LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima's Matt Huffman will once again serve as president of the Ohio Senate, this time for the 135th General Assembly. The Senate Majority Caucus voted unanimously today to return Huffman to the post. Huffman was first elected to the Ohio Senate in 2016 and elected to serve as Senate president during his second term as part of the 134th General Assembly. He previously spent four terms in the Ohio House.

OHIO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO