Harvey scored 20 points on Saturday for WC
Warren Central High School girl’s basketball player Zion Harvey had an outstanding performance against Vicksburg High on Saturday. In the 64-58 loss, Harvey brought the Lady Vikes back into the game by dropping 20 points, which included three 3-pointers. WC will host Port Gibson on Tuesday.
Carter signs to Southern Arkansas University
Vicksburg High School girl’s basketball player Layla Carter has now signed to Southern Arkansas University. The announcement came on Monday when SAU posted the news on their Twitter page. Carter, who is a Dandy Dozen, is starring for the Missy Gators under Head Coach Troy Stewart where she led...
Vikings will travel to Brandon on Friday
Warren Central High School football team will be back on the road this Friday and travel to face Brandon in the second round of the playoffs. The Vikings took down Gulfport 38-3 on Friday. The victory gives WC a chance at a rematch against the Bulldogs who they lost 21-3 during the regular season.
WCJHS boys and girl’s basketball team defeated Madison Middle School on Monday
Warren Central High School girls and boys basketball team defeated Madison Middle School on Monday. The Lady Vikes won 28-25 over the Jaguars with Kennedi McKay leading with 11 points. Kelsey Snowden scored seven and Shaniyah Lewis contributed four. Boy’s Game:. WC grabbed a 49-48 with as Nash Morgan...
Conerly Trophy finalists announced Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the finalists for the 2022 Conerly Trophy on Monday, Nov. 14. The trophy is awarded each year to the best college football player in Mississippi. Alcorn State University – Jarveon Howard, running back. Belhaven University – Connor Fordham,...
Alcorn State announces traffic plan, parking policies for JSU game
LORMAN — With a sellout crowd expected in the stands and thousands more tailgating outside, Alcorn State University officials encouraged fans to arrive early to the campus in Lorman for Saturday’s football game against Jackson State. Kickoff for the game is at 2 p.m., but the campus will...
One injured in shooting following Mississippi high school basketball game Friday night
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred after a Mississippi high school basketball game Friday night. Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office report that a black male was shot in the parking lot after a basketball game between Raymond High School and Terry High School. The shooting in...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 11-13
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 11-13) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration – Friday – Jackson Snag tickets to see this male a cappella group […]
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11. The hours are as follows during […]
City of Vicksburg considers installation of jumbotron screen, plans improvements to Washington Street Park
Washington Street Park, which in 2021 was considered a site for condominium development, is getting improvements — including a possible Jumbotron screen — to make it more attractive for events. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Thursday authorized City Clerk Walter Osborne to advertise for bids...
Large water line break affecting JSU, some areas of south and central Jackson, city says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crews continue the work they started yesterday to get this water line break repaired. Meanwhile, JSU students were forced to work virtually as several campus buildings experience little to no water pressure. A spokesperson for the school tells us, “We are in contact with city officials...
NAACP’s Freedom Fund Awards Banquet held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 77th Annual Mississippi NAACP State Convention was held on Saturday. Community leaders from across the state gathered at the Downtown Convention Complex for the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet. The ceremony honors those who have displayed a consistent commitment to civil rights advocacy. WJTV 12 News anchor Byron Brown was Master […]
Councilman to host sweet potato giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A councilman is hosting a sweet potato giveaway on Saturday. Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell says the giveaway will occur at Grove Park Community Center in Jackson. The giveaway will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until everything is gone. Want more WLBT news...
Man leads Mississippi officers on high-speed chase after stealing unattended police squad car
Two Mississippi police agencies were led on a brief high-speed chase after a man stole a police cruiser that was left unattended with its engine running. The man, who reportedly has a history of struggling with mental illness issues, stole the Jackson police car. He led officers with the Jackson Police Department and the Mississippi Capitol Police on a 30-minute chase that started near the King Edward Hotel in downtown Jackson and ended with a crash behind a McDonald’s on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.
Long line forms for holiday food box giveaway; 'There is a great need in this community'
JACKSON, Miss. — As the price of groceries and other items continue to increase, so does the need in communities in Jackson and across the nation. The Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi was hoping to offset that by handing out Thanksgiving holiday food boxes that contained a ham, collard greens, sweet potatoes, fruit from Dole Packaging and a pie. The organization also handed out bottled water to residents who were affected by a water line break earlier this week.
Skeletal remains found Wednesday thought to be of Mississippi man missing since early October
Officials believe they have found the remains of a Mississippi man missing since early October. WLBT reports that skeletal remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area south of Taylorsville in Smith County. Coroner Samuel Houston Smith said officials believe the remains are of Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette.
White Mississippians Still Think They Are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson, Miss.
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS
Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
