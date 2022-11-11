Spacious lakefront lodge with all the charm that Big Island has to offer! This 3 story home features three bedrooms, a large living space, plus a loft, which maximizes sleeping space to accommodate all of your guests. Vaulted ceilings and oversized windows frame the huge main channel views, that can also be enjoyed from any one of the four decks. The 2 well dock is tucked into your private 150 feet of lakefront and is the perfect place to relax after a long Lake weekend. Located where the water is a little quieter, this home is the perfect weekend retreat for your family, or could serve as a great rental property and provide supplemental income. Situated near iconic Lake staples, like Ha Ha Tonka, two popular golf courses, and premier lakefront bars/restaurants, the convenience can't be beat. The low maintenance of this desert landscape is enhanced by central sewer and water, not to mention it comes turn-key and ready for you to start enjoying right away.

ROACH, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO