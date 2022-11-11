New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has not been shy about his feelings on running back Saquon Barkley. He wants him to remain in East Rutherford long-term. “Saquon and I have a great relationship,” Schoen said earlier this month. “I’ve talked with him (and) told him I’d like him to be here, and I think he’s in the same boat. So, we’ll see if we can work something out here at some point.”

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO