Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
Yardbarker
Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss
The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
atozsports.com
Latest Raiders news is probably a bad sign for Josh McDaniels
The Las Vegas Raiders are a struggling football team right now. At the moment, they are slated to pick in the top five of the 2023 NFL Draft. Fans are calling for a change at head coach. Some are even questioning their quarterback that got a contract extension recently. There...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Malika Andrews Destroyed Stephen A. Smith By Sharing His College Scoring Average On ESPN
Malika Andrews trolled Stephen A. Smith on the air by sharing his scoring average from college.
Is Josh McDaniels’ job as Raiders coach still safe? It shouldn’t be after this bad loss
The Raiders’ latest losing streak has hit three.
Westword
Top Broncos Tweets About Firing Nathaniel Hackett After Titans Disaster
The Denver Broncos' 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on November 13 was numbingly familiar. Once again, the players got out to an early lead. Once again, they gave it up. Once again, they had numerous opportunities to get back in the game. Once again, they failed — slowly and agonizingly. And once again, fans on Twitter were left to figure out who was most to blame.
Yardbarker
Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"
Dirk Nowitzki is arguably one of the most beloved players in NBA history, being a pretty cool and quiet man that only cared about playing basketball and winning. He inspired a lot of young people during his active days, but not everything was sweet for him. Dirk was always a...
Raiders frustrated with TE Darren Waller?
Darren Waller emerged after four seasons off the NFL radar to become the Raiders’ centerpiece pass catcher, taking over after the franchise’s Antonio Brown– and Tyrell Williams-dependent plan failed. Waller has since signed two Raiders extensions. This season, however, has not featured much production or availability from the former comeback story.
3 Raiders most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Colts
They did it folks. The Las Vegas Raiders, who were widely expected to be one of the top teams in the NFL this season, managed to hit a new low in Week 10 when they lost to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 25-20. In a season full of struggles and suffering, the Raiders found a way to lose to the Colts despite everything that has taken place for them in the past month or so.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Chicago Bears switch tight end to defense in shocking twist
The Chicago Bears are trying out a lot of new things this year. The Bears overhauled their defense in the offseason. The offense has progressed rapidly from a conservative, bland scheme to one of the most explosive units in the NFL in the past month. Recently, the Bears made a former basketball player turned NFL tight end into a defensive player.
iheart.com
Is Sin City an Issue for Raiders Players?
Monday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Derek Carr and Davante Adams vent their frustration with the lack of "buying in" from the locker room. Jonas Knox and LaVar Arrington wonder if the Vegas lifestyle plays a role in the lack of collective focus from the Raiders.
saturdaytradition.com
Pac-12 team fires 2 coaches following multiple embarrassing offensive performances
Cal has fired offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure following a rough season in the Pac-12. The program announced the moves Sunday after a 38-10 loss to Oregon State, pushing the Golden Bears to 3-7 on the season. Musgrave is a well known name across the...
Yardbarker
Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR
Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
Yardbarker
Giants Announce Five Roster Moves
New York waived OT Devery Hamilton and CB Justin Layne in corresponding moves and also released OT Will Holden from the practice squad. Mondeaux, 27, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Yardbarker
Raiders owner Mark Davis puts support beyond HC Josh McDaniels
QB Derek Carr's tears following Sunday's loss to the Colts seem to summarize the dark state of the 2-7 Raiders. Owner Mark Davis, however, believes first-year coach Josh McDaniels is doing a "fantastic job," the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Davis said, "I like Josh. I...
Yardbarker
Micah Parsons Blasts 'Undisciplined' (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put) out this...
Yardbarker
3 Legitimate Concerns For The Las Vegas Raiders In Week 10
The Las Vegas Raiders are in serious trouble after blowing yet another lead. To include all of the future worries this team has, I believe I would need a podcast. However, let’s focus on these three issues for the time being as they relate to their upcoming matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.
Riverboat Ron knocks off another unbeaten team
Ron Rivera and Washington are making a habit of shocking undefeated teams. For the second time in three seasons Rivera took a Washington team with a losing record on the road to hand an undefeated team its first loss of the season. The Commanders, who entered the game with a...
Yardbarker
3 Reasons The Chiefs Need To Sign OBJ
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having himself an MVP season. While he’s finding success without star receiver Tyreek Hill, getting him another receiver doesn’t hurt. With Odell Beckham Jr. still a free agent, it’s possible the Chiefs could sign him. However, some might question the...
Comments / 2