Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
John Kennedy attempts to hold senate seat, avoid runoff election
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Voters across Louisiana will soon make their choice for one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats. Incumbent Republican Sen. John Kennedy is running against candidates from both parties in Louisiana’s open primary system. Kennedy is expected to win the most votes, but he needs to win 50 percent of the vote to avoid a run off election.
NOLA.com
John Kennedy says he is seriously considering race for governor, releases poll
Six days after coasting to re-election, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy said he is seriously considering next year’s governor’s race and released a poll showing him leading a potential field. “I’ll be announcing my decision soon,” Kennedy said in a statement Monday morning, accompanied by the results of a...
Legislative committee examines death of motorist pulled over by Louisiana State Police
(The Center Square) — A special legislative committee investigating the death of motorist Ronald Greene in 2019 heard testimony from Louisiana State Police Capt. Lamar Davis and the victim's mother on Monday after Gov. John Bel Edwards declined to participate. Edwards' executive counsel Tina Vanichchagorn cited short notice and...
Liz Cheney says Marjorie Taylor Greene stands 'with Putin' and 'against freedom' after the Georgia lawmaker vowed to axe Ukraine aid if GOP wins control of Congress
Liz Cheney slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for her recent comments about Ukraine. Cheney said that Greene stands "with Putin against freedom & America." Greene pledged to cut aid to Ukraine if the GOP gains control of Congress in the midterms. Rep. Liz Cheney took a jab at a fellow Republican...
4 Supreme Court justices who voted to reverse Roe get warm reception at Federalist Society dinner
Four Supreme Court justices who voted to strike down Roe v. Wade joined the Federalist Society Thursday night as the conservative legal group celebrated its 40th anniversary and resoundingly applauded the high court's June decision.
themorninghustle.com
Black Driver Who Louisiana Cop Shot ‘In The Head’ Is Brother Of Top State Police Leader
An investigation has begun in central Louisiana after a local police officer shot and killed a Black male driver who was allegedly unarmed for reasons that were not immediately disclosed. Video footage recorded at the scene includes one account that claimed the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputy behind the shooting in the city of Alexandria shot the driver “in the head.”
BBC
Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why
Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
A Maryland Republican who lost his race by 300K votes says he won't concede
A Maryland Republican said he won't concede election despite trailing by more than 300,000 votes. Peroutka alleged "odd and suspicious" election activity but provided no specifics. Maryland state board of elections said it has seen no sign of suspicious incidents. The GOP's nominee for Maryland's attorney general has refused to...
buzzfeednews.com
A 23-Year-Old Democrat Ousted A Two-Term Mayor In A Conservative Louisiana Town
There were many surprises nationally after Tuesday’s midterm elections, from the strength of Democrats in many races amid a “red wave” that was more of a ripple, to the overwhelming support for abortion rights in states across the country. But in the small town of Bogalusa, which...
POLITICO
Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — followingwidespread angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races.
Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — following. angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races. The Senate majority has not been determined yet. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What's happening: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is calling for Republican...
NBC News
Cheney: McConnell was 'wrong' in thinking Republicans could ignore Trump
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) responds to reporting that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not understand why she wouldn’t “just ignore [Trump] like I do” on Meet the Press.Oct. 23, 2022.
Ginni Thomas joins conservatives pressing to delay House, Senate GOP elections
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is among a group of 59 influential conservative power brokers who signed an open letter pressing Republican leaders in the House and Senate to delay their internal conference leadership elections. “The Republican Party needs leaders who will confidently and skillfully...
Mayor Cantrell: Her own worst enemy as mounting scandal fuels recall fire
With one scandal after another recently, is Mayor Cantrell fueling the fire to bring the recall effort to a boiling point? WWL consulted with New Orleans top political analyst Clancy DuBos and asked him that exact question. Her response was classic
Ex-Trump official: Election shows that Trump is holding GOP back
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as the White House communications director under former President Donald Trump, says that the midterm election results show that Republicans have to to divorce themselves of Trump if they want to thrive.
Fox News’ Marc Thiessen Calls GOP Midterm Results a ‘Searing Indictment of the Republican Party’ (Video)
Fox News commentator and Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen said the Republican Party has a lot of rethinking to do following the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday night. The former speechwriter for President George W. Bush described the midterms as a “searing indictment” of the party, referring to election day as an “absolute disaster” for the GOP.
WDSU
Louisiana elects Sen. John Kennedy to serve second term in U.S. Senate
BATON ROUGE, La. — United States Sen. John Kennedy has been projected to win a second six-year term, according to the Associated Press and NBC News. Can't see results? Tap here. Kennedy secured over 70 percent of the early vote Tuesday night. His closest challengers, Luke Mixon and Gary...
‘A complete crock’: Political observers mock Trump and GOP’s ‘red wave’ failing during midterms
'Definitely not a Republican wave': Lindsey Graham on midterm elections. Ahead of the 2022 midterms, Republicans, former presidents, journalists, podcasters, and even some prominent Democrats like California governor Gavin Newsom were predicting a “red wave” of GOP victories that would flip control of Congress. Former president Donald Trump...
Bystander Video Disputes Police’s Version of Derrick Kittling’s Killing, Attorneys Say
Attorneys for the family of Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by a Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy earlier this month, say they’ve seen bystander footage of the encounter that challenges the police’s official version of what happened. According to Rapides Parish police in Alexandria,...
Republican who defeated head of DCCC says Democrats have no one to blame but themselves
New York Congressman-elect Michael Lawler tells Erin Burnett why he believes a Democrat-backed effort to redraw Congressional districts in New York backfired during this midterm election.
Senator Cassidy discusses passenger rail in North Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) spoke at a stakeholder meeting to discuss extending passenger rail service along the I-20 corridor, which runs through North Louisiana. According to reports, there is potential funding available to help fund the project. The rail line would divide the existing […]
Comments / 8