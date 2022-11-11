Read full article on original website
Related
Win a $1,000 Celebrity Shopping Spree on Amazon and Score $500 in Merch from The Weeknd
The Weeknd and Republic Records want to hook you up with a one-thousand-dollar shopping spree! What do you need? Or better yet, what do you want? Fall fashions? Gifts for family and friends? Start creating your list, because one winner scores $1,000 to shop on Amazon and $500 of merch from The Weeknd!
The Female ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Spinoff Is Dead
Cast your minds back to the summer of 2020. (It feels like a long time ago, we know.) One of the projects proposed during those uncertain times was a female-driven spinoff to Disney’s hugely successful Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The movie would have starred The Suicide Squad’s Margot Robbie, and was supposedly an “original story with new characters under the Pirates moniker, itself inspired by the long-running attraction at Disneyland.”
Get Into The X-Mas Spirit High Above BisMan ( Not Too High )
I never thought about it before I saw this cool opportunity. Well, it's coming, the holidays. We just surpassed another Halloween night which means Thanksgiving is literally less than three weeks away. Of course with that, we might as well start planning for Christmas. All the traditions slowly begin to unfold. When the last relative drags him or herself off your couch and heads back home after turkey day is over, the excitement turns to December, egg nog, finding a tree for the living room, and lights. Almost everyone I know either tries to outdo their neighbor with a more impressive display of Christmas lights, and they won't admit it, but they do. If you decorate your house or not, one of the coolest things people look forward to is driving around different neighborhoods and checking out all the lights and holiday glitter. Imagine being in the sky and looking down, you can make that happen.
Hot 97-5
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0