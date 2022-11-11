Read full article on original website
2238 Westshore Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
This Lakefront beauty features an open floor plan with a beautifully maintained interior that is awash with natural light throughout. Floor-to-ceiling lakeside windows greet you as you enter this magnificent home which boasts 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths on the upper level, and expansive living space on the lower level that includes the lakeside master suite w/bath, chef-inspired kitchen, living room, dining space & family room, along with utility room. After descending the magnificent staircase, you will experience the well-appointed open floor plan that would be perfect for entertaining or quiet family gatherings. The large living room, whose focal point is the tiled fireplace that ascends up to the vaulted ceiling; is literally flooded with natural light from every angle. With a long circular drive, 2 car garage with a workshop, & its own half-bath, as well as a gentle lot that affords no steps to the dock; this makes for the perfect lakefront property.
5940 Baydy Peak Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
The Knolls Condo is the perfect investment opportunity in a red-hot location for great lakefront condo living! Offers loads of amenities including indoor and outdoor tennis courts, playground, picnic area with firepit, boat ramp, indoor and outdoor pools and a clubhouse. Unit 1032 is a 2 bed and 2 bath top floor condo with nice floor plan, large master bedroom with private deck and a large main deck to enjoy the beautiful lake views, not to mention this unit is right next to the outdoor pool! Unit comes with boat slip and lift! This complex offers year round entertainment and relaxation. If you're ready to capitalize on this opportunity, be sure to schedule a showing TODAY!
194 Woodhaven Circle, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Don't let this one get away. Four Seasons Six mile cove, 4 bedroom 3.5 baths. Only one step into a home with main level living. Vaulted ceilings, native stone fireplace large lakeside windows and hard wood flooring that enhance the room. The slider opens to spacious screened porch, overlooking the lake with enough room for two tables and great seating. You will love the convenient BBQ deck off the large eat in kitchen making entertaining a lake crowd a breeze. A gentle walk to your cove protected two well dock with over 380 sq. ft. swim platform just made for a splashing wet and wild good time. Three lower level bedrooms, two full baths and comfortable family room will be the place to hang out after a day on the water. Private wooded lot with green belt between you neighbor, two car garage and gentle drive with good parking add to the total package. This lake home will be a place where dreams come true and memories will be made. Call today and start Living the Lake Lifestyle.
24 Cat Rock Road, Eldon, Missouri 65026
Welcome to this Gorgeous Private Oasis on a 17-acres that brings a whole new meaning to a Dream Home! Come home every day to this resort-like property with park curb appeal acreage and a private lake! This is a property that checks all the boxes and is the unicorn that you have been waiting for! This luxurious home boasts 4,350 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, bonus room for office or exercise room, spacious main level laundry room, oversized 3 car garage (44x31), large back deck, 2 stone gas fireplaces, full kitchenette wet bar, vast family room and an enormous kitchen. This kitchen is a chef's dream with a large stone island, custom cabinets with under lighting and a back splash that brings it to life. Drive up the scenic setting to a long lit paved driveway passing by the 1+ acre stocked lake. This lake is just outside this home, perfect for fishing perch, carp, bass, crappy, and course the catfish! Come take a look at this amazing private property and make it yours!
4290 Big Island Drive, Roach, Missouri 65787
Spacious lakefront lodge with all the charm that Big Island has to offer! This 3 story home features three bedrooms, a large living space, plus a loft, which maximizes sleeping space to accommodate all of your guests. Vaulted ceilings and oversized windows frame the huge main channel views, that can also be enjoyed from any one of the four decks. The 2 well dock is tucked into your private 150 feet of lakefront and is the perfect place to relax after a long Lake weekend. Located where the water is a little quieter, this home is the perfect weekend retreat for your family, or could serve as a great rental property and provide supplemental income. Situated near iconic Lake staples, like Ha Ha Tonka, two popular golf courses, and premier lakefront bars/restaurants, the convenience can't be beat. The low maintenance of this desert landscape is enhanced by central sewer and water, not to mention it comes turn-key and ready for you to start enjoying right away.
