on June 15 depicting himself as a fictional anime character pointing a gun at TikTok star Josh Richards, with Richards bleeding from bullet holes.
Convicted felon arrested for armed robbery of Alachua phone store
ALACHUA, Fla. – Austin Michael Croy, 32, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with armed robbery after allegedly trying to rob an Alachua phone store while displaying a gun. Croy allegedly took two Bluetooth speakers from Healthy Phone Tech in Alachua and tried to walk out of the store...
Minor injuries after fertilizer truck roll-over blocks Williston Road exit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 49-year-old Brooker man suffered minor injuries and all lanes of the southbound exit ramp of I-75 at Williston Road were blocked after a fertilizer truck overturned this morning. At 7:10 a.m., the fertilizer truck was traveling southbound on I-75, approaching the Williston Road exit at...
