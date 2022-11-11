Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
James Click out as Astros GM in Unprecedented Move – Assistant GMs Re-sign MonteroThe Veracity Report
Scooter's Coffee now serving coffee, quick bites in Jersey Village
Scooter's Coffee offers coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Scooter's Coffee) A new location of Scooter’s Coffee opened Monday, Nov. 14, at 8307 Jones Road, Jersey Village, near the Hwy. 290 intersection. The drive-thru coffee franchise serves up hot, cold and blended coffee beverages. Smoothies, teas, breakfast sandwiches and baked goods are also on the menu. This location is owned by Tony and Lisa Guerrero, and operates Mon.-Sat. from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays. www.scooterscoffee.com.
Weng’s Express Asian Cuisine now open in Cy-Fair
Weng's Express Asian Cuisine opened Oct. 29. (Courtesy Weng's Express Asian Cuisine) Weng’s Express Asian Cuisine opened Oct. 29 at 10807 Huffmeister Road, Ste. 190, Houston. The eatery serves spring rolls; soups; ramen; fried rice; and shrimp, chicken, tofu and beef dishes. Lunch specials are available daily from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Customers can choose between dine-in, drive-thru, pickup and delivery through third-party apps. 346-314-4110. www.wengsexpress.kwickmenu.com.
Shhh Coffee & Boba lounge now serving drinks in El Lago
Shhh Coffee & Boba Lounge opened in October and offers a variety of drinks. (Courtesy Shhh Coffee & Boba Lounge) Shhh Coffee & Boba Lounge opened on Oct. 1 at 4004 E. NASA Parkway, El Lago. The lounge regularly holds open mic nights on Wednesdays and serves a variety of pastries, coffee and boba tea. 281-549-4368. bit.ly/3X0e7XI.
Zanti Cucina Italiana opens in River Oaks Shopping Center
Zanti Cucina Italiana opened Nov. 5 in a 7,747-square-foot space in the River Oaks Shopping Center on West Gray Street. (Courtesy Priscilla Dickson) The Woodlands-based Italian eatery Zanti Cucina Italiana opened in early November in the River Oaks Shopping Center at 1958 W Gray St., Houston. The eatery specializes in...
Clean Juice hosts grand opening in Pearland with deals
The new location will offer the first 50 customers a week of free smoothies for a year. (Courtesy Clear Juice) Clean Juice opened its newest location in Pearland at 2110 Pearland Parkway and is hosting a grand opening ceremony Nov. 15. The new location is celebrating with buy-one-get-one smoothies and discounted acai bowls throughout the day and will offer the first 50 customers free smoothies every week for a year, according to a release. The fast-casual juice bar offers cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai and Greenoa Bowls, toasts, wraps, and more. 284-485-2000. www.cleanjuice.com.
First Watch to open in Conroe in February 2023
First Watch, opening next year in Conroe, offers breakfast, brunch and lunch. (Courtesy of Mac Haik Restaurant Group) First Watch, a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant, will be opening at 449 S. Loop 336 W., Ste. 1000, Conroe, according to Lacey Martin, the vice president of marketing for Mac Haik Restaurant Group.
FIRST LOOK: New Seabrook restaurant Sunny Seafood making connections with community
The shrimp tacos ($12.99) come grilled or fried with a side. (Photos by Jake Magee/Community Impact) After years working in local sushi restaurants, David Sun decided it was time to venture out on his own. The result is Sunny Seafood, a Seabrook restaurant on the cusp of its grand opening.
Arista Riverstone announces grand opening date for new senior living luxury complex
Arista Riverstone, a luxury senior living luxury apartment complex, has announced its grand opening date. (Courtesy Arista Riverstone) It has been several months since it first welcomed its first residents, but Arista Riverstone has announced the grand opening date for its new senior living luxury apartments in Sugar Land. Located...
A mystery brewery in northwest Houston is looking for a new owner
Located in northwest Houston, the taproom specializes in German-style beers.
