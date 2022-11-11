ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 8

Related
KPLC TV

John Kennedy attempts to hold senate seat, avoid runoff election

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Voters across Louisiana will soon make their choice for one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats. Incumbent Republican Sen. John Kennedy is running against candidates from both parties in Louisiana’s open primary system. Kennedy is expected to win the most votes, but he needs to win 50 percent of the vote to avoid a run off election.
LOUISIANA STATE
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says Marjorie Taylor Greene stands 'with Putin' and 'against freedom' after the Georgia lawmaker vowed to axe Ukraine aid if GOP wins control of Congress

Liz Cheney slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for her recent comments about Ukraine. Cheney said that Greene stands "with Putin against freedom & America." Greene pledged to cut aid to Ukraine if the GOP gains control of Congress in the midterms. Rep. Liz Cheney took a jab at a fellow Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
themorninghustle.com

Black Driver Who Louisiana Cop Shot ‘In The Head’ Is Brother Of Top State Police Leader

An investigation has begun in central Louisiana after a local police officer shot and killed a Black male driver who was allegedly unarmed for reasons that were not immediately disclosed. Video footage recorded at the scene includes one account that claimed the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputy behind the shooting in the city of Alexandria shot the driver “in the head.”
ALEXANDRIA, LA
BBC

Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why

Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
LOUISIANA STATE
POLITICO

Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — followingwidespread angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races.

Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — following. angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races. The Senate majority has not been determined yet. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What's happening: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is calling for Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
TheWrap

Fox News’ Marc Thiessen Calls GOP Midterm Results a ‘Searing Indictment of the Republican Party’ (Video)

Fox News commentator and Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen said the Republican Party has a lot of rethinking to do following the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday night. The former speechwriter for President George W. Bush described the midterms as a “searing indictment” of the party, referring to election day as an “absolute disaster” for the GOP.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

‘A complete crock’: Political observers mock Trump and GOP’s ‘red wave’ failing during midterms

'Definitely not a Republican wave': Lindsey Graham on midterm elections. Ahead of the 2022 midterms, Republicans, former presidents, journalists, podcasters, and even some prominent Democrats like California governor Gavin Newsom were predicting a “red wave” of GOP victories that would flip control of Congress. Former president Donald Trump...
GEORGIA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Senator Cassidy discusses passenger rail in North Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) spoke at a stakeholder meeting to discuss extending passenger rail service along the I-20 corridor, which runs through North Louisiana. According to reports, there is potential funding available to help fund the project. The rail line would divide the existing […]
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy