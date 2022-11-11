OMG. I hope that young man goes far in life and God Bless the company that went out and bought him the Xbox. There are still a lot of good people in this world. Praising the Mother who is raising thatvyoung man to do rightvand work hard for what he wants.
I love how the kid wanted to earn his own money to buy something he wanted. he knew that in order to make his own money that getting a job would help. kudos to the parents who taught him that if you want something you have to earn it. he already has a good work ethic. and to the company who went out of their way to buy him the Xbox, we need more people like that. if you treat your employees good, the employees will treat you good back. there are so many companies out there that don't care about their employees only worried about the ole mighty dollar. maybe when he's old enough to work he can apply there again & get the job he wanted
This kid has good parents! This is how kids should b instead of demanding the $300 new shoes when his mom is a single parent. This kid is going places!
