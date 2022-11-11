Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Sydney Sweeney cannot escape talking about her own sexualization
Sydney Sweeney is rising to the forefront of her generation in terms of talent (see: her rare coup of being nominated for both Euphoria and The White Lotus at this year’s Emmys). Of course, no one can ever be normal about that, particularly because she’s a beautiful young woman. In nearly every interview, the actor is forced to walk a fine line between bemoaning the glaring attention of our hypersexualized culture and expressing the right amount of gratitude for her good fortune.
wegotthiscovered.com
Pete Davidson’s famous new girlfriend has everyone asking the same question
Pete Davidson’s streak of dating ridiculously attractive women is continuing with his latest relationship so ridiculously out of his league everyone is asking the same thing — how?. Somehow, against all logic on this planet, Davidson is now reportedly dating Emily Ratajkowski. Yes, the catwalk model, Gone Girl...
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
wegotthiscovered.com
Pete Davidson’s mom gives him an eyebrow-raising gift in new Manscaped commercial
It’s safe to say there are some gifts we really don’t want from your parents, and a manscaping kit from your own mom is probably pretty high on that list. Well, that’s exactly what happens in Pete Davidson‘s latest commercial for Manscaped as he sits down with his mom to enjoy the festive season.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jimmy Kimmel discusses his third gig hosting the Oscars and yes, the slap will be addressed
Jimmy Kimmel will be back to host the Academy Awards in 2023 for the third time after hosting in both 2017 and 2018. The late-night host will be taking the reins after last year’s “the slap heard around the world” incident which saw Will Smith strike Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. Kimmel is going to have to mention this at the ceremony, but just how well will that gag land?
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Evans fans are writing him passionate hate mail for being in a relationship, in case you needed a laugh today
Chris Evans has made waves recently in two ways – he was declared People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2022, but perhaps more intriguingly, his reportedly year-long relationship with Alba Baptista was made public. The news that Evans is officially taken has incensed some of his...
wegotthiscovered.com
An ‘Avengers’ text chain exists and actively roasts people, as per Chris Hemsworth
To no one’s surprise, the Avengers‘ cast is as close as we would’ve expected, with Chris Hemsworth proving that even 10 years later, their collective bond has nowhere near vanished. During the latest episode on the late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host prompted Hemsworth by bringing...
wegotthiscovered.com
Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation
We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
wegotthiscovered.com
A debate around one of horror’s most shocking endings tears open the gates of Hell
Movies can see their entire fate decided by some of the last shots, with all the build-up given the chance to be completely thrown away. Even some of the most esteemed directors of all-time struggle with ending their films, with debate raging again around Sam Raimi’s last outright horror movie Drag Me to Hell. Distinct in Raimi’s filmography as the only time a hero is a victim to such a cruel twist of fate, fans still don’t know how to feel about it all.
wegotthiscovered.com
Anti-Defamation League takes fire at ‘SNL’ after Dave Chappelle’s opening monologue
Dave Chappelle’s quest to alienate every minority group he can continue to go swimmingly, with his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live causing the Anti-Defamation League CEO to speak out. Exactly what everyone predicted would happen ended up happening when Chappelle got to host SNL. Following outrage from within...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Days of Our Lives’ star John Aniston, father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at 89
John Aniston, known to Days of our Lives fans as the former mob boss and Salem power player Victor Kiriakis, has passed away at age 89. Aniston, who was the father of Friends actress Jennifer Aniston, performed in nearly 3,000 episodes of the venerable Soap Opera, earning two Soap Opera Digest Awards for outstanding actor in a leading role and outstanding villain on a daytime serial.
wegotthiscovered.com
An incendiary Oscar-nominated blockbuster gets plunged into a streaming civil war
Crafting a blockbuster-sized action thriller that also doubles as a weighty awards season contender is no easy feat, but director Edward Zwick pulled it off masterfully in 2006’s Blood Diamond. To be fair, the filmmaker had cultivated a reputation for balancing broad genre-based thrills with real-world sociopolitical issues and...
wegotthiscovered.com
Winston Duke reveals just how much Letitia Wright’s anti-vax views affected ‘Wakanda Forever’ set
High emotions must have been all but unavoidable on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — not only was the entire cast and crew mourning the loss of their friend in colleague Chadwick Boseman, but the film itself is a cathartic study of grief and loss. Winston Duke wants one thing made clear though, whatever the cast’s feelings were, Leticia Wright’s views on vaccines were not a mitigating factor.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson reveals her unique contribution to the ‘Anti-Hero’ trend
It’s hard to stay in shape for celebrities who have to play superheroes like Captain Marvel, but Brie Larson has her own technique. She shares her secrets with fans in a new video posted on Twitter. Of course, Larson isn’t as out of shape as Chris Hemsworth is as...
wegotthiscovered.com
This ‘Mean Girls’ star thinks making a Christmas movie with Lindsay Lohan would be so fetch
Jonathan Bennett is sharing his Christmas wish with fans this year, and if you want to know what he’d risk making it happen, it’s safe to say that the limit does not exist. So, what is Bennett hoping Santa Baby brings him under the tree this year? The script for a Christmas film with his Mean Girls lover, Lindsay Lohan.
wegotthiscovered.com
Star of the new ‘Exorcist’ reboot teases a ‘really scary’ story
Nothing is holy nor sacred in Hollywood, with The Exorcist the next in line to get rebooted but its star Leslie Odom Jr. promises a worthy return to the franchise. The Exorcist has lived in relative peace and quiet since its very poor sequel and subsequently much better threequel, but the vultures of Hollywood aren’t ready to let a good, milkable property expire. Get ready for more exorcism madness, with Universal greenlighting a new trilogy of films.
wegotthiscovered.com
Trademark office rules whether Mariah Carey is officially ‘Queen of Christmas’
Mariah Carey, referred to often as “The Queen of Christmas,” thanks mostly to her annual hit Christmas song All I Want For Christmas Is You, has been denied a trademark for the jolly nickname. When it was revealed months ago that Carey filed for the trademark, some controversy...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kristen Bell apparently came precariously close to ending up with John Stamos instead of Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have one of the most enduring, if not saccharine marriages in all of Hollywood. The couple first began dating in 2007, were married in 2013, and have since gone on to have two children together. However, on the latest episode of Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Pete Davidson’s unconventional and unpredictable horror movie debut gets showered in praise
Comedy and horror’s lines so often blur, with it almost no surprise a comedian could easily shift across to the more gory end of town, but it’s utterly shocking to see Pete Davidson of all people headline something in the horror genre. A24’s 2022 hot streak has been...
wegotthiscovered.com
Snyderverse fans fear for Batfleck following Warner Bros.’ CEO’s ominous DCU plans
Even though there have been significant alterations in who decides the future of DCU from here on out, the MCU rival is yet to find its footing. At a time like this, bold declarations, no matter how vague, coming from those at the helm of the DC cinematic universe are enough to kickstart a debate, especially when said comments are interpreted as an announcement of the end of Ben Affleck’s time as Gotham’s savior.
Comments / 1