Vicksburg, MS

vicksburgnews.com

Harvey scored 20 points on Saturday for WC

Warren Central High School girl’s basketball player Zion Harvey had an outstanding performance against Vicksburg High on Saturday. In the 64-58 loss, Harvey brought the Lady Vikes back into the game by dropping 20 points, which included three 3-pointers. WC will host Port Gibson on Tuesday.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Carter signs to Southern Arkansas University

Vicksburg High School girl’s basketball player Layla Carter has now signed to Southern Arkansas University. The announcement came on Monday when SAU posted the news on their Twitter page. Carter, who is a Dandy Dozen, is starring for the Missy Gators under Head Coach Troy Stewart where she led...
MAGNOLIA, AR
vicksburgnews.com

Vikings will travel to Brandon on Friday

Warren Central High School football team will be back on the road this Friday and travel to face Brandon in the second round of the playoffs. The Vikings took down Gulfport 38-3 on Friday. The victory gives WC a chance at a rematch against the Bulldogs who they lost 21-3 during the regular season.
BRANDON, MS
wtva.com

Conerly Trophy finalists announced Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the finalists for the 2022 Conerly Trophy on Monday, Nov. 14. The trophy is awarded each year to the best college football player in Mississippi. Alcorn State University – Jarveon Howard, running back. Belhaven University – Connor Fordham,...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Alcorn State announces traffic plan, parking policies for JSU game

LORMAN — With a sellout crowd expected in the stands and thousands more tailgating outside, Alcorn State University officials encouraged fans to arrive early to the campus in Lorman for Saturday’s football game against Jackson State. Kickoff for the game is at 2 p.m., but the campus will...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 11-13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 11-13) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration – Friday – Jackson Snag tickets to see this male a cappella group […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
GREENWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11.  The hours are as follows during […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

NAACP’s Freedom Fund Awards Banquet held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 77th Annual Mississippi NAACP State Convention was held on Saturday. Community leaders from across the state gathered at the Downtown Convention Complex for the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet. The ceremony honors those who have displayed a consistent commitment to civil rights advocacy. WJTV 12 News anchor Byron Brown was Master […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Councilman to host sweet potato giveaway in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A councilman is hosting a sweet potato giveaway on Saturday. Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell says the giveaway will occur at Grove Park Community Center in Jackson. The giveaway will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until everything is gone. Want more WLBT news...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Man leads Mississippi officers on high-speed chase after stealing unattended police squad car

Two Mississippi police agencies were led on a brief high-speed chase after a man stole a police cruiser that was left unattended with its engine running. The man, who reportedly has a history of struggling with mental illness issues, stole the Jackson police car. He led officers with the Jackson Police Department and the Mississippi Capitol Police on a 30-minute chase that started near the King Edward Hotel in downtown Jackson and ended with a crash behind a McDonald’s on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Long line forms for holiday food box giveaway; 'There is a great need in this community'

JACKSON, Miss. — As the price of groceries and other items continue to increase, so does the need in communities in Jackson and across the nation. The Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi was hoping to offset that by handing out Thanksgiving holiday food boxes that contained a ham, collard greens, sweet potatoes, fruit from Dole Packaging and a pie. The organization also handed out bottled water to residents who were affected by a water line break earlier this week.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
CLINTON, MS
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS

Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
JACKSON, MS

