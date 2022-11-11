Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend
The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
getnews.info
LA City Locksmith is serving residents of Los Angeles with its Licensed, Security-Certified Technicians and impeccable services
LA City Locksmith, is a Leading Los Angeles-based locksmith company that provides security and are proficient in locking systems of all types, for homes, offices, and other commercial buildings.
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
signalscv.com
Frontier Toyota sold
Frontier Toyota, owned since 1988 by Santa Clarita Valley resident Joe Caso, was recently sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles. Abraham, who is looking to relocate to the SCV, was previously the general manager of Lithia Motors, Inc./Toyota Downtown Los Angeles. Sale of the dealership closed on Wednesday. The...
localemagazine.com
How to Spend a Quintessential Weekend in Newport Beach This Holiday Season
Whether you are returning home for the holidays or searching for the ultimate staycation spot, Newport Beach is a dream destination for all. With the famous beaches, quaint coffee shops and harborfront restaurants, there is plenty to do in this coastal town (and even more ways to explore). Should you choose to walk the shops by foot, sightsee on a boat or cruise around town in a Moke, here’s how to live like a local in Newport Beach this holiday season!
delmartimes.net
Bluff continues to move at San Clemente railroad site
Excavation is expected to start Friday for the installation of ground anchors to stop the still-sliding slope beneath the railroad tracks at San Clemente, an Orange County Transportation Authority spokesman said this week. Metrolink and Amtrak suspended passenger rail service Sept. 30 between San Diego and Orange Counties after movement...
KTVU FOX 2
California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam
A California man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam where houses were listed without homeowners' consent and money was collected from prospective buyers. Adolfo Schoneke, 45, was sentenced on Oct. 24 after pleading guilty in May to one...
Billionaire San Diego developer accused of taking tenant deposits
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles landlord who owns more than 15,000 units in Southern California and is set to build more than 2,500 apartments in San Diego is accused of improperly taking security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff...
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
wufe967.com
California hospitals using overflow tents for rising number of flu patients
Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illnesses. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that overflow tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San...
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC
Two Adjacent Vacant Lots in a Line-Up of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Despite scarcity, Developers and Private Buyers are now finding unique opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
abovethelaw.com
Tom Girardi: The Story That Will Not Fade Away
One of the things that I like best about being a lawyer is learning, always learning, about what to do and what not to do. When lawyers and judges wander into deep doo-doo, I wonder, “What were they thinking?” One of the things that teaches me what not to do is my very own State Bar of California. I had sorta promised my ATL editor that the stories on Tom Girardi, the California attorney who ripped off his clients for so many years, would die of their own accord, but I was wrong. (Sorry.)
travelweekly.com
Breeze Airways to launch flights to California's Orange County
Discount carrier Breeze Airways will make John Wayne Orange County Airport in Southern California its 34th destination. Daily flights between Orange County and Orlando and between Orange County and Provo, Utah, are scheduled to launch on Feb. 16. The two new city pairs will bring Breeze, which took flight in...
Search continues for 4 missing in California storm runoff
Searchers probed a flooded basin Friday in a lengthening search for four people believed to have been swept down a wash during the powerful storm that drenched California early this week.
orangecountytribune.com
“Surf City” makes a right turn
With the elections over … well, mostly over … it’s time to take a look at what that portends and what 2023 might bring to us in the West Orange County area. The biggest – and most welcome – result to come out of the voting is the overwhelming approval of Measure Y, the one-cent sales tax in Westminster. That penny on the dollar will literally rescue the city from catastrophic cutbacks or, at worst, bankruptcy.
Masks could return as L.A. County sees worrying uptick in RSV, COVID infections
Facemasks could potentially return as L.A. County continues seeing a troubling uptick in respiratory illness including two new COVID-19 variants and RSV infections among children.
NBC Los Angeles
Couple on Way to Hospital Pulls Over for Birth of Baby Girl on Side of 5 Freeway
An Orange County couple thought they were leaving early for the hospital in preparation for the arrival of their baby girl. The mother gave birth on the side of the 5 Freeway Wednesday night in Anaheim as the couple was heading to UC Irvine Medical Center. "She told me to...
spectrumnews1.com
The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm
Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
COVID cases are rising in California
COVID infections and hospitalizations have increased in the past week, ahead of the holidays. The state is experiencing a positive test rate of 7.1 per 100,000 individuals. The daily average is just over 2,800 cases. Hospitalizations have also increased. There are more than 1,800 Californians hospitalized with COVID. That includes...
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
