Cal fires ex-Eagles coach
Bill Musgrave’s time with the Cal Golden Bears is over. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cal fired the offensive coordinator came a day after the Bears’ offense produced just 160 yards and no touchdowns in a 38-10 loss to Oregon State. It was Cal’s sixth loss in a row, dropping them ti 3-7.
NBC Sports
Former Eagles star reportedly out for the season with knee injury
Former Eagles star Zach Ertz is reportedly out for the season. Now with the Arizona Cardinals, the 32-year-old tight end was carted off the field in the first quarter on Sunday against the Rams. And now he’s reportedly done for the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Former Auburn punter on ‘right trajectory’ with Eagles
For Philadelphia special-teams coach Michael Clay, Arryn Siposs’ most recent game demonstrates the Eagles punter has been “building and building.”. The Auburn alumnus averaged 49.7 yards on three punts, with a 50.3-yard net average, as Philadelphia stayed undefeated with a 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans on Nov. 3. Siposs had a 47-yard punt returned for minus-2 yards to the Houston 36-yard line, a 52-yarder for a fair catch at the Houston 20 and a 50-yarder for a fair catch at the Houston 38.
This player kept Jason Kelce from retiring; have Eagles' fans seen last of Carson Wentz?
PHILADELPHIA − Eagles center Jason Kelce said he was closer to retirement after the dreadful 4-11-1 season in 2020 than he was last season. But Kelce, like he has for the past four seasons at least, did consider retirement, and the foul taste from the Eagles' playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made him consider it that much longer. ...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Jimmy Johnson uses this one key word to describe Dallas Cowboys success this season
The two-time Super Bowl champion says the Cowboys have something that championship teams need.
NBC Sports
Nick Sirianni: Eagles played like crap
The Eagles are no longer undefeated following Monday night’s 32-21 loss to the Commanders, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says they have no one to blame but themselves. Asked about some questionable officiating that went against his team, Sirianni said that it was the Eagles’ own poor play that put them in a position where they needed calls to go their way.
Report: Giants, Saquon Barkley 'didn't come close' to new deal
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has not been shy about his feelings on running back Saquon Barkley. He wants him to remain in East Rutherford long-term. “Saquon and I have a great relationship,” Schoen said earlier this month. “I’ve talked with him (and) told him I’d like him to be here, and I think he’s in the same boat. So, we’ll see if we can work something out here at some point.”
Finally! Camden High School football wins first sectional championship in 46 years
TABERNACLE – As the Camden High School football team celebrated its first sectional championship in 46 years Saturday night, the gap between its titles came into focus. Head coach Rob Hinson played his first year with the Centerville Simbas midget program in 1976, the last time the Panthers could call themselves champions.
Yardbarker
Unbelieveable scoring stat about Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons goes viral
Joel Embiid appears to be slightly better at putting the ball in the basket than his former teammate. The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid went Vesuvius on the Utah Jazz over the weekend, erupting for 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory for Philly. It...
76ers center Joel Embiid reportedly playing through multiple injuries
Sixers All-NBA center Joel Embiid is playing through multiple injuries as he strives to keep Philadelphia afloat without injured co-star James Harden, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Embiid is dealing with a tweaked ankle and an injured right shoulder, the latter of which is so restrictive that Embiid...