13 Houston restaurants offering variety of Thanksgiving dishes for hosts looking for some help
Thanksgiving is around the corner and hosts might be looking for a little help. Whether it's a few side dishes or a whole meal, here are some restaurant recommendations that offer a variety of dishes.
Caroline's on Main to return to Tomball with tamales and gluten-free, keto bakery
On Aug. 27, Caroline's A Healthy Eatery's closed in Spring. Owners Caroline and Chad Cobell are returning to Tomball this fall and opening Caroline's on Main. (Courtesy Caroline's A Healthy Eatery) Caroline’s on Main will open at 403 W. Main St., Tomball, in late November or December once Pain Train...
Houston Eye Associates set to relocate northwest location to Spring
Houston Eye Associates is relocating its northwest location—1250 Cypress Station Drive, Ste. A, Houston—to Spring in early 2023. (Courtesy Houston Eye Associates) Houston Eye Associates is relocating its northwest location—1250 Cypress Station Drive, Ste. A, Houston—to Spring in early 2023. Located at 5211 FM 2920, Ste. 102, Spring, Houston Eye Associates will offer all areas of ophthalmological and optometric care with treatment available in specialties and for all ages. Additionally, the business’s optical shop will offer a range of eyewear, specialty contact lenses and sunglasses. Officials said the new location is expected to open in January if construction continues as expected. 281-351-5468 and 281-441-1677. www.houstoneye.com.
fox26houston.com
Black fraternity gives back to Houston community for Thanksgiving
HOUSTON - Members of the Houston community are doing their part to give back this holiday season. The Houston-area Eta Rho Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., a historically Black fraternity part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, will be providing 300 turkeys to families in the coming weeks.
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar to hold grand opening celebration in Vintage Park
Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar will be holding a grand opening celebration Nov. 12 at 122 Vintage Park Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Pexels) Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar will be holding a grand opening celebration Nov. 12 at Vintage Park in Spring. The salon is owned by Rola Amigo and offers services such as haircuts, hair coloring and hair styling. Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar is located at 122 Vintage Park Blvd., Houston. 832-559-1987. www.instagram.com/uptownsalonandblowdrybar.
365thingsinhouston.com
Wander a winter wonderland at the 9th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights
Take in a twinkling holiday spectacle at the 9th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights at Constellation Field from Friday, November 18 to New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023. The 2022 holiday season brings nearly two months of twinkling spectacle to the home of the Space Cowboys—Triple-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros—as Sugar Land Holiday Lights returns for its ninth year at Constellation Field.
myfoxzone.com
Downtown Houston is being transformed into a holiday destination
HOUSTON — It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays in H-Town!. Editor's note: The above video is from a related story. Beginning Nov. 18, Houston First and Central Houston will transform downtown Houston into a holiday destination called City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic. The destination, which will...
The Woodlands area sees 2 new industrial buildings under construction in November
New commercial buildings are under construction in The Woodlands area. (Courtesy Pexels) Office occupancy in The Woodlands increased in October compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and industrial vacancies increased from 5.2% to 6.2% from a year before. Two new industrial spaces totaling more than 146,000 square feet were under construction as of Nov. 2.
Jordan Ranch to bring over 500 new homes to northern Fulshear by end of year
Inside of a Beazer Duet model home within the Jordan Ranch community. With the release of 550 new lots, majority of homesites are under 50-feet to accommodate townhomes. (Courtesy Jordan Ranch) The Jordan Ranch master-planned development in northern Fulshear, 5 miles from Katy, is planning for 550 new homesites to...
Appliances 4 Less now offering discounted home appliances in Tomball
Appliances 4 Less opened Sept. 1 at 701 E. Main St., Ste. 150. (Courtesy Pexels) Appliances 4 Less opened Sept. 1 at 701 E. Main St., Ste. 150. The franchise is locally owned and offers new and never used, discounted home appliances with minor scratches and dents. Appliances 4 Less offers primarily kitchen and laundry appliances that are up to a 50% discount from the retail price, according to the business. The business also offers same-day delivery. 346-855-3232. www.facebook.com/a4ltomball.
