Saint Petersburg, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: 23-year-old shot, killed at neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. — An investigation is underway after deputies say one man was fatally shot in the back Tuesday evening at a neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County authorities said during a news conference that dispatchers received calls around 4:35 p.m. about shots being fired on Auburn Woods Lane in the Cypress Creek subdivision near Sun City Center.
RUSKIN, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: 1 hospitalized following shooting in Grant Park

TAMPA, Fla. - An adult man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Grant Park, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police say they were called to the 3700 block of N. 54th St. around 11:35 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Black Restaurants Week brings awareness to a growing industry

TAMPA, Fla. — This week is national Black Restaurants Week. The 7th annual event is more than a celebration of Black owned restaurants, it also raises awareness of the challenges Black culinary businesses face. What You Need To Know. The 7th annual 'Black Restaurants Week' is being celebrated this...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida

Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
TAMPA, FL

