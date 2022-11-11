JACKSON, Miss. — As the price of groceries and other items continue to increase, so does the need in communities in Jackson and across the nation. The Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi was hoping to offset that by handing out Thanksgiving holiday food boxes that contained a ham, collard greens, sweet potatoes, fruit from Dole Packaging and a pie. The organization also handed out bottled water to residents who were affected by a water line break earlier this week.

JACKSON, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO