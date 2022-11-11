AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens to check out their fall display. “’Artfully Autumn’ is an artistic representation of fall inspired by world-renowned art and architecture that reimagines seasonal designs in unexpected and imaginative ways,” said designer Ed Libby. “It’s been my dream to create a display that is not only a feast for the eyes but for all five senses to fully immerse visitors in the Conservatory experience. This display achieves all this and more.” It pays homage to modern architecture and artists such as Frank Lloyd Wright, Christo and Jeanne-Claude and Louis Comfort Tiffany, incorporating reverence to their designs in unexpected and imaginative ways.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO