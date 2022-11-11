The new location will offer the first 50 customers a week of free smoothies for a year. (Courtesy Clear Juice) Clean Juice opened its newest location in Pearland at 2110 Pearland Parkway and is hosting a grand opening ceremony Nov. 15. The new location is celebrating with buy-one-get-one smoothies and discounted acai bowls throughout the day and will offer the first 50 customers free smoothies every week for a year, according to a release. The fast-casual juice bar offers cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai and Greenoa Bowls, toasts, wraps, and more. 284-485-2000. www.cleanjuice.com.

PEARLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO