Read full article on original website
Related
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland said Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” it was fired from Russia. The blast, which Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a very significant escalation,” prompted Biden to call an emergency meeting of G-7 and NATO leaders. A deliberate, hostile attack on NATO member Poland could trigger a collective military response by the alliance. ...
'Unlikely' Poland missile fired from Russia: Biden
US President Joe Biden said Wednesday it was "unlikely" a missile strike on Poland was launched from Russia, speaking after emergency talks with allies in Bali about the deadly attack. The incident came after Russia launched a wave of missile strikes across Ukraine on Tuesday that left millions of households without power.
EXPLAINER: The AP guides to Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup
Qatar will be the home of the FIFA World Cup beginning Nov. 20, marking the first time the Mideast has hosted the world-watched tournament. This year's World Cup also marks the first time it will be played in November and December, in part due to the sweltering summer heat of this small, energy-rich desert sheikhdom on the Arabian Peninsula. All these changes — as well as the cultural sensitivities of...
A game of two halves: how ‘sportswashing’ benefits Qatar and the west | David Wearing
Human rights abuses in Qatar are not inescapable, but it has long been in the interests of the west to sustain them, says David Wearing, a lecturer in international relations
Comments / 0