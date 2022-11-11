ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theaquarian.com

Mid-November’s Best Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue to confirm show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks. Monday, November 14. Ani DiFranco,...
theaquarian.com

Travis Takes Webster Hall… 20 Years Later

Last Tuesday, November 8, as the weather dropped into the forties again, Webster Hall filled up slowly, but as it did, the temperature rose along with it. It was the perfect setup for the triumphant return of Scottish band Travis whose NYC return came after nine long years. They took the stage in the club, after it was well warmed up with people and excitement, to perform their 2001 release and their third studio album, The Invisible Band, in its entirety to celebrate its 20th Anniversary. This special, timely tour that started almost a year ago ended the following night in Washington D.C., as well, so NYC lived it up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

