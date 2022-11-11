Leukapheresis Market is projected to reach $98 million by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 8.5% – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Singapore, Singapore – In the context of the market turmoil in the centralized exchange market and the increasing panic among users, the innovative and secure derivatives trading platform, Deepcoin, after announcing that it will release a Merkle Tree audit proof of reserve report, further announced that it will be carrying out a way to reward users for their withdrawals on November 15th. After entering into the competition, the platform will monitor your withdrawal transaction IDs (TXID) for 7s in the hash value. The more 7s in your TXID, the higher you rank among your Deepcoin peers. The top 100 users will receive a safepal hardware cold wallet reward. All participants in the competition will receive a 10U DTB (Deepcoin Trial Bonus).

5 HOURS AGO