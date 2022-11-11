Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Adele Las Vegas tickets are available – for a price; Friday will be her first show at Caesars Colosseum
After years of speculation, a canceled residency, months of ticket sales, and days of rehearsals, singer Adele will finally take the stage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this Friday. At least on the aftermarket sites such as StubHub tickets are still available for most shows.
Fox5 KVVU
P!NK bringing 2023 summer tour to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer P!NK has announced she will hit the road next year for a summer tour. As part of the tour, dubbed “Summer Carnival 2023,” P!NK announced she will make a stop in Las Vegas next October. According to a news...
963kklz.com
Fontainebleau Is Bringing A Massive Luxury Resort To Vegas
You may have heard the name Fontainebleau before. They were once stirring up a lot of excitement about a new resort in Las Vegas. The project suddenly stopped in 2009 due to bankruptcy. Then the company sold the property and it changed owners several times over the years. Now it’s back in the hands of the original developers.
travelweekly.com
Fremont Street will be rocking in the new year in Vegas
Fremont Street in Las Vegas will celebrate the New Year with a splashy music party, the NYE Time of Your Life Festival. Bush, Sugar Ray, the Wailers featuring Julian Marley, the Sugarhill Gang, All-4-One, Tag Team and DJ Skribble will be among the live performers on the street's three permanent stages.
Dental Robot being used by Las Vegas dentist
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas dentist is embracing the latest technology when it comes to some dental implants He’s using the Yomi Robotic Dental system which is the first approved by the FDA, according to Neocis, Inc., the company that created it. Dentist Dr. Endalkachew Mersha with Discovery Dental said Yomi acts like […]
Fox5 KVVU
Wynn announces $1M ‘all-access experience’ for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While it’s been no secret that tickets to Formula 1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix come with a hefty price tag, Wynn on Monday upped the ante by announcing a $1 million “all-access experience.”. According to Wynn Las Vegas, the “2023 Million Dollar...
Old Riviera lot to be sold, expansion on Las Vegas Strip continues
Las Vegas locals may notice a fresh face of new buildings on the north end of the Strip.
Fox5 KVVU
Enchant to feature ‘mischievous elf’ theme at Las Vegas Ballpark attraction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Enchant holiday attraction announced that its event at the Las Vegas Ballpark will feature a “mischievous elf” theme this year. Enchant announced earlier this year that it would host two attractions in the Las Vegas Valley this holiday season, one at the Las Vegas Ballpark and a second at Resorts World on the Strip.
Americajr.com
PHOTOS: ‘Artfully Autumn’ display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens to check out their fall display. “’Artfully Autumn’ is an artistic representation of fall inspired by world-renowned art and architecture that reimagines seasonal designs in unexpected and imaginative ways,” said designer Ed Libby. “It’s been my dream to create a display that is not only a feast for the eyes but for all five senses to fully immerse visitors in the Conservatory experience. This display achieves all this and more.” It pays homage to modern architecture and artists such as Frank Lloyd Wright, Christo and Jeanne-Claude and Louis Comfort Tiffany, incorporating reverence to their designs in unexpected and imaginative ways.
Ahern Rentals in Las Vegas to be sold for $2 billion
Las Vegas-based Ahern Rentals has entered an agreement with United Rentals to sell for approximately $2 billion, according to a news release from United Rentals.
jammin1057.com
Win ‘Love Affair’ Tickets With Jammin’ 105.7, Channel 13
Las Vegas, are you ready for a night of soulful jams? The annual Love Affair concert is coming to the Orleans Arena to serenade the valley on Feb. 4, 2023!. Starring the legendary Isley Brothers, Blackstreet, All-4-One, Color Me Bad, The Jets, Deniece Williams and Atlantic Starr, Love Affair is the perfect night to celebrate romance, friendship and the beauty of music!
Americajr.com
Nearly 1,000 vehicles sold to the highest bidder at 2022 Mecum auctions in Las Vegas
Las Vegas — An estimated 1,000 vehicles crossed the auction block at the 2022 Mecum auctions in Las Vegas. Those were made up of American muscle cars, classics, exotics, trucks, hot rods, customs and motorcycles. Here are some of the most expensive vehicles sold: A 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT...
Fox5 KVVU
Treasure Island hosts job fair Nov. 16
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you are looking for a job in the hospitality industry, then you will want to head out to the Treasure Island on Wednesday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The TI is holding a job fair and they are looking to hire:
Fox5 KVVU
Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
srhslariat.com
Breakfast in Las Vegas
Las Vegas is known for many things, one of them being a harbor of great breakfast joints. People of all ages go out to eat breakfast everyday to have a nice sit down meal with family, friends, or even by themselves to start their day off right. The Cracked Egg, Griddlecakes, IHOP, Omelet House, and BabyStacks Cafe are just a few popular breakfast places here in Vegas that get a lot of attention.
Fox5 KVVU
More than 50 employers to take part in Las Vegas job fair Nov. 17
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than 50 employers are set to take part in a job fair on Thursday in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the job fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Avenue. The...
New home builders offer incentives to encourage buyers to seal the deal
New home builders are getting creative and trying to encourage buyers to sign on the dotted line by offering incentives during a time when borrowing money is so expensive and interest rates are up.
Fox5 KVVU
Chris Brown to headline New Year’s Eve bash in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Chris Brown is set to headline a New Year’s Eve bash on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the show will be held on the rooftop of The Cromwell at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday, Dec. 31. Drais’ says that Brown’s...
travelweekly.com
Lin-Manuel Miranda show opens at the Venetian
Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Freestyle Love Supreme," which blends hip-hop, improvisational comedy, music and vocals, has opened in the Summit Showroom at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Created by the Tony- and Emmy-winning Miranda before his hit musicals "In the Heights" and "Hamilton," "Freestyle Love Supreme" pays homage to John Coltrane's "A...
jguru.com
Shipping containers for sale in Las Vegas
What is a shipping container? In simple terms, it is just a rectangular box with strong steel walls designed for the transport of various types of non-standard cargo. Due to the lack of a special finish, shipping containers for sale in Las Vegas go for quite affordable prices. Usually, sizes...
