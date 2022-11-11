Read full article on original website
Pamela Kay Conley
Pamela Kay (Robson) Conley, 68, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Monday, November 14, 2022. Pam was born on December 5, 1953, in Mansfield, to Richard L. and Wilma J. (Owens) Robson. She was a member of Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church. She was married to the love of her life, Richard L. Conley, Sr, for 45 years, and he preceded her in death on January 14, 2022. Pam was a caretaker, always giving of herself for others. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going out to eat for dinner, and watching Blue Bloods. She often had a Pepsi in her hand.
Rudolph John Bauer
Rudolph John Bauer, 96, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 13, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Rudolph Bauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Betty Gail Huff
Betty Gail Huff, 66, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at home on Saturday, November 12, 2022 after a long one year battle with cancer. She was born in Mansfield to Sarah Moore and father on January 1, 1956. Sarah passed away when Betty was young and was then raised by her maternal grandparents, Gene and Catherine Carter.
Betty Anne Arsenault
Betty Anne Arsenault,(Betsy) 60, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly Thursday November 10, 2022 at Ohio Health Mansfield. She was born April 18, 1962 in Willard, Ohio to Howard M Sayre and B. Allene Wade. Betsy graduated Galion High School in 1980. She moved to Connecticut in the late 1980s. Betsy Was owner/operator of a daycare named Betsy’s playhouse in Milford, Ct for 12 years; during that time she attended and received her degree from Goodwin College. She then worked for Brookview Financial until her battle with Lupus reached a point that she took early retirement. Betsy had been a Girl Scout leader for 15 years, as well as being a room mom and very active in her children's schools.
Joyce Ann Tischer
Joyce Ann Tischer, 90, of Galion passed away peacefully on November 12, 2022 at Millcreek Nursing and Rehab Center. To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Tischer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
David Allen Barnhart
David Allen Barnhart, age 91, resident of Shelby, died unexpectedly Sunday, November 13, 2022 at OhioHealth Shelby following a sudden cardiac event surrounded by his loving family. Born North of New Washington on July 11, 1931 to Jesse and Hildred (Smith) Barnhart, David had been an area resident for the...
Mikle Curtis
Mikle Curtis, 76, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at his home on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born in Carter County, Kentucky on December 15, 1945 to Lula (Mullins) Wilson. To plant a tree in memory of Mikle Curtis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Carol Maduri
Ashland: Carol Jean Maduri of Ashland, Ohio passed away on November 2, 2022 at Kingston of Ashland following and extended illness. She was 88. She was born on August 17, 1934 in Mansfield, Ohio to parents Levi J. and Doris Lucille (Moon) Henry. Strong in her faith Carol was a...
A view from history: Mansfield’s arches
Last week we looked at the Feast of Ceres in Mansfield, the grand celebration of the fall harvest and Mansfield's abundant industry. One other notable aspect of this celebration was actually a part of the Mansfield streetscape for many years: Mansfield's lighted arches on Main Street.
Area Agency on Aging to host Caregiver Appreciation event on Nov. 18
ONTARIO - The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N. Walnut St., Mansfield. The day will be dedicated to individuals who provide care...
Pioneer recognizes AMC Masonry Contractors with 2022 Ralph Phillips Business Partner of the Year
SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center has announced AMC Masonry Contractors as the Ralph Phillips Business Partner of the year. Inspired by Ralph Phillips and Phillips Manufacturing & Tower Company, this 16-year tradition is one of great honor. The award was created to recognize outstanding businesses who support the goals, mission, and excellence of Pioneer.
GALLERY: Glitter, Sparkle & Shine: Love on a Mission's 2022 Gala
Love on a Mission, a Mansfield-based LGBTQIA+ youth support group, hosted its third annual gala Nov. 12 at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center. The event brought in more than 300 attendees. The gala added the "Sam Ramirez" award this year, given to a local adult who is generous with their resources...
2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list
MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
Open Source: Composition dedicated to former Mansfield Symphony Chorus director
MANSFIELD -- Richard Wink is still inspiring musical performances three years after his death. Wink was the founding director of the Mansfield Symphony Chorus, longtime choir director at Mansfield’s First Congregational Church and professor of music at Ohio State University Mansfield.
Mansfield Noon Optimist Club breaks ground on park in Imagination District
MANSFIELD -- Thursday was an historic day for the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club. Ground was broken for the Optimist Club Park, which will be located on property owned by Buckeye Imagination Museum.
Pioneer Career & Technology Center presents Knipp with Distinguished Alumni Award
SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center is please to present Rebecca Knipp the honorary Pioneer Distinguished Alumni Award. For this award, the recipient must be nominated and meet the criteria of the selection process. This was established for an Alumni member who has served as a role model, did well at Pioneer and continues to live, work, and serve their school districts or continues to promote Career Technical Education.
Diamond Wipes International completes $5 million Bucyrus expansion
BUCYRUS – Diamond Wipes International announced Tuesday that it has completed a nearly $5 million project for a production line at their facility in Bucyrus. The newly added line creates five full-time positions in addition to the 75 positions they currently employ.
Playoff Bound: Ashland to host Notre Dame in opening round of Division II postseason
ASHLAND — If Ashland’s opening-round playoff game against Notre Dame College is anything like the season-opener, fans are in for a treat. The Eagles (9-1) earned the No. 4 seed in Super Region One when the 28-team Division II playoff field was announced Sunday evening, and will host fifth-seeded Notre Dame (9-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jack Miller Stadium.
Open Source: 'What in the world' does the City of Mansfield mean by 'readiness to serve' water charge?
Question: The city of Mansfield is considering raising water rates. One of the proposed charges each month is a "readiness to serve" charge. What in the world does that term mean? I've seen no explanation. How much will it cost water customers? How much money will be generated and what will it be used for? Please tell me more.
