purduesports.com
Leroy Keyes Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Announced
WEST LAFAYETTE - Purdue Athletics has unveiled the Class of 2022 inductees to the newly named Leroy Keyes Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame, with this latest grouping of Old Gold & Black standouts entering under the legendary namesake of one of the greatest Boilermakers of all-time. Leading the way into...
purduesports.com
Big Week at the Pool for 3-Day Purdue Invitational
Wednesday: Swim Prelims at 10:30 a.m. / Dive Prelims at 1 p.m. / Finals at 6 p.m. Thursday: Swim Prelims at 10:30 a.m. / Dive Prelims at 1 p.m. / Finals at 6 p.m. Friday: Swim Prelims at 10:30 a.m. / Dive Prelims at 11 a.m. / Finals at 4 p.m.
purduesports.com
Purdue Ready for Gavitt Games Contest With Marquette
GAMEDAY INFO -- GAVITT GAMES. Marquette (2-0) vs. Purdue (2-0) Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 | 8:30 p.m. ET. West Lafayette, Indiana | Mackey Arena (14,876 / Sold Out) • After a defensive-minded 63-44 win over Austin Peay on Friday, Purdue faces a stiff challenge against Marquette in Tuesday's Gavitt Games.
purduesports.com
Game 11 Prep: Brohm Press Conference
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm spoke with the media in his weekly press conference to recap a big Saturday that saw the Boilermakers keep the Cannon Trophy after beating Illinois and preview the last home game of the season against Northwestern at noon in Ross-Ade Stadium.
purduesports.com
Boilers Run By Racers
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue scored 20 or more points in all four quarters Sunday afternoon to roll to a 90-61 win over Murray State at Mackey Arena. Purdue moved 2-0 for the second straight year under head coach Katie Gearlds. Purdue shot a blistering 50.7% from the field...
purduesports.com
Wrestling Slips in Home Opener
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Purdue wrestling won four of its matches on Sunday, but lost in its first dual of the season to visiting Rider 23-13. The Boilermakers (0-1, 0-0 Big Ten) won the opening bout of the afternoon before surrendering the next three to dig themselves into a 10-3 hole. Wins in three of the next four tied things up between the two sides with just two matches to go. The Broncs won the decisive weights at the end however and took the dual. Four Purdue wrestlers made their dual debuts for head coach Tony Ersland's side in the loss.
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set, and the highly anticipated season begins on Nov. 7. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
purduesports.com
Boilermakers Close Out Fall Events
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - As the final day of the Bonita Bay Collegiate Open comes to a close, so does the fall season for the Purdue women's tennis team after facing Notre Dame. The Boilermakers saw another tie break in singles when sophomore Tara Katarina Milic forced the match to a third set after coming back to win the second. Milic won 4-6, 7-6 (1), 10-4 to add another win to the team tally.
Fox 59
Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana
The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
wamwamfm.com
Car vs House Accident in Washington
A car vs house accident occurred last night (11/13) at approximately 7:45 p.m. at 200 E. Oak Street in Washington. According to first responders, the male driver hit his head. Damage was done to the property at 109 E. Oak St. and 200 E. Oak St. The male driver was...
Early morning I-465 crash claims life of Brownsburg man
A Brownsburg man has died following an early morning crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis, according to ISP.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
WISH-TV
Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
wamwamfm.com
Barn Fire in Washington
A barn fire occurred yesterday at 3312 South State Road 257. Washington Township was requested at approximately 6:20 p.m., and by 6:40 the structure was fully engulfed. Both lanes of Highway 257 had to be shut down for approximately 20 minutes.
Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
WTHI
One dead after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Kentucky man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greene County. It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 69 near mile marker 99. That's in the southeastern part of the county. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro,...
sbadamsthetower.com
Delphi Murders Update
In 2017, two teenage girls, Abigail Williams (13) and Liberty German (14) were walking alone on the Monon High Bridge Trail, in Delphi, Indiana. The girls had the day off of school and had planned to go hiking. The story takes a turn for the worse, when they noticed a man following behind them with no one else in sight. On instinct, German used her phone, though exceedingly pixelated, to take a photo of the man and a bone-chilling video of him saying, “Down the hill”.
1 killed, 1 critically injured in I-465 crash early Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — A Brownsburg man died and a woman was critically injured in an overnight crash on Interstate 465 on the south side of Indianapolis. The crash happened just after 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-465 between Meridian Street and Bluff Road. Brandon Machingura, 24, of Brownsburg,...
Investigation underway after workplace death in Kokomo
An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Kokomo manufacturer Friday morning.
abc57.com
Weather conditions believed to be a factor in Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle injury crash Sunday around 9:17 a.m. on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. Investigations show that the driver, a 50-year-old man from South Bend, was headed east around 1 a.m. at the time...
