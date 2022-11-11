Management takes center stage amid quick harvest: AgriGold agronomist urges farmers to wait until soil is ready for anhydrous

Read full article on original website
A wetter world is changing Midwest farming. Can growers adapt?
By Chloe Johnson Minneapolis Star Tribune Erin Jordan The Gazette And Sarah Bowman Indianapolis Star Corn was just starting to tassel across much of the Midwest, including fields in southern Indiana, a golden crown signaling the end of the season. But while most farmers were preparing for harvest, Ray McCormick was climbing back into his tractor to re-plant his soybeans....
Cocoa farmers fear climate change lowering crop production
KOREAGUI, Ivory Coast — (AP) — For more than 40 years, Jean Baptiste Saleyo has farmed cocoa on several acres of his family's land in Ivory Coast, a West African nation that produces almost half the world's supply of the raw ingredient used in chocolate bars. But this...
To save water, Arizona farmers are growing guayule for sustainable tires
Most farmers in Pinal County, Arizona knew the water cuts were coming eventually. The Colorado River, a major source of water for crops, had been running at lower and lower levels, thanks to a 27-year drought intensified by climate change. And the seven US states and Mexico, that rely on the river, are promised more water than is available, causing chronic overuse of the existing supply.
Farmers feeling the effects as drought slows shipping on the Mississippi
Water levels on the Mississippi River have been exceptionally low this fall, due to a dry summer in the Midwest. That’s jamming up barge traffic and causing headaches for businesses that rely on the river, and it’s affecting farmers’ bottom lines. For grain farmers in the Midwest,...
"Super weed" found in 3 more North Dakota counties
BISMARCK, N.D. — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties.That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called "super weed," also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, The Bismarck Tribune reported."We think it's a very significant threat to our growers and ranchers," said Tom Peters, an agronomist and weed control specialist at North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota.Palmer amaranth can grow as tall as seven feet, even as much as 3...
'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas
Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
FDA says liver and gallbladder problems associated with Daily Harvest product
The Food and Drug Administration is continuing to investigate an outbreak of complaints about illnesses associated with Daily Harvest brand frozen crumbles and has named specific problems consumers have had. As of Oct. 21, the number of complaints was 393, with at least 133 patients having required hospitalization, according to...
Will Canned Tomato Products Disappear From Shelves This Winter?
Soup season is upon us, but one of the main ingredients for soups, chilis and stews may be in short supply: canned tomatoes. We've been hearing for a few months now that a historic drought in California is impacting farmers' tomato crop yields this year and unfortunately, it doesn't look like the drought is going to end anytime soon.
Lake Mead's Dire Drought-Stricken Future Foreshadowed at Deadpool Reservoir
Water levels at a hydropower plant in Spain have now reached below the 23 percent needed to produce electricity, due to a severe, prolonged drought.
Pork recall: 4,137 pounds of potentially contaminated pork recalled in 9 states
People who might have purchased pork loin steak fritters from AdvancePierre Foods should ensure their supply doesn’t come from a lot that is subject to a new recall. The meat items in that specific lot might be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic, which can cause accidental injury if ingested.
The Mississippi River Is So Low That You Can Now Walk To This Unique Rock Formation
It isn’t every day that you can walk to an island, but that is exactly what’s possible now in the middle of the Mississippi River south of St. Louis. Normally, visitors need a boat to reach the appropriately named Tower Rock. Now, however, due to the ongoing drought, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a near-record low.
A cooler than normal winter is forecast for a dozen states amid rising energy costs
A dozen states could see cooler than normal temperatures this winter, according to NOAA's outlook released Thursday morning. That could mean an increase in energy consumption across the northern tier of the US -- amid rising energy costs.
Sunflower producers making good harvest progress
Unusually warm, dry weather this fall has allowed the region’s sunflower producers to make a good deal of headway with this year’s harvest. “Very favorable weather conditions in the past week allowed sunflower producers to make good harvest progress,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association (NSA), writing in the Nov. 7 NSA newsletter. “Harvest advanced 24 percent to 61 percent complete for the week ending Oct. 28.”
How one board is hoping to evolve the United States farm bill in 2023
Backed by a diverse board of directors, Kiss the Ground is backing a coalition across the country to influence the bill to create a healthier planet, more nutritious crops, and enhance ecosystems.
US farms lobby to use ‘cruellest’ killing method as bird flu rages
US agriculture officials are being lobbied to make it easier for chicken farmers to use the “cruellest option” for killing birds affected by the continuing bird flu epidemic. 49 million poultry birds in the US have either died as a result of bird flu or have been culled...
California's tomato farmers are getting squeezed by water crisis as growing costs continues to rise
Take a summertime drive on Interstate 5 through the heart of the Golden State and it is nearly impossible to miss the truckloads of tomatoes being hauled straight from harvest to production. This year, however, fewer tomatoes were grown as rising interest rates, inflation and the crushing drought squeezed farmers...
