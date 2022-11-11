Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Veterans and USF Students Continue To Help Areas Affected by Hurricane IanModern GlobeTampa, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Raymond James Stadium to be used as D-SNAP location in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will be opening on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Hillsborough County. Families and individuals in need of food assistance can head to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa anytime...
Suspect killed by St. Pete police showed signs of strange behavior days before death, state attorney says
A St. Petersburg police officer was justified in killing an armed suspect during a September encounter, according to State Attorney Bruce Bartlett.
fox13news.com
EmpowHERment uplifting women across Bay Area through community and free resources
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A Pinellas County nonprofit is empowering women to be their best selves. EmpowHERment has two community centers in Pinellas County providing a wide range of services and resources to all women. Between their Clearwater and Palm Harbor locations, EmpowHERment hosts workshops to help women improve their...
New developments with poor irrigation causing major flooding for Wesley Chapel residents
Neighbors in Wesley Chapel are flooded out. They say the water is not from a storm, but rather construction along State Route 56.
Wesley Chapel residents flooded out, nowhere to turn
Wesley Chapel residents are turning to 8 On Your Side about flooding they blame on new development in Pasco County. One day after our story, the Southwest Water Management District sent staff to listen to resident's concerns.
Deputies: 23-year-old shot, killed at neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin
RUSKIN, Fla. — An investigation is underway after deputies say one man was fatally shot in the back Tuesday evening at a neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County authorities said during a news conference that dispatchers received calls around 4:35 p.m. about shots being fired on Auburn Woods Lane in the Cypress Creek subdivision near Sun City Center.
Fourth arrest made in case of burned body found in St. Pete alley
A fourth arrest was made after a burned body was found in a St. Petersburg alley earlier this year, according to officials.
Pinellas County School Bus Driver Avoids Head-On Collision With 23 Students On Board
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Pinellas County school bus driver is being credited with avoiding what could have been a horrific head-on collision. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Nissan Frontier, driven by a 45-year-old Largo man, was traveling westbound on Belleair Road while
Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo
TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
Popular barber chain Floyd's 99 plans to open five new locations in Tampa Bay area
Floyd's currently has 127 locations across the country, with six nearby in the Orlando area.
'I'm going to put a bullet in your head' | Safety Harbor small business receives threatening phone calls
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Angry and violent threats forced one small business in Safety Harbor to close its doors over the weekend. Bassano Cheesecake Café said a man has called several times threatening to hurt the owners and their family. "On Nov. 3, we got a phone call...
Deputies release description of 2 wanted in deadly Tampa hit-and-run
Hillsborough County deputies have released a description of two people wanted in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Tampa.
Undocumented worker charged with hitting deputy scheduled to be arraigned
The man charged with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Pinellas County deputy on September 23 along I-275 has been scheduled to be arraigned.
fox13news.com
Woman dies after walking into path of vehicle while trying to cross Tampa road, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday morning. Just after 4 a.m., a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross 22nd Street near the East Henry Avenue intersection. Police said she was not in a crosswalk. "According to...
fox13news.com
TPD: 1 hospitalized following shooting in Grant Park
TAMPA, Fla. - An adult man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Grant Park, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police say they were called to the 3700 block of N. 54th St. around 11:35 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
'Dictator and tyrant': HART director's leaked resignation letter alleges hostile behavior from CEO
HART's public records team couldn't find the document for months, but it was provided to CL by a confidential source.
Lawyers argue over Polk County quadruple homicide suspect’s medical records at VA
Prosecutors are trying to gain access to years of medical records from a Tampa VA hospital involving a Marine accused of killing four members of a north Lakeland family, including a three-month-old baby, in September 2021.
Bay News 9
Black Restaurants Week brings awareness to a growing industry
TAMPA, Fla. — This week is national Black Restaurants Week. The 7th annual event is more than a celebration of Black owned restaurants, it also raises awareness of the challenges Black culinary businesses face. What You Need To Know. The 7th annual 'Black Restaurants Week' is being celebrated this...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay real estate market screeches to a halt after interest rate hike
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Big changes to the federal interest rate rocked Tampa Bay’s housing market over the last six months. During the summer, buyers missed opportunities left and right. Now they have options, but possibly at a much higher long term cost. Realtor Amy Heckler said she’s noticed...
Bay News 9
A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida
Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
Comments / 1