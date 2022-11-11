ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BIN: Black Information Network

Ryan Coogler Talks Using Dolby Cinema For 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

By BIN Staff
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8jAY_0j7kPQi300

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has already captured audiences around the world.

Thanks to Dolby Cinema, specifically Dolby Vision, the Kingdom of Wakanda is more vibrant and lifelike than ever; colors from characters’ costumes beautifully pop onscreen, and you're placed right at the center of the action.

For the sequel, audiences are introduced to the undersea kingdom of Talokan. With the new setting, Director Ryan Coogler relied on Dolby Atmos — which enables you to hear sounds all around you— to bring the underwater universe to life and "to give our audiences the experience of being immersed in Talokan really strategically."

"We know so little about what’s down there in the ocean," he told Dolby. "We wanted to respect how dark and frightening it would be. And also this idea of that, that there could be life down there that would be almost alien to us."

Coogler added, “The sound when you go down there, and how the Talokans sound when they speak when they're underwater, I mean all of those things that the Atmos mix really helped with. It's one of those things that give you goosebumps the first time you hear it.”

To watch his full interview, click the video above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sa4oL_0j7kPQi300
Photo: Dolby Cinema

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is playing in theatres now.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Donald Glover Doesn’t Know What To Do With Black Women

Jeanie orchestrates a conference between all of the siblings and then lists her perceived grievances and slights. She cuts Gloria down to size: “Daddy got kids all over Georgia and he can remember most of them, but never little Gloria,” she says, “and now that he’s dying, you can’t even talk to him, because he don’t even know who you are.” Her voice drops down to a quiver: “Y’all have always hated me ever since we were kids … because I’m light-skinned!” Her siblings immediately rebuff and ridicule her, especially her darker-skinned sister Pearl, who says, “I bet you won’t be complaining about being light-skinned-ed if the cops came down there.” Jeanie interprets the rejoinder as a challenge, calling law enforcement to demand a welfare check on her sister and father. Later she demands that both her nephews be arrested for not assisting her efforts.
GEORGIA STATE
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy