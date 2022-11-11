ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX Sports

Will the Las Vegas Raiders move on from Derek Carr in 2023?

The Las Vegas Raiders made substantial changes this past offseason with the hope of putting together a memorable 2022 campaign. Eight games into their season, it's been anything but memorable for Josh McDaniels' team. The Raiders currently sit at 2-6, good for last place in the AFC West. Superstar wide...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

From the Raiders' Locker Room: LT Kolton Miller

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves headed home to Allegiant Stadium (2-6) and facing the Indianapolis Colts. The Silver and Black are desperate for a win, and facing the hapless Colts is certainly a must-win. We spoke in the locker room with OL Kolton Miller and you can watch...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

From the Raiders' Locker Room: WR Mack Hollins

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves headed home to Allegiant Stadium (2-6) and facing the Indianapolis Colts. The Silver and Black are desperate for a win, and facing the hapless Colts is certainly a must-win. We spoke in the locker room with WR Mack Hollins and you can watch...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss

The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry, and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
Yardbarker

From the Raiders' Locker Room: DE Malcolm Koonce

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves headed home to Allegiant Stadium (2-6) and facing the Indianapolis Colts. The Silver and Black are desperate for a win, and facing the hapless Colts is certainly a must-win. We spoke in the locker room with DE Malcolm Koonce and you can watch...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

From the Raiders' Locker Room: DB Amik Robertson

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves headed home to Allegiant Stadium (2-6) and facing the Indianapolis Colts. The Silver and Black are desperate for a win, and facing the hapless Colts is certainly a must-win. We spoke in the locker room with DB Amik Robertson and you can watch...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

3 Colts players ruled out of game against Las Vegas Raiders

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “So, he came off the field Wednesday and just felt different," said Jeff Saturday, interim head coach. "So, they scanned him and they are working with him, evaluating him. They’re evaluating him in the training room and trying to get him help and worked out.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Steelers’ OC Matt Canada Seems To Indicate A Behind The Scenes Battle With Mike Tomlin Has Been Raging Since Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. The 2022 Steelers are on life support and if any magic is going to happen it has to start when the Steelers touch the ball against a stout New Orleans defense. Matt Canada has had two weeks to draw up a game plan that will work and for the good of the mental health of Steeler Nation, it must.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Ron Rivera disappointed with Colts hiring of Jeff Saturday

When the Indianapolis Colts hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, Saturday became the first NFL head coach with no experience coaching at the pro or college level since 1960. Many have criticized Colts owner Jim Irsay’s decision to replace fired head coach Frank Reich for Saturday, including his former ESPN colleagues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Carrie Underwood has great message for Chargers K Cameron Dicker

Carrie Underwood was not about to miss her opportunity with Cameron Dicker playing on her home turf in Week 10. The Grammy-winning country singer Underwood, who famously performs the theme song for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” offered a great message for Dicker, the Los Angeles Chargers kicker, during this week’s broadcast.
LOS ANGELES, CA

