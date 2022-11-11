ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin brushes off Trump jab: ‘That’s not the way I roll’

By Julia Shapero
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16g7p0_0j7kNsRf00
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks to supporters as he attends a campaign rally on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Westchester, N.Y.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Friday shrugged off a recent barb from former President Trump, who lashed out at him as speculation builds that Youngkin might run for the White House in 2024.

“Listen, you all know me. I do not call people names,” the governor told reporters. “I really work hard to bring people together … That’s not the way I roll and not the way I behave.”

Trump made fun of Youngkin’s last name in a post on Truth Social, suggesting that it sounds “Chinese,” while also claiming that the Virginia governor could not have won in his 2021 election without Trump’s backing.

“Young Kin (now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) in Virginia couldn’t have won without me,” the former president said. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning.”

Youngkin’s win last year was notable because he managed to walk a fine line on Trump, neither rejecting nor embracing the former president. The surprising victory came in a state that President Biden won in 2020 by about 10 points.

The former president has been on the offensive in the wake of Tuesday’s midterm elections, as he appears to be gearing up to announce his own presidential bid next week.

Trump has also frequently taken jabs at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), another potential 2024 contender who has received positive press recently.

Comments / 6

Stacy Kaye
4d ago

Finally someone with a backbone to stand against Trump in Republican 🍺 celebrate. Others take note. YOUR ARE NOT CONTROLLED BY TRUMP HE IS NOT YOUR MASTER. It's YOUR MIND use it.

Reply(5)
2
Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in Iowa

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With campaigning in the November midterm elections almost over, some politicians seem more confident in winning than others. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis clearly feels that another term is already secured as polls report a 10%+ lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
OREGON STATE
Salon

“He’s never been weaker”: Republicans “rage at Trump” as he tries to declare victory in midterms

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although some of the Republican candidates that former President Donald Trump campaigned for were victorious in the 2022 midterms — for example, U.S. Senate candidates J.D. Vance in Ohio and Ted Budd in North Carolina — many others weren't. The candidates who were endorsed by Trump but lost ran for the Senate (Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Don Bolduc in New Hampshire), governor (Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, Tudor Dixon in Michigan, Tim Michels in Wisconsin, Lee Zeldin in New York State) or secretary of state (Kristina Karamo in Michigan).
WISCONSIN STATE
HuffPost

Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake

Former President Barack Obama blasted his successor Donald Trump as he urged voters in Arizona to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in next week’s midterm election. “If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama said of former local news anchor Lake during a rally for Democrats in Phoenix on Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Trump Committed 'Another Crime' by Filing False Court Documents: Kirschner

The final scheduled hearing for the January 6 House Select Committee occurred last week, but it's not the end of the story for former President Donald Trump. The committee subpoenaed Trump at the end of the hearing to provide relevant documents and testimony under oath as part of the committee's investigation of his involvement in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. Included in the testimony might be four emails from Trump's attorney, John Eastman, after a federal judge ruled that Trump signed a court document with voter fraud claims he knew to be fake, subjecting himself to perjury and potential other charges.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Lawyers React to Trump's Claim He 'Fixed' DeSantis Election to Stop Loss

Legal experts have reacted to unfounded claims that Donald Trump sent federal agents to stop Florida's 2018 gubernatorial election being "stolen" from Ron DeSantis. In a lengthy statement attacking the Florida governor, Trump took credit for helping DeSantis win the 2018 GOP primary over Florida's agriculture commissioner, Adam Putnam, and the midterm election against Democrat Andrew Gillum.
FLORIDA STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy