Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
The Perfect Girls' Day Out - A Magical Christmas at The Cake Bake ShopRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Related
FOX Sports
Will the Las Vegas Raiders move on from Derek Carr in 2023?
The Las Vegas Raiders made substantial changes this past offseason with the hope of putting together a memorable 2022 campaign. Eight games into their season, it's been anything but memorable for Josh McDaniels' team. The Raiders currently sit at 2-6, good for last place in the AFC West. Superstar wide...
Yardbarker
From the Raiders' Locker Room: LT Kolton Miller
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves headed home to Allegiant Stadium (2-6) and facing the Indianapolis Colts. The Silver and Black are desperate for a win, and facing the hapless Colts is certainly a must-win. We spoke in the locker room with OL Kolton Miller and you can watch...
Yardbarker
"I've never heard a football field so silent": John Lynch describes 49ers' reaction to Jason Verrett injury
The latest injury to Jason Verrett hit the San Francisco 49ers locker room hard. The well-liked and respected veteran cornerback has been plagued by injuries throughout his nine-season NFL career. He's seen all but two of his seasons end prematurely due to injuries. General manager John Lynch joined KNBR on...
Yardbarker
From the Raiders' Locker Room: WR Mack Hollins
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves headed home to Allegiant Stadium (2-6) and facing the Indianapolis Colts. The Silver and Black are desperate for a win, and facing the hapless Colts is certainly a must-win. We spoke in the locker room with WR Mack Hollins and you can watch...
Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss
The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry, and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
Yardbarker
From the Raiders' Locker Room: DE Malcolm Koonce
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves headed home to Allegiant Stadium (2-6) and facing the Indianapolis Colts. The Silver and Black are desperate for a win, and facing the hapless Colts is certainly a must-win. We spoke in the locker room with DE Malcolm Koonce and you can watch...
Yardbarker
From the Raiders' Locker Room: DB Amik Robertson
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves headed home to Allegiant Stadium (2-6) and facing the Indianapolis Colts. The Silver and Black are desperate for a win, and facing the hapless Colts is certainly a must-win. We spoke in the locker room with DB Amik Robertson and you can watch...
Derek Carr's emotions emerge after Raiders lose to Colts
After nine frustrating years, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is fed up
From the Raiders' Locker Room: DT Matthew Butler
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for another win as they return home to face the Indianapolis Colts and we spoke with DT Matthew Butler in the locker room.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Najee Harris Visibly Infuriated With Reporter Over Questions During Week 10 Interview
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected a running back in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft hoping that he would be a franchise-altering player. Despite his 1,200 rushing yards during his rookie season, Najee Harris out of the University of Alabama was not necessarily effective statistically, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.
3 Colts players ruled out of game against Las Vegas Raiders
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “So, he came off the field Wednesday and just felt different," said Jeff Saturday, interim head coach. "So, they scanned him and they are working with him, evaluating him. They’re evaluating him in the training room and trying to get him help and worked out.”
Yardbarker
Steelers’ OC Matt Canada Seems To Indicate A Behind The Scenes Battle With Mike Tomlin Has Been Raging Since Training Camp
The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. The 2022 Steelers are on life support and if any magic is going to happen it has to start when the Steelers touch the ball against a stout New Orleans defense. Matt Canada has had two weeks to draw up a game plan that will work and for the good of the mental health of Steeler Nation, it must.
Yardbarker
Ron Rivera disappointed with Colts hiring of Jeff Saturday
When the Indianapolis Colts hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, Saturday became the first NFL head coach with no experience coaching at the pro or college level since 1960. Many have criticized Colts owner Jim Irsay’s decision to replace fired head coach Frank Reich for Saturday, including his former ESPN colleagues.
From the Raiders' Locker Room: OL Thayer Munford
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for another win as they return home to face the Indianapolis Colts and we spoke with OL Thayer Munford in the locker room.
Yardbarker
49ers-Chargers: RB Elijah Mitchell shines in return from injury, says he and Christian McCaffrey can be NFL's best duo
Christian McCaffrey was the center of attention in the 49ers backfield heading into Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it wound up being Elijah Mitchell who shined the brightest in the team's 22-16 win, which came as a bit of a surprise considering where each running back was before the week started.
Yardbarker
Eagles' Robert Quinn can match feat that hasn't been done in 92 years, and he isn't thrilled about it
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn has a chance to match an NFL feat that has not been done in 92 years, and he would rather not be the one who gets to do it. That feat: playing in 18 regular-season games in the same season. If he does, he...
Raiders announce inactives ahead of Week 10 matchup with Colts
The Las Vegas Raiders are playing a must-win game in Week 10 as they host the Indianapolis Colts. They will be very short-handed in this game as the Raiders put Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow on the injured reserve list earlier this week. They will also be without linebacker Divine...
Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Colts
We have the final keys and predictions for the clash between on Sunday between the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts
Yardbarker
Carrie Underwood has great message for Chargers K Cameron Dicker
Carrie Underwood was not about to miss her opportunity with Cameron Dicker playing on her home turf in Week 10. The Grammy-winning country singer Underwood, who famously performs the theme song for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” offered a great message for Dicker, the Los Angeles Chargers kicker, during this week’s broadcast.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts Live Game Updates
Live game updates between the 2-6 Las Vegas Raiders vs. the 3-5-1 Indianapolis Colts
Comments / 0