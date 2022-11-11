Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Author discusses the history of midwives in Montana
The presenter was Dr. Jennifer Hill, author of ‘Birthing The West’ which examines the importance and impact of midwives in the Mountain-West, during the 18th and early-19th centuries.
Montana City Named One of the Most Miserable in America
It's never good news when the city you live in is called one of the most miserable in America. Travado.net just released a list of the 50 most miserable cities in the United States, and Great Falls, Montana was named the 39th most miserable city. According to Travado, there are...
Great Falls hosts Montana Association of Student Councils
Student Council members from around the state of Montana came together reflecting upon their accomplishments along with their needs and goals moving forward.
Cascade County goes ‘bright red’ on election night
The race for Clerk and Recorder in Cascade County is in possible recount territory — with Republican Sandra Merchant, a business woman from upstate New York, squeaking ahead of Democrat and 16-year veteran of the office Rina Moore by 20 votes. Republicans in Cascade County saw wins across the board this week, with every partisan […] The post Cascade County goes ‘bright red’ on election night appeared first on Daily Montanan.
theelectricgf.com
MDT seeking public comment on sidewalk proposal in Cascade
The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to construct new sidewalks and repair existing sidewalks in Cascade. The project is along the north side of 3rd Avenue Northwest, between 4th Street Northwest and Front Street; along the north and south side of Central Avenue between 2nd Street Northwest and 1st Street North; and the west side of Front Street South between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue Southwest.
‘Absolutely insane’: Cascade County Election Official says cops called after skeptics escalate
GREAT FALLS, MONTANA — Law enforcement was called Friday after a group of election integrity skeptics in Cascade County escalated tactics, circling the county office and waiting for election officials and staff to come outside, according to County Clerk and Recorder Rina Moore. The last year already had been an “absolute nightmare” for her and […] The post ‘Absolutely insane’: Cascade County Election Official says cops called after skeptics escalate appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
cascadenewspaper.com
2022 Historic Great Falls Ornament
GREAT FALLS, Montana – The Great Falls-Cascade County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission is excited to announce our annual commemorative Christmas ornament for 2022 is Gibson Park! These numbered ornaments, designed by local artist Sheree Nelson, are available for a $15 purchase price at the Planning and Community Development Department in the Civic Center, Great Falls Public Library, Cascade County Historical Society, Cassiopeia Books, and Dragonfly Dry Goods. Proceeds support the preservation of historic places in Great Falls and Cascade County.
Big demand for snow removal as snow piles up
“This year, it’s just me,” said Fred’s Snow Removal owner, Fred Walton. “It’s hard work but somebody has to do it.”
Fairfield Sun Times
Young child left outside alone while mother goes to grocery store
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On November 13, around 7:57 P.M., the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) responded to a call for a welfare check of a 5-year-old girl. According to court documents, the little girl was left outside her home and around 3:30 P.M. she went to a neighbors house and was there for about 5.5 hours and no one could contact her mother.
Church and GFPD collaborate on addressing 'repeated issues'
Among the issues were a homeless camp on church property several months ago, and assaults on homeless people in the area.
theelectricgf.com
Downtown church, GFPD working to address issues at downtown church
The First United Methodist Church at the corner of 2nd Avenue North and 6th Street North downtown has posted no trespass signs on their property in an effort to address the repeated issue at the church. Rev. Dawn Skerritt and church officials are planning to begin actively trespassing people who...
theelectricgf.com
Airman charged for shooting at The Do Bar
Anjol Tajuan Lewis, 21, has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with the Nov. 6 shooting at The Do Bar. Lewis has been charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon (bodily injury); a felony count of assault with a weapon (reasonable apprehension) and a felony count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
theelectricgf.com
County clerk race going to recount; officials discussing moving elections office under county commission
The race for Cascade County clerk and recorder is going to a recount. At last count around 4 a.m. Nov. 5, during election night, the race between incumbent Rina Fontana Moore and challenger Sandra Merchant was 20 votes apart. On Nov. 14, election officials processed and counted roughly 100 military...
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls Pre Release Center reports resident not located
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Pre Release Center is looking for Jordan Ahenakew who was not located at the Center. The Center reports Ahenakew was not located at the Center at 3:30 Saturday. He is a 21-year-old Native American man described as being five feet, ten inches tall,...
Comments / 0