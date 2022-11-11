ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Yardbarker

Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss

The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
atozsports.com

Latest Raiders news is probably a bad sign for Josh McDaniels

The Las Vegas Raiders are a struggling football team right now. At the moment, they are slated to pick in the top five of the 2023 NFL Draft. Fans are calling for a change at head coach. Some are even questioning their quarterback that got a contract extension recently. There...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Westword

Top Broncos Tweets About Firing Nathaniel Hackett After Titans Disaster

The Denver Broncos' 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on November 13 was numbingly familiar. Once again, the players got out to an early lead. Once again, they gave it up. Once again, they had numerous opportunities to get back in the game. Once again, they failed — slowly and agonizingly. And once again, fans on Twitter were left to figure out who was most to blame.
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders frustrated with TE Darren Waller?

Darren Waller emerged after four seasons off the NFL radar to become the Raiders’ centerpiece pass catcher, taking over after the franchise’s Antonio Brown– and Tyrell Williams-dependent plan failed. Waller has since signed two Raiders extensions. This season, however, has not featured much production or availability from the former comeback story.
ClutchPoints

3 Raiders most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Colts

They did it folks. The Las Vegas Raiders, who were widely expected to be one of the top teams in the NFL this season, managed to hit a new low in Week 10 when they lost to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 25-20. In a season full of struggles and suffering, the Raiders found a way to lose to the Colts despite everything that has taken place for them in the past month or so.
Yardbarker

REPORT: Chicago Bears switch tight end to defense in shocking twist

The Chicago Bears are trying out a lot of new things this year. The Bears overhauled their defense in the offseason. The offense has progressed rapidly from a conservative, bland scheme to one of the most explosive units in the NFL in the past month. Recently, the Bears made a former basketball player turned NFL tight end into a defensive player.
iheart.com

Is Sin City an Issue for Raiders Players?

Monday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Derek Carr and Davante Adams vent their frustration with the lack of "buying in" from the locker room. Jonas Knox and LaVar Arrington wonder if the Vegas lifestyle plays a role in the lack of collective focus from the Raiders.
saturdaytradition.com

Pac-12 team fires 2 coaches following multiple embarrassing offensive performances

Cal has fired offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure following a rough season in the Pac-12. The program announced the moves Sunday after a 38-10 loss to Oregon State, pushing the Golden Bears to 3-7 on the season. Musgrave is a well known name across the...
Yardbarker

Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR

Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
Yardbarker

Giants Announce Five Roster Moves

New York waived OT Devery Hamilton and CB Justin Layne in corresponding moves and also released OT Will Holden from the practice squad. Mondeaux, 27, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Yardbarker

Raiders owner Mark Davis puts support beyond HC Josh McDaniels

QB Derek Carr's tears following Sunday's loss to the Colts seem to summarize the dark state of the 2-7 Raiders. Owner Mark Davis, however, believes first-year coach Josh McDaniels is doing a "fantastic job," the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Davis said, "I like Josh. I...
Yardbarker

3 Legitimate Concerns For The Las Vegas Raiders In Week 10

The Las Vegas Raiders are in serious trouble after blowing yet another lead. To include all of the future worries this team has, I believe I would need a podcast. However, let’s focus on these three issues for the time being as they relate to their upcoming matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.
Yardbarker

3 Reasons The Chiefs Need To Sign OBJ

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having himself an MVP season. While he’s finding success without star receiver Tyreek Hill, getting him another receiver doesn’t hurt. With Odell Beckham Jr. still a free agent, it’s possible the Chiefs could sign him. However, some might question the...
