ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Holloway faces Saint Peter's 1st time since deep NCAA run

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gcBzd_0j7kZvWM00

NEWARK, N.J. — (AP) — While Shaheen Holloway is probably to coach a lot big games at Seton Hall over the next few years, none may pull at his heart as much as the one this weekend.

Saturday will be the first time Holloway coaches against Saint Peter's, the tiny New Jersey university whom he took on a magical run in the NCAA Tournament that ended with a loss to national runner-up North Carolina in the Elite Eight.

It was a true Cinderella story, a small school from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference knocking off the likes of Kentucky, Murray State and Purdue to become the the first No. 15 seed to reach the regional final. The school store ran out of Saint Peter's merchandise, and the university in the shadow of New York City saw an increase in financial donations and applications.

But days after the run ended, Holloway accepted the head coaching job at Seton Hall, where he played in the late 1990s into 2000 and had been an assistant.

Holloway has tried not to say much about facing Saint Peter’s, where he coached for four seasons. Once he got the at Seton Hall, the schools dropped each other from the schedule after decades of facing each other annually.

“It’s like every other game,” Holloway said after the Pirates opened the season with a win over Monmouth on Wednesday. “There’s no difference for me, man. I’m locked in right now, I’m just worried about our guys getting better every time we step on the court. It doesn’t matter who we play against.”

Holloway won't be seeing a lot of his former Peacocks players Saturday at the Prudential Center. Most of them used to transfer portal to attend other schools.

Doug Edert was one of the first to go, transferring to Bryant. Defensive specialist KC Ndefo followed Holloway to Seton Hall. Daryl Banks went to St. Bonaventure; Matt Lee transferred to Missouri State; the Drame brothers, Hassan and Fousseyni, went to La Salle. Clarence Rupert is now at Southern Illinois.

Guards Isiah Dasher and Jaylen Murray (5.8 ppg) and sophomore big man sophomore center Oumar Diahame are the returning foundation for new Saint Peter's coach Bashir Mason, a Jersey City native who came from Wagner.

Saint Peter’s opened the season with a 73-59 win over NJIT. Freshman forward Corey Washington had a team-high 18 points. The Peacocks scored the first 17 points and never looked back.

“It’s going to be an emotional game, but knowing (Holloway), he’ll want us to just keep working to get the next win,” Seton Hall forward Tyrese Samuel said.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

After trying season, Joe Harris still working to bring positive energy to Nets

There were six men smiling on stage, each stretching a white Brooklyn Nets jersey with their last name and chosen number stitched in black. There was a former top overall pick, an international sensation and the team’s first-round choice from the 2016 NBA draft. And there was new Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks, who spent that July assembling his very first roster as a lead executive of his own front office.
BROOKLYN, NY
WSB Radio

Veteran skippers Francona, Showalter voted Managers of Year

Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians and Buck Showalter of the New York Mets trace their beginnings as major league managers to a time when starting pitchers still threw complete games, defensive shifts were rare and stats like WAR, WHIP, OPS and FIP weren't part of baseball's everyday lingo. Times...
CLEVELAND, OH
WSB Radio

Video: Thieves on scooter drag 12-year-old while stealing necklace, police say

NEW YORK — Police said two men who were seen dragging a young girl while stealing her necklace, are behind at least six similar crimes. The New York Police Department shared a video on social media showing a girl walking down the street as she is approached from behind by two people on a moped. The video shows them reaching out to grab the girl, and dragging her as she struggles against them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
50K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy