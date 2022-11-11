Leukapheresis Market is projected to reach $98 million by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 8.5% – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Read full article on original website
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Verseon Acquires Edammo to Deepen Drug Discovery Approach
Nov 14th, 2022 – Verseon Corporation has acquired Edammo, an artificial intelligence-focused company, to deepen its own AI-based drug discovery platform, the companies revealed Tuesday. Adityo Prakash, co-founder and CEO of Verseon and Ed Ratner, CEO at Edammo, discussed the acquisition with BioSpace. “We develop completely new drugs on...
Body404 Adds to its Collection of Indie Designers after Raising $6 Million in Pre-A Series Funding
Innovative global multi-brand shopping platform, Body404, continues to update its Chinese indie brands collection across different categories following a successful funding round led by BAI Capital. Chenfan Zhang and the rest of the team at Body404 are undoubtedly making giant strides in helping the budding generation of cosmopolitan designers across...
Deepcoin Exchange launches an industry first “Proof of Withdrawal” (POW) Competition Come to Deepcoin for a Proof of Withdrawal Competition
Singapore, Singapore – In the context of the market turmoil in the centralized exchange market and the increasing panic among users, the innovative and secure derivatives trading platform, Deepcoin, after announcing that it will release a Merkle Tree audit proof of reserve report, further announced that it will be carrying out a way to reward users for their withdrawals on November 15th. After entering into the competition, the platform will monitor your withdrawal transaction IDs (TXID) for 7s in the hash value. The more 7s in your TXID, the higher you rank among your Deepcoin peers. The top 100 users will receive a safepal hardware cold wallet reward. All participants in the competition will receive a 10U DTB (Deepcoin Trial Bonus).
SignMyCode.com Holiday Sale is Live: Avail the Code Signing Certificates starting at $33.99/year
UK – November 14th, 2022 – The biggest sale to buy Code Signing Certificate is Live with astonishing offers and deals. SignMyCode, one of the most reputed and authorized certificate providers and partner of Sectigo, is back with top-notch solutions at cheap prices. The SignMyCode Holiday Sale offers the best certificate solutions, ensuring accelerated security, performance, and brand reputation.
Glisser Agrees Strategic Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel
Bilateral agreement provides global customer success resources to Glisser and gives Amex GBT a highly scalable, customizable virtual meeting platform. November 14, 2022 – NEW YORK & LONDON – Glisser, the enterprise-focused technology platform for meetings and events, is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), the world’s leading B2B travel platform.
New Ankle Support For Men Received Well by Amazon Customers
CopperJoint has released a new ankle support for men. It is a nicely designed product that has been fetching the best of reviews already. The product has managed to gather great reviews by most of the Amazon customers. This has greatly inspired the company to keep doing the good work.
RX Safety Has A Lot Of New Arrivals Which Will Be On Sale
Middlesex, NJ – At RX safety, as many know, one of our core value propositions is that we always are getting in new arrivals. This helps to build out one of the most extensive collections of prescription safety glasses, regular prescription glasses, sunglasses, and performance eyewear, all under one digital roof.
Sunuso Energy becomes the fastest growing Solar Company in Texas
Sunuso Energy is an award-winning solar company that provides eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions for homes. The world’s population is increasing rapidly, and to look after the world we live in, we must take action. Using solar energy is one of the most efficient ways to make the world a greener and better place to live. Sunuso Energy provides home renovation services at the lowest and most cost-effective products and programs present in the world. The company is improving how people use energy and serving homeowners nationwide.
Cuba, U.S. to hold second round of migration talks in Havana
HAVANA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Cuba and the United States will hold another round of migration talks on Tuesday in Havana, officials said on Monday, as the two countries grapple with a crisis that has seen record-breaking numbers of Cubans enter the United States.
Now on Kickstarter, LogoCode, A Powerful New Marketing Tool for Businesses
Now seeking community support via Kickstarter, a new mobile application turning business and brand logos into QR codes!. Mitch Hamlin, a small business owner and entrepreneur, has announced an exciting crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to support the production and release of LogoCode, a powerful new marketing tool for businesses and brands. LogoCode effectively turns logos and trademarks into rich QR codes, putting a wealth of information at one’s fingertips.
YES WORLD Announces Second Trading Pair on XT.com
YES WORLD Token, a native token for YES WORLD ecosystem launches its second trading pair on XT.com, one of the leading global trading exchanges. YES WORLD got listed earlier this month on 2/11/22 with first trading pair, YES / USDT, and second trading pair, YES / BUSD, goes live on Friday, 11/11/22. YES WORLD is thrilled to be on XT.com, which is the world’s first socially-infused trading platform, and listed under Innovation Zone on the platform. With this collaboration, the XT community will get exposure to high-profile tokens like YES WORLD, and this also helps in taking the YES WORLD token to the wide user base of XT.com.
AI Revolution in Performance Marketing: UCLIQ Claims Its AI-Based Traffic Delivery And Multi-Layer Anti-Bot Tool Are Set to Change the Industry
The team at UCLIQ has taken a notable step toward helping other businesses target relevant traffic and detect fraudulent activity. The developers claim their platform, through its AI-Powered Traffic Delivery and Anti-Bot tool, will change the future of Performance Marketing. Today, artificial intelligence is driving the biggest changes in many...
Announcing New Thriller Novels Celtic Force And Celtic Power By Tony Kennedy
The Celtic Force Series is a suspenseful, action-packed political thriller series by Australian author Tony Kennedy. Book 1 is Celtic Force, and book 2 is Celtic Power. The year is 1964, and the Irish Republican Movement is actively participating in guerrilla warfare with British forces and the government, manipulating politicians in Ireland, the United States and Australia into supporting their cause.
GenTwo partners with Apex Group’s EDB for global banking and paying agency solutions
Luxembourg and Zurich – November 12, 2022 – European Depositary Bank (“EDB”), the Luxembourg- based provider of banking, paying agency, depositary and custody solutions, and innovative securitization specialist GenTwo, announce their partnership to provide GenTwo with paying agent and banking services for third party investors globally.
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 265 of the invasion
Zelenskiy says Ukraine’s recapture of Kherson marks ‘the beginning of the end of the war’; UN calls for Russia to make reparations to Ukraine
Betterbrand’s Lung Detox Supplements Migrate From Online to Big Retail
BetterLungs can now be purchased in select CVS, Walgreens, and GNC stores nationwide. In an effort to make lung detox supplements more accessible to customers, supplements company Betterbrand is now offering its best-selling product, BetterLungs, in select CVS, Walgreens, and GNC stores in the United States. Known for designing science-backed...
Self-Publishing company MindStir Media expands press release and media mention offers to include major publications like Forbes, GQ, Us Weekly, and beyond
MindStir Media, an award-winning self-publishing company based in New Hampshire and providing services for writers around the world, has launched an expanded press release program to help authors promote their works in major media publications. As part of the company’s self-publishing packages, authors receive a premium press release and distribution...
G20 live: Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy to address world leaders as crucial summit begins
World leaders meet in Bali with a packed agenda of events, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to overshadow the summit.
Rhino Removals Leeds Shares the Factors Influencing Moving Prices
Rhino Removals Leeds is one of the best moving companies serving Leeds and the surrounding areas. In a recent post, the company shared the factors influencing moving prices to help clients budget accordingly. Woodhouse, Leeds – In an exclusive update, Rhino Removals Leeds highlighted the factors affecting moving prices. The...
