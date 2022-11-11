Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Unpacking Davenport schools' community survey results
Thousands of Davenport parents and residents have spoken. The Davenport School District hired School Perceptions LLC to conduct a survey and help digest the resulting data. It was intended to solicit input on taxpayers' and parents' preferred route for right-sizing the district, paying for changes and overall district satisfaction. Respondents...
The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Maquoketa couple relocating, renaming gym
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Maquoketa, Iowa, we will share other developments...
WQAD
Alleman students pray, make cards to support East Moline Sgt. Lind
Sgt. William Lind is an Alleman alum from 2007. The students believe it is important to support him as he continues to recover from the assault.
ourquadcities.com
Christmas in LeClaire event and parade will be ‘lit!’
Ring in the holiday season with Santas from around the world, food, fun and a parade that will truly be merry and bright! Greg Ludwig, Director of LeClaire’s Parks and Rec, dropped in to Local 4 to tell us all bout the holly, jolly experiences at Christmas in LeClaire.
Lind making progress, says FOP president
East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind continues to make progress in his recovery at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria after a devastating attack while on patrol on October 24. He recently underwent surgery to reinstall a section of bone flap that was initially removed to allow for brain swelling. “They got it placed back […]
Where you can get a Thanksgiving meal in the QC on the big day
Several nonprofits and businesses around the Quad Cities are filling in the gaps where Thanksgiving meals are needed. Here is a running list of locations handing out free Thanksgiving dinners:. Don't see an opening on this list? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our...
Central Illinois Proud
Snowfall Reports: November 15th, 2022
4.0″ – Galesburg. 0.9″ – Bloomington (CIRA) For the most part the forecast panned out as expected. The one area that exceeded expectations was in northern Fulton and southern Knox Counties where 3-4 inches were observed. During my Monday night Facebook Live, I mentioned that there may be a localized band of heavier snow south of I-74, but I thought this would end up a little further south. This resulted in amounts south of a Canton to Bloomington line being a little less than expected.
It’s Illegal To Have A Snowball Fight In These Davenport Areas
The 2022-23 snowy season is here but you can't just have a snowball fight anywhere you want. I love snowball fights. They freeze my gloves solid but it's satisfying to pelt your friend or family member with a big ball of frozen slush water pellets. Now that measurable snow has arrived in the QCA, we're coming into the season of viable snowball fight weather.
ourquadcities.com
Moline, Hy-Vee provide Meals for the Holidays
Families struggling to afford holiday meals can get a little help from the City of Moline and Hy-Vee, thanks to the Meals for the Holiday Program. As the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation hits folks in the pocketbook, Hy-Vee and the city are partnering to provide $200 in food and fuel vouchers for eligible households. The COVID-19 Meals for the Holiday Program kicked off on Monday, Nov. 14 at Moline City Hall, 619 16th St.
Meet The Latest Iowa And Illinois Pet Of The Week… Marnie!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. This magical girl is ready to meet her furever family! She is a senior pitbull mix born in 2011. She is searching for a home with plenty of cozy blankets for her to lay on and cute plush toys for her to cuddle! We think she will do well in a home with kiddos 6+ and possibly other laid-back dogs. Although she still has some pep in her step, her ideal home would have little to no stairs. She is hoping to spend her golden years in a loving furever home where she can soak up plenty of love and snuggles! Can you find it in your heart to give our sweet senior girl, Marnie, a place to call home?
977wmoi.com
Local Entrepreneur Jason Robbins Restoring Wyatt Earp Birthplace to Original Condition
Constructed in 1841, the Wyatt Earp Birthplace is a historic landmark in the Monmouth community, operated by a national Board of Trustees. Now in need of repairs, local entrepreneur Jason Robbins reached out to the current owner of the museum, Melba Matson, showing interest in bringing the building back to life. Following a seven-month process of forming a new board that oversees the nonprofit organization, Robbins has begun renovations with plans to reopen in the near future:
Sioux City Journal
Coralville man shot multiple times at man in crowded Taboo club, prosecutor says
CEDAR RAPIDS — The Taboo Nighclub and Lounge was packed for '90s night April 10, when Dimione Walker arrived in the early morning hours. He joined the fun, dancing and talking with friends, a prosecutor said Monday during her opening statement in Walker's trial. But his mood seemed to...
ourquadcities.com
Boil order impacts Davenport, Blue Grass
Iowa American Water issued a boil advisory for customers in West Davenport and Blue Grass due to two water main breaks. One water main break is located at West Central Park Avenue and Elsie. The other is located at Locust and Jebens Streets. Crews are making emergency repairs at both...
ourquadcities.com
Toddler dies Monday in mobile-home blaze
A toddler was found dead early Monday after a mobile-home blaze, according to a news release from Walcott Police Department. About 2:38 a.m. Monday, Scott Emergency Communication Center (SECC) received a call about a mobile home fire in Walcott Estates mobile home park. Walcott Fire Department and Blue Grass Fire...
walls102.com
113th anniversary of the Cherry Mine Disaster
CHERRY – It was 113 years ago today on November 13, 1909 over 250 men and boys died during fire in Bureau County in what was to become known as the Cherry Mine Disaster. A coal car that was being used in the mine to hold hay for the mules caught fire from a kerosene lantern, triggering a series of events that would change North Central Illinois and workplace safety rules forever. The resulting fire and heavy smoke killed 258 that day, with one man succumbing to his injuries after spending 8 days underground.
KWQC
Precautionary boil order issued for parts of the QCA
DAVENPORT and BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - A precautionary boil order has been issued for residents of West Davenport and Blue Grass. Iowa American Water has reported two water main breaks: one located on W. Central Park Ave. and Elsie; the second at Locust and Jebens. Crews are working on...
ourquadcities.com
Downtown Rock Island tax proposal discussed
A proposed special service area tax for downtown Rock Island went before city council Monday night and some business owners and residents expressed their opinions. These tax dollars would be used to improve downtown. Property owners in the special service area would pay a 1.15 percent property tax on their...
KWQC
Moline considering ‘Accessory Dwelling Unit’ ordinance
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is taking up an ordinance that could allow homeowners to build or convert an additional living space on their property. Accessory Dwelling Units or ADUs are more commonly known as cottage homes, granny flats or in-law quarters. An example would be a garage or basement converted into another living space that is independent of the main dwelling.
2-year-old found dead in back room after Walcott mobile home fire
WALCOTT, Iowa — A 2-year-old has died after a mobile home fire in Walcott, Iowa early Monday morning, according to the Walcott Police Department. At about 2:38 a.m. on Nov. 14, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a report of a structure fire in the Walcott Estates mobile home park.
