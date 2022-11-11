ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend

The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Frontier Toyota sold

Frontier Toyota, owned since 1988 by Santa Clarita Valley resident Joe Caso, was recently sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles. Abraham, who is looking to relocate to the SCV, was previously the general manager of Lithia Motors, Inc./Toyota Downtown Los Angeles. Sale of the dealership closed on Wednesday. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

How to Spend a Quintessential Weekend in Newport Beach This Holiday Season

Whether you are returning home for the holidays or searching for the ultimate staycation spot, Newport Beach is a dream destination for all. With the famous beaches, quaint coffee shops and harborfront restaurants, there is plenty to do in this coastal town (and even more ways to explore). Should you choose to walk the shops by foot, sightsee on a boat or cruise around town in a Moke, here’s how to live like a local in Newport Beach this holiday season!
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
delmartimes.net

Bluff continues to move at San Clemente railroad site

Excavation is expected to start Friday for the installation of ground anchors to stop the still-sliding slope beneath the railroad tracks at San Clemente, an Orange County Transportation Authority spokesman said this week. Metrolink and Amtrak suspended passenger rail service Sept. 30 between San Diego and Orange Counties after movement...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam

A California man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam where houses were listed without homeowners' consent and money was collected from prospective buyers. Adolfo Schoneke, 45, was sentenced on Oct. 24 after pleading guilty in May to one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RealtorJenniferN

Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC

Two Adjacent Vacant Lots in a Line-Up of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Despite scarcity, Developers and Private Buyers are now finding unique opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
abovethelaw.com

Tom Girardi: The Story That Will Not Fade Away

One of the things that I like best about being a lawyer is learning, always learning, about what to do and what not to do. When lawyers and judges wander into deep doo-doo, I wonder, “What were they thinking?” One of the things that teaches me what not to do is my very own State Bar of California. I had sorta promised my ATL editor that the stories on Tom Girardi, the California attorney who ripped off his clients for so many years, would die of their own accord, but I was wrong. (Sorry.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
travelweekly.com

Breeze Airways to launch flights to California's Orange County

Discount carrier Breeze Airways will make John Wayne Orange County Airport in Southern California its 34th destination. Daily flights between Orange County and Orlando and between Orange County and Provo, Utah, are scheduled to launch on Feb. 16. The two new city pairs will bring Breeze, which took flight in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Surf City” makes a right turn

With the elections over … well, mostly over … it’s time to take a look at what that portends and what 2023 might bring to us in the West Orange County area. The biggest – and most welcome – result to come out of the voting is the overwhelming approval of Measure Y, the one-cent sales tax in Westminster. That penny on the dollar will literally rescue the city from catastrophic cutbacks or, at worst, bankruptcy.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm

Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KVCR NEWS

COVID cases are rising in California

COVID infections and hospitalizations have increased in the past week, ahead of the holidays. The state is experiencing a positive test rate of 7.1 per 100,000 individuals. The daily average is just over 2,800 cases. Hospitalizations have also increased. There are more than 1,800 Californians hospitalized with COVID. That includes...
CALIFORNIA STATE

