New York State

Post Register

MVP Nikola Jokic enters protocols, ruled out for Wednesday

DENVER (AP) — Reigning back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has entered the league's health and safety protocols and has been ruled out of Denver's game against New York on Wednesday. The Nuggets made the announcement Tuesday night on their league-mandated injury report.
DENVER, CO
Marlins trade with Tampa Bay, add pitchers to 40-man roster

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins acquired right-hander JT Chargois and infield prospect Xavier Edwards in a trade with Tampa Bay and added three pitchers to their 40-man roster ahead of baseball’s deadline before the Rule 5 draft. Miami sent minor league right-handers Marcus Johnson and Santiago Suarez...
MIAMI, FL

