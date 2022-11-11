ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Met their matches. Zach Braff and Florence Pugh were forced to defend their relationship more than once, but their connection was undeniable. The Scrubs alum and the Oscar nominee first sparked dating rumors in April 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. The PDA followed their collaboration on his 2019 short […]
Pete Davidson’s famous new girlfriend has everyone asking the same question

Pete Davidson’s streak of dating ridiculously attractive women is continuing with his latest relationship so ridiculously out of his league everyone is asking the same thing — how?. Somehow, against all logic on this planet, Davidson is now reportedly dating Emily Ratajkowski. Yes, the catwalk model, Gone Girl...
Kelsey Asbille talks those tragic closing moments of ‘Yellowstone’ season five premiere

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the new season of Yellowstone. Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season with a two-hour television event, and the new season’s first episode ended with a heartbreaking accident. When fans learned of Kayce and Monica’s pregnancy at the end of season four, they were excited but also cautious; life is often unfair to them.
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality

There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Rian Johnson confirms his trilogy is still happening and plot details revealed on ‘Andor’ season 2

We’re positively itching for tomorrow’s penultimate episode of Andor. After ten straight-up banger episodes full of the best dialogue in Star Wars seen in years (decades?), beautiful scenery, incredible acting, and stunning cinematography we’re expecting some fireworks before next week’s season finale. We should see both the ISB and Luthen closing in on Cassian Andor, with both sides wanting him for their own dark reasons.
Jimmy Kimmel discusses his third gig hosting the Oscars and yes, the slap will be addressed

Jimmy Kimmel will be back to host the Academy Awards in 2023 for the third time after hosting in both 2017 and 2018. The late-night host will be taking the reins after last year’s “the slap heard around the world” incident which saw Will Smith strike Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. Kimmel is going to have to mention this at the ceremony, but just how well will that gag land?
Cate Blanchett’s new movie that held a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is available to watch online this week

Cate Blanchett’s quest to become the most decorated actress of her era is in full swing, with her latest release Tár now destined for a streaming debut. Seeing a ridiculous six-minute standing ovation at its first screening, and an astounding 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomaotes for a significant amount of time, it’s now going beyond cinemas. Originally only shown in select theatres, the Blanchett film is now opened up to the masses.
A gratuitously violent and sorely underrated action spectacular gets stuck in a streaming time loop

The pandemic caused widespread problems for every aspect of the entertainment industry, but for fans of adrenaline-fueled action cinema, one of the most egregious incidents saw one of last year’s best efforts fly so far under the radar that barely anybody noticed it was there to begin with. Thankfully, Boss Level didn’t take long to become a cult favorite.
An impressive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office stat could shake Martin Scorsese to his core

Academy-award winning icon and legendary director Martin Scorsese has become the face of the anti-Marvel Cinematic Universe establishment, with the filmmaker flirting perilously close to “old man yells at cloud” territory following his constant criticisms of the all-powerful superhero franchise. He’s found plenty of weapons-grade allies, though, a...
A sci-fi reboot that thrilled crowds while irritating diehards blasts off on streaming

J.J. Abrams has accidentally developed a reputation for pissing off longtime fans of iconic sci-fi properties, with Star Trek supporters the first to voice their disdain towards the filmmaker’s handling of a franchise multiple generations hold close to their hearts. There was skepticism right from the off when it...
An ‘Avengers’ text chain exists and actively roasts people, as per Chris Hemsworth

To no one’s surprise, the Avengers‘ cast is as close as we would’ve expected, with Chris Hemsworth proving that even 10 years later, their collective bond has nowhere near vanished. During the latest episode on the late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host prompted Hemsworth by bringing...
Gisele Bündchen has reportedly moved on from Tom Brady with her jiu-jitsu instructor

Well, that certainly was fast! Just weeks after finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady, newly-freed Gisele Bündchen has apparently already moved on with a new flame, her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The news first broke last week through the Brazilian gossip website Purepeople. On Monday morning, Page Six confirmed...
‘M3GAN’ Cast, release date, and trailer

M3GAN is a hotly anticipated movie, with the film’s latest trailer quickly going viral online, getting the movie a load of mainstream attention. But who is in M3GAN, and when will the film be coming out?. Here is everything you need to know. What is M3GAN about?. M3GAN is...

