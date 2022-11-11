ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson Township, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
LEBANON, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Winston Avenue in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Winston Avenue in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Lindsay S. sent WLWT News 5 this...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

One lane is blocked on Interstate 74 near Harrison due to a crash

HARRISON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays on westbound Interestate 74 near Harrison has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Motorists are likely to see delays after a crash westbound Interstate 74 near Harrison, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player...
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue. A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

