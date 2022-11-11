ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

P!NK bringing 2023 summer tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer P!NK has announced she will hit the road next year for a summer tour. As part of the tour, dubbed “Summer Carnival 2023,” P!NK announced she will make a stop in Las Vegas next October. According to a news...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Fontainebleau Is Bringing A Massive Luxury Resort To Vegas

You may have heard the name Fontainebleau before. They were once stirring up a lot of excitement about a new resort in Las Vegas. The project suddenly stopped in 2009 due to bankruptcy. Then the company sold the property and it changed owners several times over the years. Now it’s back in the hands of the original developers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

Fremont Street will be rocking in the new year in Vegas

Fremont Street in Las Vegas will celebrate the New Year with a splashy music party, the NYE Time of Your Life Festival. Bush, Sugar Ray, the Wailers featuring Julian Marley, the Sugarhill Gang, All-4-One, Tag Team and DJ Skribble will be among the live performers on the street's three permanent stages.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Dental Robot being used by Las Vegas dentist

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas dentist is embracing the latest technology when it comes to some dental implants He’s using the Yomi Robotic Dental system which is the first approved by the FDA, according to Neocis, Inc., the company that created it. Dentist Dr. Endalkachew Mersha with Discovery Dental said Yomi acts like […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Enchant to feature ‘mischievous elf’ theme at Las Vegas Ballpark attraction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Enchant holiday attraction announced that its event at the Las Vegas Ballpark will feature a “mischievous elf” theme this year. Enchant announced earlier this year that it would host two attractions in the Las Vegas Valley this holiday season, one at the Las Vegas Ballpark and a second at Resorts World on the Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: ‘Artfully Autumn’ display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens to check out their fall display. “’Artfully Autumn’ is an artistic representation of fall inspired by world-renowned art and architecture that reimagines seasonal designs in unexpected and imaginative ways,” said designer Ed Libby. “It’s been my dream to create a display that is not only a feast for the eyes but for all five senses to fully immerse visitors in the Conservatory experience. This display achieves all this and more.” It pays homage to modern architecture and artists such as Frank Lloyd Wright, Christo and Jeanne-Claude and Louis Comfort Tiffany, incorporating reverence to their designs in unexpected and imaginative ways.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Win ‘Love Affair’ Tickets With Jammin’ 105.7, Channel 13

Las Vegas, are you ready for a night of soulful jams? The annual Love Affair concert is coming to the Orleans Arena to serenade the valley on Feb. 4, 2023!. Starring the legendary Isley Brothers, Blackstreet, All-4-One, Color Me Bad, The Jets, Deniece Williams and Atlantic Starr, Love Affair is the perfect night to celebrate romance, friendship and the beauty of music!
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Treasure Island hosts job fair Nov. 16

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you are looking for a job in the hospitality industry, then you will want to head out to the Treasure Island on Wednesday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The TI is holding a job fair and they are looking to hire:
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
srhslariat.com

Breakfast in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is known for many things, one of them being a harbor of great breakfast joints. People of all ages go out to eat breakfast everyday to have a nice sit down meal with family, friends, or even by themselves to start their day off right. The Cracked Egg, Griddlecakes, IHOP, Omelet House, and BabyStacks Cafe are just a few popular breakfast places here in Vegas that get a lot of attention.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Chris Brown to headline New Year’s Eve bash in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Chris Brown is set to headline a New Year’s Eve bash on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the show will be held on the rooftop of The Cromwell at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday, Dec. 31. Drais’ says that Brown’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda show opens at the Venetian

Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Freestyle Love Supreme," which blends hip-hop, improvisational comedy, music and vocals, has opened in the Summit Showroom at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Created by the Tony- and Emmy-winning Miranda before his hit musicals "In the Heights" and "Hamilton," "Freestyle Love Supreme" pays homage to John Coltrane's "A...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jguru.com

Shipping containers for sale in Las Vegas

What is a shipping container? In simple terms, it is just a rectangular box with strong steel walls designed for the transport of various types of non-standard cargo. Due to the lack of a special finish, shipping containers for sale in Las Vegas go for quite affordable prices. Usually, sizes...
LAS VEGAS, NV

