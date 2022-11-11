BOZEMAN — Another wrinkle was added to the upcoming Brawl of the Wild early Sunday morning. After two years of campaigning by the Big Sky Conference, Montana State and Montana, ESPN’s "College GameDay" is headed to Bozeman for the Cat-Griz football game this Saturday. The show will be broadcast on ESPN from 7-10 a.m. Mountain time at Dyche Field across from Bobcat Stadium.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 22 HOURS AGO