As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. I love having a stand mixer in my kitchen. It's great because it makes you feel fancy and it's also perfect for making cookies or bread or cakes on the fly! It has way more versatility than your standard hand mixer since you can just swap out attachments (though there's certainly something to be said for how easy it is to whip out your hand mixer for cookies or some banana bread). But when you need to mix a cake on medium for a solid eight minutes, standing there with a hand mixer might as well be torture. Maybe that's just me. Anyways, I've put together a short list of best-selling stand mixers with amazing reviews!

3 DAYS AGO