18 Elm Court, Four Seasons, Missouri 65049
Come check out this adorable lakefront home located on MM6! Enjoy the long-distance, million dollar views of the water! This home has the best the lake has to offer! This 3-bedoom 2.5 bath home w/ a 2 car garage sits on a gentle driveway and boasts 2,558 sq ft. You will find main-level living with vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, main-level master bedroom and laundry. The lower-level greets you with a spacious family room, a second fireplace and wet bar! The back of the home has a gentle slope down to a cozy firepit on a concrete pad and an oversized 2 slip dock with a 20x48 slip, a 20x56 slip, 2 PWC floats, and storage! Many updates include new roof in 2020, new gutters with leaf guards, landscaping, whole house water filtration with reverse osmosis, and a remote control motorized wall mount tv lift! 24’ tritoon is also available for purchase. This property offers Four Seasons amenities! You will be enchanted with stunning sunsets while relaxing here at the Lake of the Ozarks!
33216 Todd Lane, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037
Beautiful custom built lakefront home at the 8MM near Laurie with private dock and HUGE 40'x112' metal shop building on its own lot. Main level of the home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, large kitchen and dining area, and laundry room. Enjoy the great view from the 12'x34' screened deck with Lexan coverings for year around use. The lower level features a large family room, another bedroom, a full bath, and a storage area. Outside the walkout lower level is a covered wooden deck. Easy access to the dock with a 32' slip with boat lift and 4 PWC lifts. The shop has a concrete floor, a car lift, 14' walls, a 13'Hx14'W door at each end, and a walk-in door.
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
Edna Lee Moulder (December 26, 1931 - November 10, 2022)
Edna Lee Moulder, age 90, of Camdenton, Missouri passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Arrowhead Senior Living in Osage Beach, Missouri. Edna was born December 26, 1931 in Russ, Missouri, the daughter of Fred T. and Edna M. (Coffman) Scott. On December 3, 1954, Edna was united in marriage...
WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports some snow impacts for Mid-Missouri roads
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Drivers across Mid-Missouri may find some winter-like road conditions Tuesday morning. According to the MoDOT Traveler Information Map website, drivers may find mostly clear to partly covered road conditions on parts of Highway 54 between Fulton and Jefferson City. Download the ABC 17 Weather App The website also shows partly covered conditions The post WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports some snow impacts for Mid-Missouri roads appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
First taste of winter hits Mid – Missouri
Roads are in pretty good shape in and around Jefferson City. Anywhere from one to three inches of wet snow fell overnight. Roads could be slick on untreated bridges and overpasses, but most roads are just wet. Warming temperatures should melt the snow today.
Weather cameras show conditions around Mid-Missouri
Precipitation had started falling in parts of Mid-Missouri by nightfall on Monday as the region was expected to see its first significant snowfall of the season. The post Weather cameras show conditions around Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
$50,000 won off Powerball ticket purchased at Gerbes Super Market in Columbia
According to the Missouri Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at the Gerbes Supermarket off Paris Road in Columbia, Missouri for the Oct. 31 drawing.
Retired Osage Beach Firefighter Loses Battle With Cancer
A former firefighter with the Osage Beach Fire Department has passed away. According to a post by the department, Eric Newman lost his battle with cancer. Newman started his career in Rolla before joining Osage Beach in 2009. Officials say he served a total of 11 years and also served...
Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Park Hills woman is accused of hitting a Columbia man with a car in Jefferson County on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tiffany L. Nahlik, 33, hit Dustin M. Short, 38, on southbound Highway 67 near Oakvale Road around 5:55 p.m. Troopers said Nahlik's car hit The post Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon
The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
Winter weather advisories remain in place for some counties
Winter weather advisories remain in place this morning for mid-Missouri counties expecting up to three inches of snow. The National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9:00 this morning for Saline and Pettis Counties. A winter weather advisory also remains in effect until noon today...
Western Missouri man sentenced for attempted bank robbery, police pursuit in Versailles
A western Missouri man is sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison for shooting at police officers during a failed bank robbery in Versailles. Jacob Monteer, 30, of Drexel, was sentenced to 19 years and two months in prison today. In March, Monteer was convicted of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a drug user in possession of firearms.
Multiple homes catch fire along Lake of the Ozarks
GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. (KY3) - Three homes have been destroyed by a fire that occurred Thursday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Gravois Fire Protection District, the homes were on Oak Drive at the 9.5 mile marker of the Gravois arm of Lake of the Ozarks. According...
Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car
Police have arrested a Columbia man after they found a woman's body in a car Monday. The post Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
