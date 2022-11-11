WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Purdue wrestling won four of its matches on Sunday, but lost in its first dual of the season to visiting Rider 23-13. The Boilermakers (0-1, 0-0 Big Ten) won the opening bout of the afternoon before surrendering the next three to dig themselves into a 10-3 hole. Wins in three of the next four tied things up between the two sides with just two matches to go. The Broncs won the decisive weights at the end however and took the dual. Four Purdue wrestlers made their dual debuts for head coach Tony Ersland's side in the loss.

