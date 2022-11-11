Read full article on original website
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Met their matches. Zach Braff and Florence Pugh were forced to defend their relationship more than once, but their connection was undeniable. The Scrubs alum and the Oscar nominee first sparked dating rumors in April 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. The PDA followed their collaboration on his 2019 short […]
Pete Davidson’s famous new girlfriend has everyone asking the same question
Pete Davidson’s streak of dating ridiculously attractive women is continuing with his latest relationship so ridiculously out of his league everyone is asking the same thing — how?. Somehow, against all logic on this planet, Davidson is now reportedly dating Emily Ratajkowski. Yes, the catwalk model, Gone Girl...
Kelsey Asbille talks those tragic closing moments of ‘Yellowstone’ season five premiere
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the new season of Yellowstone. Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season with a two-hour television event, and the new season’s first episode ended with a heartbreaking accident. When fans learned of Kayce and Monica’s pregnancy at the end of season four, they were excited but also cautious; life is often unfair to them.
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star improvised one of the movie’s most hilarious lines
As a production defined by grief, loss, and tragedy both on and offscreen, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is understandably less reliant on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s signature style of humor than the majority of the franchise’s other projects. That doesn’t mean it isn’t funny, though, with several great...
‘Star Wars’ reacts to a ‘Wakanda Forever’ star getting their franchises hopelessly confused
As you’d expect from two humongous franchises, there are a lot of actors who’ve appeared in both Star Wars and the MCU. Prominent examples are Natalie Portman, Paul Bettany, Andy Serkis, and Oscar Isaac, though one Oscar-winning star clearly needs a reminder of which franchise is which. Black...
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Rian Johnson confirms his trilogy is still happening and plot details revealed on ‘Andor’ season 2
We’re positively itching for tomorrow’s penultimate episode of Andor. After ten straight-up banger episodes full of the best dialogue in Star Wars seen in years (decades?), beautiful scenery, incredible acting, and stunning cinematography we’re expecting some fireworks before next week’s season finale. We should see both the ISB and Luthen closing in on Cassian Andor, with both sides wanting him for their own dark reasons.
Christina Applegate gives moving speech in first public appearance since MS diagnosis
It’s been a little over a year since national treasure and star of Dead To Me, Christina Applegate, revealed she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis – a neurological condition that disrupts how the brain talks to the body. Now the actress has made her first public appearance since revealing her condition to the world.
Chris Evans fans are writing him passionate hate mail for being in a relationship, in case you needed a laugh today
Chris Evans has made waves recently in two ways – he was declared People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2022, but perhaps more intriguingly, his reportedly year-long relationship with Alba Baptista was made public. The news that Evans is officially taken has incensed some of his...
Jimmy Kimmel discusses his third gig hosting the Oscars and yes, the slap will be addressed
Jimmy Kimmel will be back to host the Academy Awards in 2023 for the third time after hosting in both 2017 and 2018. The late-night host will be taking the reins after last year’s “the slap heard around the world” incident which saw Will Smith strike Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. Kimmel is going to have to mention this at the ceremony, but just how well will that gag land?
Cate Blanchett’s new movie that held a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is available to watch online this week
Cate Blanchett’s quest to become the most decorated actress of her era is in full swing, with her latest release Tár now destined for a streaming debut. Seeing a ridiculous six-minute standing ovation at its first screening, and an astounding 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomaotes for a significant amount of time, it’s now going beyond cinemas. Originally only shown in select theatres, the Blanchett film is now opened up to the masses.
A gratuitously violent and sorely underrated action spectacular gets stuck in a streaming time loop
The pandemic caused widespread problems for every aspect of the entertainment industry, but for fans of adrenaline-fueled action cinema, one of the most egregious incidents saw one of last year’s best efforts fly so far under the radar that barely anybody noticed it was there to begin with. Thankfully, Boss Level didn’t take long to become a cult favorite.
This ‘Mean Girls’ star thinks making a Christmas movie with Lindsay Lohan would be so fetch
Jonathan Bennett is sharing his Christmas wish with fans this year, and if you want to know what he’d risk making it happen, it’s safe to say that the limit does not exist. So, what is Bennett hoping Santa Baby brings him under the tree this year? The script for a Christmas film with his Mean Girls lover, Lindsay Lohan.
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man leaves the MCU and joins the Spider-Verse in this jaw-dropping animation
Bad Spider-Man movies seem like an endangered species these days. Tom Holland recently finished a triumphant MCU trilogy and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse snatched up a well-deserved Academy Award, so one may be forgiven for thinking that it’s impossible for a movie to be bad if Marvel’s premier web-slinger is involved.
An impressive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office stat could shake Martin Scorsese to his core
Academy-award winning icon and legendary director Martin Scorsese has become the face of the anti-Marvel Cinematic Universe establishment, with the filmmaker flirting perilously close to “old man yells at cloud” territory following his constant criticisms of the all-powerful superhero franchise. He’s found plenty of weapons-grade allies, though, a...
A sci-fi reboot that thrilled crowds while irritating diehards blasts off on streaming
J.J. Abrams has accidentally developed a reputation for pissing off longtime fans of iconic sci-fi properties, with Star Trek supporters the first to voice their disdain towards the filmmaker’s handling of a franchise multiple generations hold close to their hearts. There was skepticism right from the off when it...
An ‘Avengers’ text chain exists and actively roasts people, as per Chris Hemsworth
To no one’s surprise, the Avengers‘ cast is as close as we would’ve expected, with Chris Hemsworth proving that even 10 years later, their collective bond has nowhere near vanished. During the latest episode on the late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host prompted Hemsworth by bringing...
Kristen Bell apparently came precariously close to ending up with John Stamos instead of Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have one of the most enduring, if not saccharine marriages in all of Hollywood. The couple first began dating in 2007, were married in 2013, and have since gone on to have two children together. However, on the latest episode of Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast,...
Gisele Bündchen has reportedly moved on from Tom Brady with her jiu-jitsu instructor
Well, that certainly was fast! Just weeks after finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady, newly-freed Gisele Bündchen has apparently already moved on with a new flame, her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The news first broke last week through the Brazilian gossip website Purepeople. On Monday morning, Page Six confirmed...
‘M3GAN’ Cast, release date, and trailer
M3GAN is a hotly anticipated movie, with the film’s latest trailer quickly going viral online, getting the movie a load of mainstream attention. But who is in M3GAN, and when will the film be coming out?. Here is everything you need to know. What is M3GAN about?. M3GAN is...
