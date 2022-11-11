ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Scooter's Coffee now serving coffee, quick bites in Jersey Village

Scooter's Coffee offers coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Scooter's Coffee) A new location of Scooter’s Coffee opened Monday, Nov. 14, at 8307 Jones Road, Jersey Village, near the Hwy. 290 intersection. The drive-thru coffee franchise serves up hot, cold and blended coffee beverages. Smoothies, teas, breakfast sandwiches and baked goods are also on the menu. This location is owned by Tony and Lisa Guerrero, and operates Mon.-Sat. from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays. www.scooterscoffee.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Weng’s Express Asian Cuisine now open in Cy-Fair

Weng's Express Asian Cuisine opened Oct. 29. (Courtesy Weng's Express Asian Cuisine) Weng’s Express Asian Cuisine opened Oct. 29 at 10807 Huffmeister Road, Ste. 190, Houston. The eatery serves spring rolls; soups; ramen; fried rice; and shrimp, chicken, tofu and beef dishes. Lunch specials are available daily from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Customers can choose between dine-in, drive-thru, pickup and delivery through third-party apps. 346-314-4110. www.wengsexpress.kwickmenu.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Clean Juice hosts grand opening in Pearland with deals

The new location will offer the first 50 customers a week of free smoothies for a year. (Courtesy Clear Juice) Clean Juice opened its newest location in Pearland at 2110 Pearland Parkway and is hosting a grand opening ceremony Nov. 15. The new location is celebrating with buy-one-get-one smoothies and discounted acai bowls throughout the day and will offer the first 50 customers free smoothies every week for a year, according to a release. The fast-casual juice bar offers cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai and Greenoa Bowls, toasts, wraps, and more. 284-485-2000. www.cleanjuice.com.
PEARLAND, TX
First Watch to open in Conroe in February 2023

First Watch, opening next year in Conroe, offers breakfast, brunch and lunch. (Courtesy of Mac Haik Restaurant Group) First Watch, a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant, will be opening at 449 S. Loop 336 W., Ste. 1000, Conroe, according to Lacey Martin, the vice president of marketing for Mac Haik Restaurant Group.
CONROE, TX
Houston Eye Associates set to relocate northwest location to Spring

Houston Eye Associates is relocating its northwest location—1250 Cypress Station Drive, Ste. A, Houston—to Spring in early 2023. (Courtesy Houston Eye Associates) Houston Eye Associates is relocating its northwest location—1250 Cypress Station Drive, Ste. A, Houston—to Spring in early 2023. Located at 5211 FM 2920, Ste. 102, Spring, Houston Eye Associates will offer all areas of ophthalmological and optometric care with treatment available in specialties and for all ages. Additionally, the business’s optical shop will offer a range of eyewear, specialty contact lenses and sunglasses. Officials said the new location is expected to open in January if construction continues as expected. 281-351-5468 and 281-441-1677. www.houstoneye.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Black fraternity gives back to Houston community for Thanksgiving

HOUSTON - Members of the Houston community are doing their part to give back this holiday season. The Houston-area Eta Rho Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., a historically Black fraternity part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, will be providing 300 turkeys to families in the coming weeks.
HOUSTON, TX
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
TEXAS STATE
Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar to hold grand opening celebration in Vintage Park

Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar will be holding a grand opening celebration Nov. 12 at 122 Vintage Park Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Pexels) Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar will be holding a grand opening celebration Nov. 12 at Vintage Park in Spring. The salon is owned by Rola Amigo and offers services such as haircuts, hair coloring and hair styling. Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar is located at 122 Vintage Park Blvd., Houston. 832-559-1987. www.instagram.com/uptownsalonandblowdrybar.
HOUSTON, TX
Wander a winter wonderland at the 9th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights

Take in a twinkling holiday spectacle at the 9th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights at Constellation Field from Friday, November 18 to New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023. The 2022 holiday season brings nearly two months of twinkling spectacle to the home of the Space Cowboys—Triple-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros—as Sugar Land Holiday Lights returns for its ninth year at Constellation Field.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Downtown Houston is being transformed into a holiday destination

HOUSTON — It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays in H-Town!. Editor's note: The above video is from a related story. Beginning Nov. 18, Houston First and Central Houston will transform downtown Houston into a holiday destination called City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic. The destination, which will...
HOUSTON, TX
The Woodlands area sees 2 new industrial buildings under construction in November

New commercial buildings are under construction in The Woodlands area. (Courtesy Pexels) Office occupancy in The Woodlands increased in October compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and industrial vacancies increased from 5.2% to 6.2% from a year before. Two new industrial spaces totaling more than 146,000 square feet were under construction as of Nov. 2.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Appliances 4 Less now offering discounted home appliances in Tomball

Appliances 4 Less opened Sept. 1 at 701 E. Main St., Ste. 150. (Courtesy Pexels) Appliances 4 Less opened Sept. 1 at 701 E. Main St., Ste. 150. The franchise is locally owned and offers new and never used, discounted home appliances with minor scratches and dents. Appliances 4 Less offers primarily kitchen and laundry appliances that are up to a 50% discount from the retail price, according to the business. The business also offers same-day delivery. 346-855-3232. www.facebook.com/a4ltomball.
TOMBALL, TX
