Jimmy Kimmel will be back to host the Academy Awards in 2023 for the third time after hosting in both 2017 and 2018. The late-night host will be taking the reins after last year’s “the slap heard around the world” incident which saw Will Smith strike Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. Kimmel is going to have to mention this at the ceremony, but just how well will that gag land?

22 HOURS AGO