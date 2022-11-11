ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

ClutchPoints

3 Seahawks most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Buccaneers

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off for the NFL’s first ever regular season contest in Germany on Sunday morning in Week 10. The Seahawks were looking to further cement their status as the team to beat in the NFC West, but they were sluggish for the first three quarters, and couldn’t end up completing a late rally in the fourth quarter.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

REPORT: Chicago Bears switch tight end to defense in shocking twist

The Chicago Bears are trying out a lot of new things this year. The Bears overhauled their defense in the offseason. The offense has progressed rapidly from a conservative, bland scheme to one of the most explosive units in the NFL in the past month. Recently, the Bears made a former basketball player turned NFL tight end into a defensive player.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR

Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts moved by Jason Kelce's gesture

Jalen Hurts is enjoying a breakout season for the Philadelphia Eagles and has established himself as an MVP candidate. The support he’s had from his teammates has played a big role in his success. During the first quarter of “Monday Night Football” in Week 10 between the Eagles and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Giants Announce Five Roster Moves

New York waived OT Devery Hamilton and CB Justin Layne in corresponding moves and also released OT Will Holden from the practice squad. Mondeaux, 27, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
OREGON STATE
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
FanSided

KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery

The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

JT Daniels' journey hits another obstacle after benching

This past Saturday, Daniels was benched in West Virginia's 23-20 win against Oklahoma. He struggled mightily before coach Neal Brown turned to backup Garrett Greene. Daniels was 7-of-12 for 65 yards and an interception before being benched for good late in the first half. It took a series of unfortunate...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Yardbarker

Fans roast Buffalo Bills over deleted tweet

The Buffalo Bills lost in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, and no one was more stunned by the result than the person who was in charge of their Twitter page during the game. The Bills were leading the Minnesota Vikings 27-23 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Von Miller sacked Kirk Cousins on third down. That left the Vikings with 4th-and-18 on the other side of the two-minute warning. Whoever was tweeting about the game on the Bills’ official account thought Miller’s big sack came on fourth down and mistakenly called “game.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered

The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

The New York Giants have a superstar budding on the offensive line

The New York Giants‘ most valuable player may not be Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, or Xavier McKinney, but rather budding left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is having an incredible start to the 2022 season. In fact, over 606 offensive snaps this year, Thomas hasn’t given up a sack, allowing...
NEW YORK STATE

