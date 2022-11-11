ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 Lite FM

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Four Best Selling Stand Mixers on Amazon

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. I love having a stand mixer in my kitchen. It's great because it makes you feel fancy and it's also perfect for making cookies or bread or cakes on the fly! It has way more versatility than your standard hand mixer since you can just swap out attachments (though there's certainly something to be said for how easy it is to whip out your hand mixer for cookies or some banana bread). But when you need to mix a cake on medium for a solid eight minutes, standing there with a hand mixer might as well be torture. Maybe that's just me. Anyways, I've put together a short list of best-selling stand mixers with amazing reviews!
94.3 Lite FM

Hulu Christmas Movies For the 2022 Holiday Season

In 2022, it’s going to be a holly, jolly Hulu. No? Nothing? No good? All right, well we tried. If you’re a dedicated Hulu subscriber and a dedicated watcher of Christmas movies, the streaming service has a lot of titles to make you happy all holiday season. Some are new, like the Hulu Original It’s a Wonderful Binge. Some are old, like the immortal holiday favorite An En Vogue Christmas, the only Christmas movie guaranteed to free your mind or your money back. The service has a whole bunch of both to watch — and even a few Hanukkah movies to boot.
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy